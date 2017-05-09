The Circus leaves town

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

March 27, 1995: Former Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey Circus clown, ‘Dr. Bubbles’ also known as James Robertson from Gilford N.H., sits at the Boston Garden, where he has so many memories from performing there from 1985-1990. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Michelle Sullo, 4, of Riverside, RI, offers her tiger impersonation as she leaves the circus in Providence. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Ivan Vargas teaches Nathan Harrington, 9, of Duxbury, to spin a ball on his finger during the all-access pre-show. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Clowns perform during the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey presentation of Circus Xtreme. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Oct 20, 1978: Georgia Stephenosn sits on a bench with her family’s dogs backstage at the circus in Boston. (Rachel Ritchie/Globe Staff)

May 15, 1973: Buppa the Clown, who is Troy Strait behind his comic mask, smiles with children at the train as the train arrives in Boston. (Ted Dully/Globe Staff)

May 8, 1973: The shoes of Tori-Anne Strait, who plays the clown Poki Doti, weighed six pounds each. (Charles B. Carey/Globe Staff)

May 21, 1974: Trapeze artists Don and Alicia Martinez wait backstage with their daughter Kathie, 1, at the Boston Garden. (Ted Dully/Globe Staff)

Andrianna Simanski, 3, holds onto her toy horse as she departs the circus. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

May 21, 1975: An animal keeper rests on a slow afternoon with no matinee performances. (Ted Dully/Globe Staff)

Enerel Purev of the Mongolian Marvels troupe visits with one of the camels backstage in Providence. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Victor St. Hill and his son Donald Young, 8, sport their clown masks as they depart the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence on May 6. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Oct. 20, 1978: Peggy Williams, a clown at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus, passes the time backstage with Boston Garden security guard Charles Allan. (Rachel Ritchie/Globe Staff)

Ivan Vargas poses with Lilianna Bernardo, 6, of Fall River, during the all-access pre-show in Providence. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The Sirens of the Sea perform during the presentation of Circus Xtreme on May 6. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The Mongolian Marvels perform in Providence on May 6. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

May 23, 1966: The tightrope act at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus in Boston. (James McDevitt/Globe Staff)

The Danguir Troupe performs on the high wire on May 6. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Oct. 20, 1976: During the opening parade, lion tamer Gunther Gebel-Williams rides an elephant with a tiger. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Oct. 18, 1978: Children watch Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey Circus elephants leave the Boston Garden to go to a feast at Faneuil Hall Market. (Ted Dully/Globe Staff)

May 1, 1940: Elephants are used to unload circus trucks and cages from flat cars as the circus arrives at the Rutherford Avenue rail yards of the Boston Maine Railroad. The circus was in town for a 10-day visit and performed at the Boston Garden. (Charles Dixon/Globe Staff)

Oct. 20, 1976: The high wire act at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus in Boston. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

The Sirens of the Sea perform in Providence. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

May 17, 1971: Penn Central supervisor signals the 30-car circus train into South Boston Railroad Yard. It was one of the few trains running during the first few hours of a labor strike. (Ellis Herwig, Globe Staff)

Tabayara Maluenda performs with his tigers during the presentation of Circus Xtreme. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

May 12.1975: At the Northern Avenue unloading station in Boston, a caretaker uses a hose to cool and clean off tigers after a long trip. (Ulrike Welsch/Globe Staff)

May 14, 1974: A young elephant intrudes in the conversation between a clown and a dancer for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus in Boston. (Ted Dully/Globe Staff)

Stephen Craig balances a prop on his head while doing push-ups before the second half begins in Providence. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

October 19, 1983: Tammy Parish, a clown with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus, writes letters between spots at Boston Garden. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Human Cannonball Gemma Kirby performs during the presentation of Circus Xtreme in Providence, R.I. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Camels circle the ring during the presentation of Circus Xtreme at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. on May 6. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

April 24, 1929: The Boston Garden was transformed for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey’s combined Shows. (Globe Staff)

Kristen Michelle Wilson, the circus’s first female Ringmaster, performs during the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey presentation of Circus Xtreme at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. on May 6. The final presentation will be on May 21 in Uniondale, NY. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

This week, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations.

In this blog: Big Picture

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LI In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Wooden box camera artist Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Bear Ears Buttes in Utah Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY