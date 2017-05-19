World weather report

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Dark clouds over Chapel of the Three Kings in Dresden, Germany, May 2. (Flip SInger/Globe Staff)

Men walk holding a motorcycle in a flooded street after heavy rain, in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, on May 2. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

The sun sets as the air clears of dust from a sandstorm looking west on May 5, over Beijing, China. Sandstorms are common in northern China during the spring season and are caused when heavy winds from Mongolia in the north brings sand and pollutants that can blanket Chinese cities and cause air quality to deteriorate. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Mammatus clouds, often associated with severe thunderstorms, hover in the sky behind a horse, May 9, near Clovis, New Mexico. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Geese swim through floodwater from the Meramec River on Electra Drive in Arnold, Mo., on May 4. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Lightning illuminates the sky across the Bahia Grande during the early morning hours on May 4, near Port Isabel, Texas. (Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

Johanne Aubin, resident of the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds, uses a pool pump to protect her home from flood waters on May 8. With heavy rains persisting and waters still rising over much of waterlogged eastern Canada, the nation’s military tripled the number of troops urgently working to evacuate thousands of residents. (Catherin Legault/AFP/Getty Images)

Clouds gather over the Hong Kong skyline on May 4. (Aaron Tam/AFP/Getty Images)

Ron Bloomberg, who witnessed victim and neighbor Eric Gavin’s body being recovered, embraces his girlfriend as he returns to his home in Chetek, Wis., after a tornado flattened a trailer park and nearby trees. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Support scientist Tim Marshall, a 40 year veteran of storm chasing, walks back toward the tornado scout vehicle as a supercell thunderstorm bears down on the area during a tornado research mission, May 9, in Lamb County, Texas. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A military vehicle, left, and a truck pulling a boat pass in front of flooded businesses under water along U.S. 67 on May 3, in the heavily flooded East Pocahontas, Ark. Downpours that dumped up to a foot of rain in parts of the nation’s midsection last weekend led to the sudden surge of water. (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

An Indian man walks over the parched bed of a reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai on May 17. (Arun SankarAFP/Getty Images)

The Doppler on Wheels (DOW) vehicle scans a supercell thunderstorm during a tornado research mission, May 8, in Elbert County near Agate, Colorado. Doppler on Wheels (DOW) is a mobile doppler radar mounted on a truck that brings instruments directly into storms, allowing scientists to scan storms and tornadoes and make 3-D maps of wind and debris. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Snow covers trees on May 18, in Eagle-Vail, Colo. A rare May snow storm across Colorado has prompted some emergency warming shelters to re-open after being closed for the season. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

Lightning flshes through the sky over Kathmandu Valley, Nepal on May 4, during a heavy storm in the region. (Narendra Shrestha/EPA)

Students visiting Boston from Cape Elizabeth Middle School in Maine jumped into the fountain along the Rose Kennedy Greenway as temperatures hit a record-breaking 95 in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Tabels and chairs of an outdoor cafe are covered in snow after heavy snowfall at his outdoor cafe in Holmenkollen, Oslo, May 11. (Berit Roald/EPA)

Center for Severe Weather Research intern Hunter Anderson heads back to the tornado scout vehicle after taking photographs of a supercell thunderstorm, May 10 in Quanah, Texas. With funding from the National Science Foundation and other government grants, scientists and meteorologists from the Center for Severe Weather Research try to get close to supercell storms and tornadoes trying to better understand tornado structure and strength, how low-level winds affect and damage buildings, and to learn more about tornado formation and prediction. (Drew Angerer)

A woman walks with her dog in snowfall in Podolye village, 70 km (43 miles) east of St.Petersburg, Russia, May 11. North wind brought snow to the east of the St.Petersburg region. (Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press)

Storm clouds gather above a lake in the Khao Sam Roi Yot national park in southern Thailand on May 5. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Cloud to ground lightning strikes during a supercell thunderstorm, May 9, in Lamb County, Texas. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Indian pedestrians and cyclists travel through a dust storm at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Allahabad on May 5. (SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images)

Storm clouds hover in the sky as a thunderstorm develops, May 9, in Portales, New Mexico. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A German Shepherd dog guards what remains of what appears to be its owner’s home May 17, 2017, in a trailer park that was devastated by a tornado during powerful spring storms that battered an area from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

A thunderstorm rolls into the area in Paducah, Texas, May 10. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A girl with a scooter drives through a hailstorm in Munich, southern Germany, May 19. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

Storm clouds loom as the start of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies is delayed on May 17 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Jody Darling, a friend of the residents of this home in Elk City, Okla., talks on a phone while standing in a room of the house that is now totally exposed on May 17. Over a dozen tornadoes were reportedly spawned by powerful storms that raced through a swath of the central U.S. stretching from Texas to the Great Lakes. (Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP)

A girl wades through the water in a flooded area of Cali, Colombia, on May 13, after heavy rains caused the overflowing of the Cauca river. Flooding and mudslides in Colombia have killed several people and affected thousands in the past weeks causing alarm in a country still recovering from recent mudslides that killed hundreds. (Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Image)

A Chinese swimmer wipes his foot next to another man who plays a Chinese musical instrument after he swam in Houhai lake to enjoy the coolness during hot weather in Beijing, China, May 19. China’s national observatory issued a yellow alert on 19 May for high temperatures. (Wu Hong/EPA)

Emily Weir walks to her home to shovel in Nederland, Colo., on , May 18. A rare May snow storm across Colorado has prompted some emergency warming shelters to re-open after being closed for the season. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)

Marissa Rhoades searches for her missing cat at the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park in Barron County, Wis., May 17. Residents of an Oklahoma subdivision and a Wisconsin trailer park that were leveled by deadly tornadoes sifted through what remained of their homes and possessions. (Marisa Wojcik/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

A ferry crosses the Golden Horn as lightning strikes in front of the Fatih Mosque during a thunderstorm on May 7, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Flood waters breach the Gatineau River and flood the neighborhood in Gatineau, Quebec on May 10. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

A supercell thunderstorm develops May 8 in Elbert County outside of Limon, Colorado. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of wild weather this month. --By Leanne Burden Seidel

In this blog: Big Picture

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month. GO TO ENTRY

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis. GO TO ENTRY

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being. GO TO ENTRY

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LI In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Wooden box camera artist Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Bear Ears Buttes in Utah Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY