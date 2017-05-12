Robot (Defined)
robot (noun) 1 -- A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being - also: a similar but fictional machine whose lack of capacity for human emotions is often emphasized. 2 -- A device that automatically performs complicated often repetitive tasks. 3 -- A mechanism guided by automatic controls.
A robot displays a cartoon animated face as it waits for visitors to interact with it at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing on April 27. The GMIC features current and future trends in the mobile Internet industry by some major foreign and Chinese internet companies. (Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press)
A host demonstrates a robotic prosthetic arm developed by UK startup Open Bionics mimicking his finger movements at the CUBE Tech Fair for startups on May 11 in Berlin, Germany. The CUBE Tech Fair is showcasing the projects of startups from across Europe. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Children play games next to a KeeKo robot at a kindergarten in Sanhe city, Hebei province, near Beijing, China, on April 26. The robot with the name KeeKo can play games with children, dance, sing, read stories, have a conversation with young pupils and even do mathematics. The robot has the intelligence level of a five-year-old child and it is aimed to interact with children ages below seven. Around 200 Chinese kindergartens have started using KeeKo since it was launched last year. (Roman Pilipey/EPA)
A robot of the Luxenbourg team, right, scores a goal against the goalkeeper robot of the Italian team 'nomadZ', left, during a soccer match of the Standard Platform Liga competition at the RoboCup GermanOpen in Magdeburg, Germany, on May 7. Around 200 teams with more than 1,000 participants from 15 countries demonstrated the state-of-the-art in robotics with competitions such as in soccer, rescue and service robots. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press)
Two robotic arms by Industrial robot manufacturer Kuka pour a beer for guests attending the Summit of the Business20 (B20) in Berlin on May 2. The B20 forum is a debate platform to discuss the G20 economies. (John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)
In this artist photo provided by Robots in Service of the Environment shows the first day a new robot was used to hunt dangerous and invasive lionfish in Bermuda. It stuns lionfish with an electric current and then the fish is vacuumed into a container alive and it can later be sold for food. The robot caught 15 lionfish in 48 hours of initial testing. New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive species. Non-native plants and animals cost the world hundreds of billions of dollars a year. (Dr. Philippe Rouja/Robots in Service of the Environment via Associated Press)
A staff member presents the work of a robot of the Kuka company at the stand at the Hannover Messe 2017 industrial trade fair. (Carsten Koall/EPA)
Artwork by Canadian Louis-Philippe Demers, which shows an artificial skull with robotic eyes which follows the motion of a visitor, during a press preview for the Robots exhibition held at the Science Museum in London. The exhibition shows 500 years of mechanical and robotic advances. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)
King Felipe VI shakes hands with an ASIMO robot during their visit to the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) on April 5 in Tokyo, Japan. (Ken Ishii/Getty Images)
A robot performs at the booth of Rethink Robotics at the Hanover Fair ('Hannover Messe') in Hanover, northern Germany, on April 24. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images)
A model demonstrates how the rehabilitation-assist robot Welwalk WW-1000, developed by Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation, helps to assist in flexing and extending the knee while walking on a treadmill during a press preview in Tokyo on April 12. Toyota Motor Corporation announced that the company will launch a rental service for the Welwalk WW-1000 robot from the fall of 2017. The Welwalk WW-1000 is designed to aid in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb paralysis as a result of stroke and other causes. (Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images)
A robot built by robot engineer Rob Knight and named 'Rob's Open Source Android' (ROSA) France, 2010-16 is on view at the ROBOT exhibition at the Science Museum in London. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman waves as she poses for a photo with an 'A-Tai' robot during a collective birthday celebration for seniors who were born in April, at the City Social Welfare Center in Hangzhou, China, on April 12. Hangzhou City Social Welfare Center, in East China's Zhejiang province is not your average nursing home: in addition to employing 200 nurses, it has become an early adopter of robots who help care for the 1,300 seniors that live there. The 'A-Tai' robots with the round bodies, heads sprouting two antennae and whose name means 'iron' in Chinese. Standing at just 0.8 meters tall and with 15 kilograms weight, they help nurses remember individual medication schedules and send updates to them with the information which pills has to be taken by each seniors. (Roman Pilipey/EPA)
