Political crisis in Venezuela
Venezuelan authorities say that at least 37 people have been killed during two months of protests, as demonstrators call for an election to unseat President Nicolas Maduro. He has called the actions an attempted coup, and says he plans to rewrite the country’s constitution.
1
Opposition demonstrators clash with Bolivarian Guard in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 3. Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) used tear gas to keep opposition demonstrations from reaching the center of the Venezuelan capital. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)
2
A general view of an opposition march against the Government in Caracas on April 22. The National Bolivarian Guard allowed the access of the march to the Episcopal Conference in order to honor the victims of the anti-government protests who died during the last three weeks. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)
3
A woman holds a Venezuelan flag on her chest as she joins a roadblock in Caracas on May 2. Residents blocked streets with trash bags, broken concrete and twisted metal Tuesday to protest the president's bid to rewrite the constitution amid a deepening political crisis. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)
4
An opposition activist clashes with the riot police during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held on May Day. Venezuela's beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro on called for a new constitution, to be written by a "people's" body circumventing the opposition-held Congress. The decree was to "block the fascist coup" threatening the country, he told thousands of supporters in Caracas. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
5
Riot police are deployed during a protest against Venezuelan Government of Central University of Venezuela students in Caracas on May 4. Anti-government protests raged on in Venezuela as students launched fresh marches after a day of flames and tear gas brought the death toll to 33. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
6
Students from the Central University of Venezuela march during a protest against Venezuelan Government in Caracas on May 4. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
7
Students from the Central University of Venezuela clash with riot police during a protest against Venezuelan Government in Caracas on May 4. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Opposition demonstrators clash with Bolivarian Guard in Caracas May 3. Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) used tear gas to keep opposition demonstrations from reaching the center of the Venezuelan capital. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)
9
A demonstrator catches fire, after the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded, during clashes in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 3. Venezuela's angry opposition rallied vowing huge street protests against President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution and accusing him of dodging elections to cling to power despite deadly unrest. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)
10
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves after the official announcement of the decree calling for the rewrite of the constitution at the CNE in Caracas on May 3. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
11
Government supporters hold signs of the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a rally to commemorate 15 years of a coup that briefly removed Chavez from power in Caracas on April 11. (Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg)
12
A protester carries a white flower during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed, during a march to the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference in Caracas on April 22. The protest is the latest mass gathering in a wave of tumult that has rocked the nation over the last three weeks as demonstrators continue to press for new elections. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)
13
A student at the Central University of Venezuela throws back tear gas to riot police during a protest against the Venezuelan government in Caracas on May 4. Anti-government protests raged on in Venezuela as students launched fresh marches after a day of flames and tear gas brought the death toll to 33. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
14
An injured opposition activist is assisted after clashes with riot police at the Central University of Venezuela during a protest against the government of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on May 4. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Venezuelan students participate in a march paying tribute to fellow student Juan Pablo Pernalete who was killed on April 26 by the impact of a gas grenade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on April 29. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Students of the Central University of Venezuela clash with riot police during a protest against Venezuelan Government in Caracas on May 4. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
17
A woman stands next to a damaged car at a supermarket parking bay in Valencia, Carabobo State, on May 5 the day after anti-government protesters looted stores, set fire to cars and clashed with police, leaving at least five people injured, and one dead after being hit in the head by a projectile . The latest toll provided by prosecutors said 36 people have been killed in just over a month of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, whose opponents blame him for Venezuela's dire economic mess. / (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
18
Students from the Central University of Venezuela clash with riot police during a protest against Venezuelan Government in Caracas. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
19
Anti-government protesters block a highway in Caracas on April 24. President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly called for renewed talks between the two sides, but opposition leaders have discarded that as an option after earlier talks collapsed in December. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)
20
Opposition activists are run over by a charging National Guard riot control vehicle during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 3. Venezuela's angry opposition rallied Wednesday vowing huge street protests against President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution and accusing him of dodging elections to cling to power despite deadly unrest. (Carlos Becerra/AFP/Getty Images)
21
A woman injured during clashes with security forces is aided by fellow anti-government protesters in Caracas on April 26. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro attempted to march into downtown Caracas in another day of protests that have already claimed 26 lives since the start of April. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)
22
An employee mops at a supermarket in Valencia, Carabobo State, on May 5 the day after anti-government protesters looted stores, set fire to cars and clashed with police, leaving at least five people injured, and one dead after being hit in the head by a projectile. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
23
A woman is aided by fellow demonstrators after falling, overcome by tear gas, during anti-government protests in Caracas on April 20. Tens of thousands of protesters asking for the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets again Thursday, one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)
24
Venezuelan opposition activists clash with riot police as they demonstrate against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on May 1. Venezuela's beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro called for a new constitution, to be written by a "people's" body circumventing the opposition-held Congress. The decree was to "block the fascist coup" threatening the country, he told thousands of supporters in Caracas at a May Day rally. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
25
A demonstrator jumps over a tree trunk set by protesters as a barricade during an opposition May Day march in Caracas on May 1. Venezuelans are taking to the streets in dueling anti- and pro-government May Day demonstrations as an intensifying protest movement enters its second month. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)
26
A Venezuelan opposition activist participates in a sit-in to block the Francisco Fajardo motorway in Caracas on April 24. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
27
Venezuelan opposition activists protect themselves behind a makeshift shield, during clashes with police within a march against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 1. Security forces in riot vans blocked off central Caracas Monday as Venezuela braced for pro- and anti-government May Day protests one month after a wave of deadly political unrest erupted. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)
28
Venezuelan opposition activists attend a march against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 1. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
29
Friends and family of Juan Pablo Pernalete Llovera mourn his death at a funeral in Caracas on April 29. Pernaltete, a student, was killed during anti-government protests when he was struck by a tear gas canister fired by security forces. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)
30
A couple hold hands at a road block set by anti-government protesters in Caracas on April 24. Thousands of protesters shut down the capital city's main highway to express their disgust with the socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro. Protesters in at least a dozen other cities also staged sit-ins as the protest movement is entering its fourth week. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)
