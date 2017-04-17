2017 Boston Marathon
More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.
1
Yuichiro Hidaka of Laramie, Wyoming, leaps in the air before crossing the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
Wellesley College junior Elizabeth Rizzoni cheers for the runners in the scream tunnel. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
3
Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya ran away from US rival Galen Rupp with 3 miles to go to win the 121st Boston Marathon by 21 seconds. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
4
Women’s winner Edna Kiplagat of Kenya crosses the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Kiplagat with her children, Wendy Jemutai, 9, and Carlos Kipkorir,13, at the trophy presentation. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
6
A wheelchair racer struggles to climb Heartbreak Hill. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
7
American runner Meb Keflezighi kisses the hand of Denise Richard, mother of bombing victim Martin Richard. Keflezighi, an American who won the Marathon the year after the bombings, had announced this was his last Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
A runner splashes water on her face in Wellesley. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
9
Wheelchair racers Marcel E. Hug (left) and Ernst Van Dyk race down Boylston Street toward the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
10
The first wave of runners follows the elite men at the first kilometer mark of the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
11
Runners pass through an open fire hydrant spraying water on Heartbreak Hill on Commonwealth Avenue in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
Lydia Ouellette reacts after crossing the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
13
Runners make their way through the athletes’ village before the start of the race. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
14
Wellesley College sophomore Jules Koury sets up signs for the scream tunnel in advance of the race. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
15
Victoria Ballestero meditates at the atheletes’ village before the start of the race. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
16
A runner jumps for joy at the start of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. (Bill Greene / Globe Staff)
17
American Galen Rupp, who finished 2nd overall, grabs water at the 20 mile mark of the race (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
18
A runner struggles up Heartbreak Hill. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
19
Runners begin their climb up Heartbreak Hill on Commonwealth Avenue in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
20
Chris Teager of Mont Clare, N.J., offers a bit of irony with support as runners crest Heartbreak Hill. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
21
The 121st running of the Boston Marathon makes its way through the scream tunnel at Wellesley College. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
22
Alexandra Bernardi, 30, from NYC, struggles to finish yards from the finish, as the crowd behind her yells encouragement. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
23
With temperatures in the 70s, the water stations are busy. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
24
A runner takes a selfie at the top of Heartbreak Hill. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
25
Bibo Gao is helped across the finish line of the Marathon and into a wheelchair by an EMS officer and a fellow runner. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes (left) crosses the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
27
Julianne Bowe is carried by two fellow runners down Boylston Street toward the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
28
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat posted a Kenyan sweep of the top spots in Monday’s Boston Marathon. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
