Sail Boston 2017

A majestic procession of 54 tall ships will grace Boston Harbor Saturday with a Grand Parade of Sail that puts history in motion. The ship’s arrival will mark a six-day celebration of maritime glory as more than a million visitors are expected to see and board the vessels docked in the city before they depart on Thursday.--By Bill Greene
The Boston Globe
1
A sailor climbs the rigging on the American Eagle during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
2
Cadets douse the sales aboard the USCGC Eagle, during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston. The USCGC Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship, ” led the vessels parade in flotillas from Broad Sound into the main channel of Boston Harbor (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
3
A photographer takes a picture of the U.S. Coast Guard tall ship Eagle, as it sits at anchor in the fog outside of Boston Harbor. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
4
The tall ships parade of sails in Sail Boston 2017 as seen from Lo Presti Park in East Boston. (Globe staff/JohnTlumacki)
5
Cadet Matt Stickell salutes the colors aboard the USCGC Eagle, during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
6
People watch the tall ships parade as seen from Lo Presti Park in East Boston (Globe staff/JohnTlumacki)
7
Crew members stand of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail in Boston. (Globe staff/Keith Bedford)
8
People lay on a bench at Castle Island in South Boston, waiting for the tall ships to arrive in the Parade of Sail. (Keith Bedford/Globe staff)
9
Tall ships from around the world sail into Boston Harbor. (Bill Greene / Globe Staff)
10
Cadets climb the rigging while dousing the sails aboard the USCGC Eagle, during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
11
SN Lance Taylor of the US Constitution Color Guard prepares for the Opening Ceremony of Sail Boston at the Boston Harbor Hotel Rotunda on June 16. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
USCG Eagle sails towards Boston about 30 miles off Nantucket on June 15. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
13
Deckhand Aaron Funk works on the Spirit of South Carolina docked in Salem Harbor in Salem on June 14. The 140 foot two-masted pilot schooner modeled after the Frances Elizabeth will take part in the Grand Parade of Sail. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
14
Sailors line up aboard the Amphibious Dock Landing Ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) on June 15. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
People watch as tall ships make their way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail in Boston. (Globe staff/Keith Bedford)
16
Men watch the tall ship parade from a customized boat in Boston Harbor. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
17
The tall ships parade of sails in Sail Boston 2017 as seen from Lo Presti Park in East Boston. (JohnTlumacki/Globe staff)
18
Coast Guard tall ship Eagle leads the flotilla into Boston Harbor. (Bill Greene / Globe Staff)
19
Cadets Connor Rivera, left and Mico Manalang join cadets taking in the view of Boston from the USCGC Eagle, during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
20
A tall ship is enveloped in smoke after firing its canons as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail in Boston. (Globe staff/Keith Bedford)
21
Sailors furl the sails on Coast Guard tall ship Eagle after docking in Charlestown. (Bill Greene / Globe Staff)
22
USCG Eagle sails towards Boston for the tall ship Parade this coming Saturday. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
23
CS2 Kyle Stambaugh stands in the middle of the American flag to make sure it doesn’t touch the ground as his fellow sailors fold it up after the Amphibious Dock Landing Ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) pulled into Boston Harbor. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
24
People watch as tall ships make their way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail in Boston. (Globe staff/Keith Bedford)
25
Sailors and Marines man the rails of the Amphibious Dock Landing Ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) as they arrive into Boston Harbor. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
Invited guest Christine O’Connor relaxes aboard the USCGC Eagle, during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
27
Captain Richard Bailey looks over the Spirit of South Carolina docked in Salem Harbor in Salem on June 14. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
28
A jet approaches Logan Airport as a sailor aboard the Coast Guard Eagle gets a birds eye view from the Tall Ship parade. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
29
Lynn English ROTC cadet Alicia Donoso stands at rest after after presenting the country flags during the Opening Ceremony of Sail Boston at the Boston Harbor Hotel Rotunda on Friday. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
30
Master Helmsman Ryan Epp steers the USCGC Eagle, during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
31
The tall ships parade of sails in Sail Boston 2017 as seen from Lo Presti Park in East Boston. (JohnTlumacki/Globe staff)
32
The USCGC Eagle sets sail for Boston Harbor during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Sail Boston 2017
