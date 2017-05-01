Globe photos of the month, April 2017

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

The Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas scored a layup over the Chicago Bulls’ Robin Lopez on April 23 during game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at the United Center in Chicago. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

The Celtics Jae Crowder (left) and the Wizards Otto Porter havea different reaction to a call during game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale fired a pitch in the fifth inning of the April 5 game in a multiple exposure photo. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took quarterback Tom Brady’s jersey as they arrived at the mound for pregame ceremonies during Opening Day at Fenway Park on April 3 . (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Tewksbury’s Marissa Doherty (bottom) and Lawrence shortstop Jadhina Lu collided as Doherty attempted to steal second base in a game on April 23. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Boston College softball pitcher Jordan Weed (center) jumps into the arms of Tatiana Cortez after Cortez hit the game winning walk off two run home run against NC State at Shea Field. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Bruins player Dominic Moore packed his things at Warrior Arena on April 25 after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A dejected Tuukka Rask (left) waited on the ice at the end of the April 23 game as Colin Miller (right) hugged John-Michael Liles, as they waited to shake hands with the Senators, who won the game 3-2 in overtime and eliminated the Bruins from the playoffs. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Bruins mobbed Sean Kuraly (right) on April 21 after he scored the winning overtime goal in the second overtime in Ottawa as Frank Vatrano (center) screamed. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made a third period save during an April 4 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A fan was surrounded by towels on the seats as he arrived early for the game at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre before the playoff game between the Bruins and Senators on April 21. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

New England Revolution player Andrew Farrell made a bicycle kick against the Houston Dynamo at Gillette Stadium on April 8. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Sharon High freshman Isaiah Stessman submitted a hair-raising effort in the high jump grazing the bar during the MSTC Division 2 relays at Marshfield High. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Yuichiro Hidaka of Laramie, Wyo., leapt in the air before crossing the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon on April 17. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The first wave of runners followed the elite men at the 1 kilometer mark in Hopkinton for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon on April 17. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

In this photo illustration, runner Rachel Frenkil posed for a portrait with her running shoes in Belmont on April 7. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Laura Kenney of Allston hung in a hammock with friends along the Esplanade on April 9. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A baby carriage left a design in the sand at Castle Island in South Boston on April 10. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

A pedestrian is seen through rain drops as she walked past a mural near Fenway Park on April 6. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Immigrants Birchat Kedir of Ethiopia, Olivia Meyerhoffer of France, and Mariama Cire Sylla of Guinea had their photo taken at an immigration rally on Boston Common on April 5. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Alessandra Renzi of Northeastern University organized signs collected from the women’s march in Boston in January to photograph while working on the Art of the March project at a warehouse in Boston on April 1. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Many refugees who cross the border from the United States into Canada do so by following the railroad tracks in Emerson, Manitoba. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Priests filed past a statue of an angel as they left the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on April 11. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Marlon Scott, 17, of Lynn followed a prayer led by Father Matt Williams during the Hunger for Justice Retreat in Natant on April 14. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Vanisi Uzamukunda ate a cup of porridge at her home in Lowell on March 30. The Congolese refugee family arrived in Lowell in early February. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A cyclist negotiated Commonwealth Avenue in Allston in heavy rain during a spring nor’easter on April 25. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes hugged her husband trainer Wayne Lopes before her boxing match against Paty Ramirez at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I., on April 7. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Yao Zhao, the principal cellist at the San Diego Symphony, rehearsed in his hotel room April 25. For the first time in 50 years, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is planning to hire a new principal cellist -- auditioning only a handful of elite musicians. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe sStaff)

A funeral service was held April 26 for Brockton High School student Isaias Caban, 15, who died last month in a car crash in Brockton. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

At a a press conference on April 10, a photo of 22-year-old Susan Anayanwu-Corbin, a Nigerian immigrant who disappeared last year, was displayed at the Norfolk district attorney’s office in Canton. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Rose Williams held her son Rodriano Guerrier as Reverend Jesse Jackson spoke to the congregation of Grace Church of All Nations during its Sunday service in Boston on April 23. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

While enjoing the hot weather and sunshine, Samuel Rice, 8, hammed it up as his mother Betsy Rice added another layer of sunscreen at Spy Pond in Arlington on April 11. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)

Carlo Bertazzoni, a Lexington Minute Man reenactor, fired the mystery shot in the Battle of Lexington and Concord reenactment in the attic of the Buckman Tavern on April 17. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)

