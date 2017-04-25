California drought: then and now
Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan documented California’s severe drought conditions in 2014 and recently returned to the same places to compare the drastic change after the state’s exceptionally wet winter. Governor Jerry Brown has ended the state’s water emergency status in all but four counties.
1
In this before-and-after composite image, horses graze in a field of dormant grass in Woodacre, Calif., in July 2014 (top) and on April 10 of this year. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
2
The Enterprise Bridge passes over a section of Lake Oroville that was nearly dry on Aug. 19, 2014 (top photo). The same view this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
3
Empty boat docks at the Folsom Lake Marina in El Dorado Hills on March 20, 2014. The reservoir northeast of Sacramento is now back near its capacity. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
4
Headstones were surrounded by dormant grass at the Presidio National Cemetery in San Francisco on July 15, 2014, and are shown amid green grass in bottom photo. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
5
An aerial view of the empty boat docks at Folsom Lake Marina in March 2014, contrasted by the view this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
6
A home beside a hill brown with grass on July 15, 2014, in Nicasio; the same home this month (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
7
Low water levels are visible in Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville on Aug. 19, 2014, contrasted with the current view below.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
8
The Oroville Dam spillway stands dry at Lake Oroville on Aug. 9, 2014, and is near the lake’s edge in bottom photo, taken earlier this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
9
Another before-after composite photo of the Bidwell Marina. Water levels in the state’s lakes and reservoirs had reached historic lows. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
10
Another before-after view of the boat docks at the Folsom Lake Marina. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
11
A woman walked her dog on a parched section of Bernal Heights Park in San Francisco on July 16, 2014, Below, the same view this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
12
Low water levels are visible in the Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville on Aug. 19, 2014. California Governor Jerry Brown signed an executive order last week lifting the state’s drought emergency in all but four counties. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
13
A striking contrast in the water levels at Bidwell Marina on Lake Oroville. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
14
Empty boat docks at the Folsom Lake Marina on March 20, 2014 in El Dorado Hills. Below, the view this month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
15
The fire danger sign at Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Lagunitas, Calif., during the summer of 2014 and on April 10 of this year. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
