California drought: then and now

The fire danger sign at Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Lagunitas, Calif., during the summer of 2014 and on April 10 of this year. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Empty boat docks at the Folsom Lake Marina on March 20, 2014 in El Dorado Hills. Below, the view this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A striking contrast in the water levels at Bidwell Marina on Lake Oroville. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Low water levels are visible in the Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville on Aug. 19, 2014. California Governor Jerry Brown signed an executive order last week lifting the state’s drought emergency in all but four counties. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A woman walked her dog on a parched section of Bernal Heights Park in San Francisco on July 16, 2014, Below, the same view this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Another before-after view of the boat docks at the Folsom Lake Marina. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Another before-after composite photo of the Bidwell Marina. Water levels in the state’s lakes and reservoirs had reached historic lows. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Oroville Dam spillway stands dry at Lake Oroville on Aug. 9, 2014, and is near the lake’s edge in bottom photo, taken earlier this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Low water levels are visible in Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville on Aug. 19, 2014, contrasted with the current view below. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A home beside a hill brown with grass on July 15, 2014, in Nicasio; the same home this month (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An aerial view of the empty boat docks at Folsom Lake Marina in March 2014, contrasted by the view this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Headstones were surrounded by dormant grass at the Presidio National Cemetery in San Francisco on July 15, 2014, and are shown amid green grass in bottom photo. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Empty boat docks at the Folsom Lake Marina in El Dorado Hills on March 20, 2014. The reservoir northeast of Sacramento is now back near its capacity. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Enterprise Bridge passes over a section of Lake Oroville that was nearly dry on Aug. 19, 2014 (top photo). The same view this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image, horses graze in a field of dormant grass in Woodacre, Calif., in July 2014 (top) and on April 10 of this year. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan documented California’s severe drought conditions in 2014 and recently returned to the same places to compare the drastic change after the state’s exceptionally wet winter. Governor Jerry Brown has ended the state’s water emergency status in all but four counties.

In this blog: Big Picture

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LI In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Wooden box camera artist Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Bear Ears Buttes in Utah Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY

Art for the public A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience. GO TO ENTRY

Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain. GO TO ENTRY

Signs of reaction Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory. GO TO ENTRY