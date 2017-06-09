The Graduates, 2017
A look at the season of pomp and circumstance.
1
Gabriela Kula is shocked when her name is announced for the Dean’s Award during Emerson College 137th undergraduate commencement in Agganis Arena at Boston University. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
2
Cadets embrace and celebrate after walking across the stage during the Air Force Academy graduation at Falcon Stadium on May 24, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Nearly 1,000 Air Force Academy cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants during graduation. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)
3
Graduates cheer during the Boston University commencement on May 21. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
Graduates cast shadows on a wall before a commencement in Durham, N.C. on May 14. (Bernard Thomas/The Herald-Sun via AP)
5
Seniors take part in graduation practice at Mississinewa High School in Gas City, Ind., on May 31. (Jeff Morehead/Chronicle-Tribune via AP)
6
U.S. Naval Academy graduates throw their hats into the air in celebration at the end of the Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., May 26. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)
7
A students shades herself under her umbrella in the strong sun during the MIT commencement in Cambridge. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
8
Graduates of the Yale School of Nursing celebrate at the Yale University Commencement in New Haven, Conn., on May 22. (Arnold Gold/New Haven Register via AP)
9
Graduates hold hands during a commencement ceremony at Dillard University in New Orleans on May 13. With an enrollment of 1,200, Dillard ranks second in the country in black physics undergrads. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
10
Broadway seniors Brooke Davis, from left, Hunter Buchanan and Kelsey Landis walk through the crowded halls of Linville-Edom, their old elementary school in Linville, Va., dressed in their graduation gowns and caps amidst cheers of current students. (Nikki Fox/Daily News-Record via AP)
11
School graduates splash in a fountain enjoying the warm weather as they celebrate their last day at school in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26. Young Ukrainians today celebrate ‘Last Ring,’ a celebration of their last day of school. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)
12
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders walks between graduates as he arrives for the Brooklyn College commencement ceremony, May 30, in New York. The former Democratic presidential candidate, who hails from Brooklyn and attended the school for a year, urged graduates to stand together and not let demagogues divide the country. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)
13
Notre Dame graduate Mark Davidson shows his support for President Trump as he walks into the 2017 commencement ceremony May 21 inside Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out Sunday as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)
14
Hillary Clinton arrives for the commencement at Wellesley College on May 26. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
15
Flint resident Maria Martinez fixes the hairline of her daughter’s boyfriend Flint Southwestern graduate Emanuel Howell, 19, who looks on after more than 200 graduates from Flint Community Schools received their diplomas at the annual commencement ceremony at Dort Federal Event Center June 6, in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
16
A framed photo of Excel Academy senior Markel Scott, and his cap and gown occupy the front row during graduation at Notre Dame of Maryland University. The school lost five students to gun violence. (Salwan Georges/ Washington Post)
17
Linda Sarsour, co-organizer of the National Womens March and one of TIME Magazines 100 Most Influential People raises her fist as shes walks to the stage as the keynote speaker at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Healths inaugural commencement ceremony June 1, 2017 at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
18
Graduates of Baruch College of the City University of New York, hug and cheer under a spray of confetti as their 2017 commencement comes to a close, June 5, at Barclays Center in New York. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)
19
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, receives a college degree from Harvard University more than a decade after leaving his classes behind. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
20
A woman uses her mobile phone to take pictures while visiting an arts graduates exhibition held at an art museum in Beijing on June 5. (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Noah Matrigali and the rest of the Hoosac Valley graduating class celebrates with confetti and silly-string in the school gymnasium in Cheshire, Ma. after officially being pronounced graduates on Friday, June 2. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
22
From left, corporate systems graduate Tiffany Faria of Cambridge, and communicatinos graduates, sisters Gina Cole and Katie Cole of Brighton, and Rosemary Kann of Haverhill hid under ponchos to stay dry, during the Boston College commencement. (Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe)
23
Harvard Law School graduates take part in the Black Commencement at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, May 23. 170 students attended the university-wide ceremony for black students at Harvard, designed to celebrate their unique struggles and achievements at the elite institution that has been grappling with its historical ties to slavery. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
24
Female Yemeni university students attend a graduation ceremony in the capital Sanaa on May 24. (MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP/Getty Images)
25
Daniel Reid, left, from Brooklyn N.Y., adjusts the cap for Rachelle Campos, from ,Yonkers, N.Y. during commencement for City College of New York (CCNY) division of Humanities and the Arts graduates, May 31, in New York. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)
26
Former Director, FBI and Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III watches the Cum Laude Society Induction after addressing graduates at Tabor Academy commencement exercises in Marion, Mass. on May 29. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
27
A graduating cadet motions to fellow graduates after receiving his diploma, May 27, in West Point, N.Y. Nine Hundred and thirty six cadets received their diplomas, most of whom will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the army. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)
28
Cherie S. Walker tears up as Mayor Martin J. Walsh introduces her as the recipient of the John and Mary Walsh Scholarship winner. The Urban College of Boston holds its Twenty-second Annual Commencement at The Cutler Majestic Theatre. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
29
KeriAnne Joyce Gallagher, 21, reacts as she sees her family in the crowd before receiving her degree at the start of the Commencement ceremony for Bridgewater College Saturday, May 20, in Bridgewater, Va. (Stephen Swofford/Daily News-Record Via AP)
30
Central African Republic military cadets parade during their graduation ceremony in Bangui on April 29. In Bangui, European Union soldiers are training thousands of new FACA troops that could be deployed to the countryside. (Zack Baddorf/Associated Press)
31
Tavaje Knight proudly carries her two-year-old daughter Amori Hampton as she walks for her diploma across the stage during the Spelman College 2017 Commencement Ceremony at the Georgia International Convention Center on Sunday, May 21, in College Park, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
32
Former Vice President Joe Biden jokes, “Let’s break the internet” as he puts on a pair of shades during Class Day Exercises at Harvard. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
33
Barry Shrage, president of Combined Jewish Philanthropies is hooded by Brandeis provost Lisa M. Lynch. (Lynch received an honorary degree herself.) Brandeis University celebrates its 66th commencement. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
34
Flags were on display from different countries of the graduating class of about 3,700 at Northeastern University commencement inside the TD Garden Boston. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