The new brick crosswalk that goes under the Washington Street overpass in Jamaica Plain connects two parts of the emerald necklace. The city and activists are trying to link the gaps in the park system and make the parks more accessible to walkers and cyclists. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

The Rev. Matthew Johnstone (left) held the music for the Rev. Burns Stanfield as he played “Jesus Christ is Risen Today” on April 16. The congregations of Fourth Presbyterian Church (in South Boston) and Roxbury Presbyterian Church celebrated Easter sunrise service on Carson Beach. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Tami Nguyen posed for a portrait taken by Sue Flaherty during an "IGersBoston" meetup at the ICA. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Captain Steve Holler worked on painting his boat, November Gale, in Boston on April 12. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Miles of seals basked in the sun on Monomoy Island in Cape Cod. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Two people cooled off from the heat by donning bathing suits and playing in the Christian Science Plaza fountain. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Chris Brown hung from a rope as he pruned a tree in the Wilderness section of Franklin Park during the annual Arbor Day of Service on April 28. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including NBA and NHL playoffs, signs of spring, Opening Day at Fenway Park, Easter Sunday, and the Boston Marathon.

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY

Art for the public A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience. GO TO ENTRY

Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain. GO TO ENTRY

Signs of reaction Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory. GO TO ENTRY

Election Day 2016 Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president. GO TO ENTRY

Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos” Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, October 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Halloween, fall color, life in the Theater District, and the end of the David Ortiz era. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn brilliance Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow. GO TO ENTRY

Traveling back in time on the Mattapan trolley The trolleys that rolled out of Worcester’s Pullman-Standard factory in 1944 and 1945 are still rolling, seven decades later, along Boston’s most scenic commute GO TO ENTRY

The battle to recapture Mosul Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago. GO TO ENTRY

Boston’s Theatre District Photographer Craig Walker recently spent time documenting the scene in Boston’s lively Theatre District. At the edge of diverse neighborhoods, the area is full of art, entertainment, and history. Many walks of life cross paths on the streets that are home to a bustling nightlife. GO TO ENTRY

Farm to table meals The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests. GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Matthew Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in nearly a decade, left a path of destruction over the Caribbean and the southern US. Hundreds have been killed, and it is feared that Haiti suffered catastrophic damage. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, September 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Boston Light turning 300yrs old, remembering the September 11th attacks, Allston Christmas, and the start of the Patriots regular season GO TO ENTRY

Farewell Big Papi Boston, MA - 10-10-16 - ALDS Game 3 - Fenway Park - Cleveland at Red Sox - David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss. (John Tlumacki/Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Oktoberfest 2016 The taps are open at the world’s biggest beer festival in Germany that runs until Oct. 3. The event dates to 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and the people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities. GO TO ENTRY

South Africa motorbike racing Not far from the refurbished F1 race track of Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa is a small, virtually dirt race track that attracts only the brave and rare ‘petrol heads’ on some Sundays to race against each other in the hot sun for bragging rights and a trophy. GO TO ENTRY

Paralympics 2016 Competing at many of the same Rio venues as participants in the summer Olympics, more than 4,000 athletes from 170 plus nations are taking part in the first edition of the South American Paralympic Games. GO TO ENTRY

Back to school A look at children around the world heading off to school after their summer break. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, August 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the Marshfield Fair, Red Bull Flugtag competition, a puppy swim, and the Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester. GO TO ENTRY

A camp of care Finding safe, enriching, and affordable summer camp for typical children is often a challenge for parents. But for children with complex physical, behavioral, and intellectual needs, that search is even more difficult. At Franciscan Children’s in Brighton, several weeks of summer camps are offered so that children and families feel supported year round. GO TO ENTRY

Ghosts from a failed system As part of the Spotlight team report on mental illness, Boston Globe photographer Suzanne Kreiter toured the abandoned hospital. “I know that technically these photographs have no people in them,” Kreiter says, “but they’re all right there. All these images contain the ghosts of the people who need our help the most.” GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Italy Search and rescue crews are using whatever they can to locate survivors from a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that reduced three central Italian towns to rubble early today. GO TO ENTRY

Flooding in Louisiana Louisiana continues to deal with the disastrous affects of historic flooding that killed at least 17 and destroyed about 60,000 homes. GO TO ENTRY

Family fun and nostalgia on New England’s beaches Jenny Gouthro, 12, of Salem, New Hampshire, works her back handspring at Old Orchard Beach in Maine. GO TO ENTRY