Political crisis in Venezuela

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

A couple hold hands at a road block set by anti-government protesters in Caracas on April 24. Thousands of protesters shut down the capital city's main highway to express their disgust with the socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro. Protesters in at least a dozen other cities also staged sit-ins as the protest movement is entering its fourth week. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)

Friends and family of Juan Pablo Pernalete Llovera mourn his death at a funeral in Caracas on April 29. Pernaltete, a student, was killed during anti-government protests when he was struck by a tear gas canister fired by security forces. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)

Venezuelan opposition activists attend a march against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 1. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Venezuelan opposition activists protect themselves behind a makeshift shield, during clashes with police within a march against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 1. Security forces in riot vans blocked off central Caracas Monday as Venezuela braced for pro- and anti-government May Day protests one month after a wave of deadly political unrest erupted. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

A Venezuelan opposition activist participates in a sit-in to block the Francisco Fajardo motorway in Caracas on April 24. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator jumps over a tree trunk set by protesters as a barricade during an opposition May Day march in Caracas on May 1. Venezuelans are taking to the streets in dueling anti- and pro-government May Day demonstrations as an intensifying protest movement enters its second month. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)

Venezuelan opposition activists clash with riot police as they demonstrate against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on May 1. Venezuela's beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro called for a new constitution, to be written by a "people's" body circumventing the opposition-held Congress. The decree was to "block the fascist coup" threatening the country, he told thousands of supporters in Caracas at a May Day rally. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman is aided by fellow demonstrators after falling, overcome by tear gas, during anti-government protests in Caracas on April 20. Tens of thousands of protesters asking for the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets again Thursday, one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)

An employee mops at a supermarket in Valencia, Carabobo State, on May 5 the day after anti-government protesters looted stores, set fire to cars and clashed with police, leaving at least five people injured, and one dead after being hit in the head by a projectile. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman injured during clashes with security forces is aided by fellow anti-government protesters in Caracas on April 26. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro attempted to march into downtown Caracas in another day of protests that have already claimed 26 lives since the start of April. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

Opposition activists are run over by a charging National Guard riot control vehicle during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 3. Venezuela's angry opposition rallied Wednesday vowing huge street protests against President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution and accusing him of dodging elections to cling to power despite deadly unrest. (Carlos Becerra/AFP/Getty Images)

Anti-government protesters block a highway in Caracas on April 24. President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly called for renewed talks between the two sides, but opposition leaders have discarded that as an option after earlier talks collapsed in December. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

Students from the Central University of Venezuela clash with riot police during a protest against Venezuelan Government in Caracas. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman stands next to a damaged car at a supermarket parking bay in Valencia, Carabobo State, on May 5 the day after anti-government protesters looted stores, set fire to cars and clashed with police, leaving at least five people injured, and one dead after being hit in the head by a projectile . The latest toll provided by prosecutors said 36 people have been killed in just over a month of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, whose opponents blame him for Venezuela's dire economic mess. / (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Students of the Central University of Venezuela clash with riot police during a protest against Venezuelan Government in Caracas on May 4. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

Venezuelan students participate in a march paying tribute to fellow student Juan Pablo Pernalete who was killed on April 26 by the impact of a gas grenade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on April 29. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

An injured opposition activist is assisted after clashes with riot police at the Central University of Venezuela during a protest against the government of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on May 4. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

A student at the Central University of Venezuela throws back tear gas to riot police during a protest against the Venezuelan government in Caracas on May 4. Anti-government protests raged on in Venezuela as students launched fresh marches after a day of flames and tear gas brought the death toll to 33. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

A protester carries a white flower during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed, during a march to the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference in Caracas on April 22. The protest is the latest mass gathering in a wave of tumult that has rocked the nation over the last three weeks as demonstrators continue to press for new elections. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

Government supporters hold signs of the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a rally to commemorate 15 years of a coup that briefly removed Chavez from power in Caracas on April 11. (Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves after the official announcement of the decree calling for the rewrite of the constitution at the CNE in Caracas on May 3. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator catches fire, after the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded, during clashes in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 3. Venezuela's angry opposition rallied vowing huge street protests against President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution and accusing him of dodging elections to cling to power despite deadly unrest. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

Opposition demonstrators clash with Bolivarian Guard in Caracas May 3. Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) used tear gas to keep opposition demonstrations from reaching the center of the Venezuelan capital. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)

Students from the Central University of Venezuela clash with riot police during a protest against Venezuelan Government in Caracas on May 4. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

Students from the Central University of Venezuela march during a protest against Venezuelan Government in Caracas on May 4. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Riot police are deployed during a protest against Venezuelan Government of Central University of Venezuela students in Caracas on May 4. Anti-government protests raged on in Venezuela as students launched fresh marches after a day of flames and tear gas brought the death toll to 33. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

An opposition activist clashes with the riot police during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held on May Day. Venezuela's beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro on called for a new constitution, to be written by a "people's" body circumventing the opposition-held Congress. The decree was to "block the fascist coup" threatening the country, he told thousands of supporters in Caracas. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman holds a Venezuelan flag on her chest as she joins a roadblock in Caracas on May 2. Residents blocked streets with trash bags, broken concrete and twisted metal Tuesday to protest the president's bid to rewrite the constitution amid a deepening political crisis. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)

A general view of an opposition march against the Government in Caracas on April 22. The National Bolivarian Guard allowed the access of the march to the Episcopal Conference in order to honor the victims of the anti-government protests who died during the last three weeks. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)

Opposition demonstrators clash with Bolivarian Guard in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 3. Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) used tear gas to keep opposition demonstrations from reaching the center of the Venezuelan capital. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)

Venezuelan authorities say that at least 37 people have been killed during two months of protests, as demonstrators call for an election to unseat President Nicolas Maduro. He has called the actions an attempted coup, and says he plans to rewrite the country’s constitution.

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LI In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Wooden box camera artist Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Bear Ears Buttes in Utah Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY

Art for the public A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience. GO TO ENTRY