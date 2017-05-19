World weather report
A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of wild weather this month.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
A supercell thunderstorm develops May 8 in Elbert County outside of Limon, Colorado. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
2
Flood waters breach the Gatineau River and flood the neighborhood in Gatineau, Quebec on May 10. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
3
A ferry crosses the Golden Horn as lightning strikes in front of the Fatih Mosque during a thunderstorm on May 7, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
4
Marissa Rhoades searches for her missing cat at the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park in Barron County, Wis., May 17. Residents of an Oklahoma subdivision and a Wisconsin trailer park that were leveled by deadly tornadoes sifted through what remained of their homes and possessions. (Marisa Wojcik/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)
5
Emily Weir walks to her home to shovel in Nederland, Colo., on , May 18. A rare May snow storm across Colorado has prompted some emergency warming shelters to re-open after being closed for the season. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)
6
A Chinese swimmer wipes his foot next to another man who plays a Chinese musical instrument after he swam in Houhai lake to enjoy the coolness during hot weather in Beijing, China, May 19. China’s national observatory issued a yellow alert on 19 May for high temperatures. (Wu Hong/EPA)
7
A supercell thunderstorm produces a downburst, May 8, in Elbert County near Limon, Colorado. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
8
A girl wades through the water in a flooded area of Cali, Colombia, on May 13, after heavy rains caused the overflowing of the Cauca river. Flooding and mudslides in Colombia have killed several people and affected thousands in the past weeks causing alarm in a country still recovering from recent mudslides that killed hundreds. (Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Image)
9
A tornado touches down south of McLean, Texas, USA, May 16. (Mark Smith/EPA)
10
Jody Darling, a friend of the residents of this home in Elk City, Okla., talks on a phone while standing in a room of the house that is now totally exposed on May 17. Over a dozen tornadoes were reportedly spawned by powerful storms that raced through a swath of the central U.S. stretching from Texas to the Great Lakes. (Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP)
11
Storm clouds loom as the start of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies is delayed on May 17 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
12
A girl with a scooter drives through a hailstorm in Munich, southern Germany, May 19. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
13
A thunderstorm rolls into the area in Paducah, Texas, May 10. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
14
A German Shepherd dog guards what remains of what appears to be its owner’s home May 17, 2017, in a trailer park that was devastated by a tornado during powerful spring storms that battered an area from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
15
Storm clouds hover in the sky as a thunderstorm develops, May 9, in Portales, New Mexico. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
16
Indian pedestrians and cyclists travel through a dust storm at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Allahabad on May 5. (SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Cloud to ground lightning strikes during a supercell thunderstorm, May 9, in Lamb County, Texas. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
18
Storm clouds gather above a lake in the Khao Sam Roi Yot national park in southern Thailand on May 5. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)
19
A woman walks with her dog in snowfall in Podolye village, 70 km (43 miles) east of St.Petersburg, Russia, May 11. North wind brought snow to the east of the St.Petersburg region. (Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press)
20
Center for Severe Weather Research intern Hunter Anderson heads back to the tornado scout vehicle after taking photographs of a supercell thunderstorm, May 10 in Quanah, Texas. With funding from the National Science Foundation and other government grants, scientists and meteorologists from the Center for Severe Weather Research try to get close to supercell storms and tornadoes trying to better understand tornado structure and strength, how low-level winds affect and damage buildings, and to learn more about tornado formation and prediction. (Drew Angerer)
21
Tabels and chairs of an outdoor cafe are covered in snow after heavy snowfall at his outdoor cafe in Holmenkollen, Oslo, May 11. (Berit Roald/EPA)
22
Students visiting Boston from Cape Elizabeth Middle School in Maine jumped into the fountain along the Rose Kennedy Greenway as temperatures hit a record-breaking 95 in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
23
Lightning flshes through the sky over Kathmandu Valley, Nepal on May 4, during a heavy storm in the region. (Narendra Shrestha/EPA)
24
Snow covers trees on May 18, in Eagle-Vail, Colo. A rare May snow storm across Colorado has prompted some emergency warming shelters to re-open after being closed for the season. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)
25
The Doppler on Wheels (DOW) vehicle scans a supercell thunderstorm during a tornado research mission, May 8, in Elbert County near Agate, Colorado. Doppler on Wheels (DOW) is a mobile doppler radar mounted on a truck that brings instruments directly into storms, allowing scientists to scan storms and tornadoes and make 3-D maps of wind and debris. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
26
An Indian man walks over the parched bed of a reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai on May 17. (Arun SankarAFP/Getty Images)
27
A military vehicle, left, and a truck pulling a boat pass in front of flooded businesses under water along U.S. 67 on May 3, in the heavily flooded East Pocahontas, Ark. Downpours that dumped up to a foot of rain in parts of the nation’s midsection last weekend led to the sudden surge of water. (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
28
Support scientist Tim Marshall, a 40 year veteran of storm chasing, walks back toward the tornado scout vehicle as a supercell thunderstorm bears down on the area during a tornado research mission, May 9, in Lamb County, Texas. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
29
Ron Bloomberg, who witnessed victim and neighbor Eric Gavin’s body being recovered, embraces his girlfriend as he returns to his home in Chetek, Wis., after a tornado flattened a trailer park and nearby trees. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
30
Clouds gather over the Hong Kong skyline on May 4. (Aaron Tam/AFP/Getty Images)
31
Johanne Aubin, resident of the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds, uses a pool pump to protect her home from flood waters on May 8. With heavy rains persisting and waters still rising over much of waterlogged eastern Canada, the nation’s military tripled the number of troops urgently working to evacuate thousands of residents. (Catherin Legault/AFP/Getty Images)
32
Lightning illuminates the sky across the Bahia Grande during the early morning hours on May 4, near Port Isabel, Texas. (Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
33
Geese swim through floodwater from the Meramec River on Electra Drive in Arnold, Mo., on May 4. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
34
Mammatus clouds, often associated with severe thunderstorms, hover in the sky behind a horse, May 9, near Clovis, New Mexico. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
35
The sun sets as the air clears of dust from a sandstorm looking west on May 5, over Beijing, China. Sandstorms are common in northern China during the spring season and are caused when heavy winds from Mongolia in the north brings sand and pollutants that can blanket Chinese cities and cause air quality to deteriorate. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
36
Men walk holding a motorcycle in a flooded street after heavy rain, in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, on May 2. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)
37
Dark clouds over Chapel of the Three Kings in Dresden, Germany, May 2. (Flip SInger/Globe Staff)