Visitors follow a soccer match of humanoid robots during the 12th RoboCup Iran Open competitions in Tehran, Iran, on April 6. Robocup teams from 14 countries are competing in Iran Open 2017 in Tehran, playing across various leagues including Humanoids, Small and medium-sized robots soccer, and rescue leagues, among others. (Vahid Salemi/Associated Press)
The original T-800 Endoskeleton robot used in filming Terminator Salvation is displayed during the press preview for the 'Robots' exhibition at the Science Museum on Feb. 7 in London, England. The exhibition showcases robot history going back 500 years with over 100 robots including the largest collection of humanoid robots ever displayed. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
The robot "Pepper" speaks with visitors at the IBM stand at the CeBIT 2017 Technology Trade Fair on March 20 in Hanover, Germany. "Pepper" has face detection and is either used to greet Hotel guests during arrival or can be personalized by his owner to help in the household. (Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
An employee of the Laboratory for Analysis and Architecture of Systems (LAAS), a dependent of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), tests Pyrene humanoid robot holding bricks, on Feb. 1 at LASS' offices in Toulouse, southwestern France, as part the presentation to the press of Pyrene (left), "the first" humanoid robot. This latest generation robot is an anthropomorphic robot measuring 1.75m and weighing 100kg, and is capable of performing 32 independent articular movements. (Remy Gabalda/AFP/Getty Images)
Chinese students work on the Ares, a humanoid bipedal robot designed by them with fundings from a Shanghai investment company, displayed during the World Robot Conference in Beijing in 2016. China's industry minister has defended a manufacturing development plan and rejected complaints foreign makers of electric cars and other goods might be pressured to hand over technology or forced out of promising markets. Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology, tried March 11, 2017 to reassure foreign companies that the "Made in China 2025" plan treats all companies equally. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
A six-wheeled robot by Starship Technologies makes its way to deliver food from restaurant in Tallinn, Estonia. The knee-high, black-and-white robot avoids pedestrians, stops obediently at the red traffic light of a large road junction. (Raigo Pajula/AFP/Getty Images)
A police robot patrols at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China. The police robot can do the cleaning, monitor the air quality, find fire and can also recognize passengers faces to compare with the faces of the escaped criminals. (Zhang Tao/VCG via Getty Images)
Robotic arms work on the bodyshells of Mini cars as they pass along a section of automated production line at the BMW Mini car production plant in Oxford, west of London. (Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images)
Piaggio, an Italian company, is developing a cargo robot named Gita that could collect and carry groceries for shoppers. (Piaggio)
Pyrene, the "first" humanoid robot, is seen on Feb. 1 at the Laboratory for Analysis and Architecture of Systems (LAAS), a dependent of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), in Toulouse, southwestern France, as part its presentation to the press. This latest generation robot is an anthropomorphic robot measuring 1.75m and weighing 100kg, and is capable of performing 32 independent articular movements. (Remy Gabalda/AFP/Getty Images)
A technician adjusts Rob's Open Source Android (ROSAL) which was built in France from 2010-2016, during a press preview for the Robots exhibition held at the Science Museum in London. The exhibition shows 500 years of mechanical and robotic advances. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)
A visitor photographs robots on display during the press preview for the 'Robots' exhibition at the Science Museum in London. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Amputee Amy Purdy dances with a robot during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Mauro Pimentel/Associated Press)
A camel is ridden by a robotic jockey during the Liwa Sports Festival at Moreeb Dune on Jan. 3 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)
A robot produced by the Toyota Motor Corporation called 'Harry Trumpet -Player Robot' Japan 2005 on view at the ROBOT exhibition at the Science Museum in London. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
