Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017

Left to right, the Celtics’ Amir Johnson, Jonas Jerebko, Al Horford, Kelly Olynyk, and Avery Bradley rode the bench during game five of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at the TD Garden on May 25. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Celtics’ Al Horford clamped down on the Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson as he fouled him against the Cleveland Cavaliers for game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena on May 21. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (center) and forward Jae Crowder (right) reacted after Thomas nailed a three-pointer against the Washington Wizards in game seven of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden on May 15. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) attempted to slow down Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards in game four of the Eastern Conference semifinals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., on May 7. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Fans cheered the Celtics’ Kelly Olynyk after he hit a fourth-quarter three-pointer against the Washington Wizards in game seven of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series at TD Garden on May 15. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

A Celtics fan was bathed in green as spotlights swept through the stands before the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for game five of the NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Garden on May 25. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brian Johnson and Guerin Austin, sideline reporter for NESN, got doused with a double bucket shower May 27 following Johnson’s complete game against the Seattle Mariners. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Boston College High School’s Luke Murphy (right) went airborne as he tried to avoid the tag of Braintree shortstop Jack Andrews while attempting an eighth-inning steal of second base in a May 31 game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Sox player Hanley Ramirez ducked after swinging at a first-inning pitch as Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy fired the ball to second base in an attempt to get the Sox’ Andrew Benintendi on May 25. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The grounds crew tried to keep the infield dry between innings as the Boston Red Sox hosted the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 14. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Sam Apuzzo of the Boston College Eagles battled with Zoe Stukenberg of the Maryland Terrapins for control of the ball during the 2017 NCAA Division 1 Lacrosse Championships at Gillette Stadium on May 28. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Artist Mark Reigelman worked May 7 to install his piece, “The Meeting House,” which is part of the Playful Perspectives curation on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Human Cannonball Gemma Kirby performed during the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey presentation of Circus Xtreme at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Michelle Sullo, 4, of Riverside, R.I., offered her tiger impersonation as she left the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey presentation of Circus Xtreme at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence on May 6. The circus had its final shows in May. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The crowd joined in song and prayer during a women’s conference at the Jubilee Christian Church in Mattapan on May 5. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Denise Moran of Braintree (right) held a sign during “The Fight Goes On” rally protesting the GOP Health Care Bill outside of the JFK Federal Building on May 4. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Marianne Jeune attended Mass in Mattapan. With thousands of other Haitians, Jeune received temporary protected status under the Obama administration. The Trump administration might not renew that status. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Images by photographer Philippe Halsman are part of the Fred Allen collection at the Boston Public Library in Boston on May 11. The Fred Allen collection is an archive of material from the 1930s-era Boston comedian. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Beetle Cat, a sailboat that was designed and built in 1921, is ready for summer as of May 10. Beetle Inc., sole builders of the Beetle Cat Boat, which is made entirely of wood, has its factory in Wareham. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A woman taking sanctuary inside University Lutheran Church in Cambridge held her 8-month-old daughter while her 2-year-old daughter played in the background on May 30. The family is the first in Massachusetts known to publicly seek “sanctuary” in a house of worship since religious communities started opening their doors to undocumented immigrants in recent months. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

At Massachusetts Eye and Ear, colleagues of the late Dr. Lina Bolanos gathered to speak about her. Bolanos was killed May 6 in her condominium by an intruder. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Former president Barack Obama watched as his wife Michelle exited the stage after he received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award at the the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on May 7. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

The beach at Lynn Shores Reservation on the Lynn/Nahant border was littered May 8 with a noxious-smelling collection of seaweed and dead marine animals. The Friends of Lynn Nahant Beach are imploring Governor Charlie Baker to restore $150,000 in state funding that was cut for the removal of algae at those beaches. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

A marcher wore a Walk for Peace band over his mouth during the 21st Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace on May 14 in Dorchester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Ann Farr paused in front of blooming tulips as she celebrated her graduation from Northeastern University and her master’s degree in science and nursing May 3. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Northeastern University grads had something to say on their caps at commencement, which was held at TD Garden on May 5. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Graduates listened to the master of ceremony as they took part in the Black Commencement at Harvard University in Cambridge on May 23. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

David Offutt with his sons Devante, 17 (left), and Daniel, 21, at the Old Colony YMCA fitness room in Brockton on May 23. He showed his sons he was still able to do 10 pullups in a row. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Keller Dinan, 25, of Brighton practiced hitting golf balls on a beach in Dorchester on May 22. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Patrons arrived for Globe Live at the Paramount Center in Boston on May 19. That night, Boston Globe journalists took to the stage for a unique storytelling experience. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The Clock Tower’s new peregrine falcon chick was banded at the Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at Custom House in Boston on May 18. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Abdulkader Hayani set up his brand new professional grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, played in the box it arrived in. The Hayani family are Syrian refugees now living in Framingham. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

A mallard duck escorted her 11 young ducks from their nesting spot at the Glover Elementary School courtyard on May 16 in Milton. For almost a decade, Glover Elementary School students have lined the walkways of the school as a mother mallard duck escorts her young to Turner’s Pond behind the school. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Thatcher Chamberlin, a sophomore at MIT, placed his hammock under a the shade of tree by Memorial Drive in Cambridge to do some computer work and to relax on May 16. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A flashing LED light illuminated Reagan Girouard’s face as she played with the toy during a Massachusetts Missing Children’s Day event at the State House on May 23. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Sidney Davidson lifted her niece Zoe Hagens, 3, above her head as the two played together outside of a cafe in Harvard Square on May 24. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A fox cub playfully jumped over another cub at the entrance to their den under the Pembroke Friends Meetinghouse on May 17. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Westford Academy student Sydney Jones used a vintage typewriter in his World History 2 class on May 23. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Temi Falayi (center) enjoyed Chance the Rapper’s performance during the Boston Calling music festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on May 26. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Chance the Rapper performed during the Boston Calling music festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on May 26. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Marines were reflected in the water of the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial during a rededication ceremony held at the site on Northern Avenue in Boston on May 27. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Cub Scout Miles Gittens, 8, saluted during a Memorial Day parade in Boston on May 29. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run.

