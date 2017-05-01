Globe photos of the month, April 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including NBA and NHL playoffs, signs of spring, Opening Day at Fenway Park, Easter Sunday, and the Boston Marathon.
Chris Brown hung from a rope as he pruned a tree in the Wilderness section of Franklin Park during the annual Arbor Day of Service on April 28. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Two people cooled off from the heat by donning bathing suits and playing in the Christian Science Plaza fountain. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Miles of seals basked in the sun on Monomoy Island in Cape Cod. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Captain Steve Holler worked on painting his boat, November Gale, in Boston on April 12. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Tami Nguyen posed for a portrait taken by Sue Flaherty during an "IGersBoston" meetup at the ICA. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
The Rev. Matthew Johnstone (left) held the music for the Rev. Burns Stanfield as he played “Jesus Christ is Risen Today” on April 16. The congregations of Fourth Presbyterian Church (in South Boston) and Roxbury Presbyterian Church celebrated Easter sunrise service on Carson Beach. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
The new brick crosswalk that goes under the Washington Street overpass in Jamaica Plain connects two parts of the emerald necklace. The city and activists are trying to link the gaps in the park system and make the parks more accessible to walkers and cyclists. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
Carlo Bertazzoni, a Lexington Minute Man reenactor, fired the mystery shot in the Battle of Lexington and Concord reenactment in the attic of the Buckman Tavern on April 17. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
While enjoing the hot weather and sunshine, Samuel Rice, 8, hammed it up as his mother Betsy Rice added another layer of sunscreen at Spy Pond in Arlington on April 11. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
A colorful walk in Boston Public Garden. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Rose Williams held her son Rodriano Guerrier as Reverend Jesse Jackson spoke to the congregation of Grace Church of All Nations during its Sunday service in Boston on April 23. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
At a a press conference on April 10, a photo of 22-year-old Susan Anayanwu-Corbin, a Nigerian immigrant who disappeared last year, was displayed at the Norfolk district attorney’s office in Canton. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
A funeral service was held April 26 for Brockton High School student Isaias Caban, 15, who died last month in a car crash in Brockton. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Yao Zhao, the principal cellist at the San Diego Symphony, rehearsed in his hotel room April 25. For the first time in 50 years, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is planning to hire a new principal cellist -- auditioning only a handful of elite musicians. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe sStaff)
Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes hugged her husband trainer Wayne Lopes before her boxing match against Paty Ramirez at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I., on April 7. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
A cyclist negotiated Commonwealth Avenue in Allston in heavy rain during a spring nor’easter on April 25. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Vanisi Uzamukunda ate a cup of porridge at her home in Lowell on March 30. The Congolese refugee family arrived in Lowell in early February. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Marlon Scott, 17, of Lynn followed a prayer led by Father Matt Williams during the Hunger for Justice Retreat in Natant on April 14. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Priests filed past a statue of an angel as they left the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on April 11. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Many refugees who cross the border from the United States into Canada do so by following the railroad tracks in Emerson, Manitoba. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Alessandra Renzi of Northeastern University organized signs collected from the women’s march in Boston in January to photograph while working on the Art of the March project at a warehouse in Boston on April 1. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Immigrants Birchat Kedir of Ethiopia, Olivia Meyerhoffer of France, and Mariama Cire Sylla of Guinea had their photo taken at an immigration rally on Boston Common on April 5. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
A pedestrian is seen through rain drops as she walked past a mural near Fenway Park on April 6. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A baby carriage left a design in the sand at Castle Island in South Boston on April 10. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
Laura Kenney of Allston hung in a hammock with friends along the Esplanade on April 9. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
In this photo illustration, runner Rachel Frenkil posed for a portrait with her running shoes in Belmont on April 7. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
The first wave of runners followed the elite men at the 1 kilometer mark in Hopkinton for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon on April 17. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Yuichiro Hidaka of Laramie, Wyo., leapt in the air before crossing the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon on April 17. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Sharon High freshman Isaiah Stessman submitted a hair-raising effort in the high jump grazing the bar during the MSTC Division 2 relays at Marshfield High. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Revolution player Andrew Farrell made a bicycle kick against the Houston Dynamo at Gillette Stadium on April 8. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
A fan was surrounded by towels on the seats as he arrived early for the game at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre before the playoff game between the Bruins and Senators on April 21. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made a third period save during an April 4 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Bruins mobbed Sean Kuraly (right) on April 21 after he scored the winning overtime goal in the second overtime in Ottawa as Frank Vatrano (center) screamed. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A dejected Tuukka Rask (left) waited on the ice at the end of the April 23 game as Colin Miller (right) hugged John-Michael Liles, as they waited to shake hands with the Senators, who won the game 3-2 in overtime and eliminated the Bruins from the playoffs. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Bruins player Dominic Moore packed his things at Warrior Arena on April 25 after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Boston College softball pitcher Jordan Weed (center) jumps into the arms of Tatiana Cortez after Cortez hit the game winning walk off two run home run against NC State at Shea Field. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Tewksbury’s Marissa Doherty (bottom) and Lawrence shortstop Jadhina Lu collided as Doherty attempted to steal second base in a game on April 23. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took quarterback Tom Brady’s jersey as they arrived at the mound for pregame ceremonies during Opening Day at Fenway Park on April 3 . (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale fired a pitch in the fifth inning of the April 5 game in a multiple exposure photo. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
The Celtics Jae Crowder (left) and the Wizards Otto Porter havea different reaction to a call during game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
The Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas scored a layup over the Chicago Bulls’ Robin Lopez on April 23 during game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at the United Center in Chicago. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
