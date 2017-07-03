Globe staff photos of the month, June 2007

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell continued to argue his point even after he was tossed from the game by umpire crew chief Bill Miller in the June 24 game against the Los Angeles Angels. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Following his bottom of the 12th inning game-winning walk-off single against thePhiladelphia Phillies, the Red Sox’ Andrew Benintendi was given the full Powerade treatment from teammates on June 13. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Kevin Wilson watched as former Red Sox player David Ortiz took part in a ceremony June 22 to unveil a sign renaming Yawkey Extension to David Ortiz Drive in his honor. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Silver Lake right fielder Anna Battista kept her eye on the ball as Silver Lake took on North Attleboro in a south semifinal girls high school softball game at Taunton High School on June 8. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

St. John’s Shrewsbury players celebrated after defeating St. John’s Prep to win the Super 8 baseball championship at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton on June 14. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Acton-Boxboro’s Victor Otero (left) flipped over Lincoln-Sudbury’s Junior Almeida in first quarter action of the Division One boys lacrosse semi-finals at Harvard Stadium on June 14. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

A lightning bolt appeared over the bleachers during a rain delay in the Boston Red Sox game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on June 27. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

A thunderstorm hit Nantasket Beach in Hull on June 13, sending an umbrella airborne and a man to cover his head. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Dorothy Selby, 92, a patient at Hebrew SeniorLife, pet a 33-pound therapy pug, Charlie, as he sat in bed with her June 14. Catherine Mah wheels Charlie around the Hebrew SeniorLife center, where he visits patients once a week. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

A man wrapped his hat in a plastic bag following an abrupt rainstorm in Boston on June 13. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Rowers carried their boat from the Charles River at the Riverside Boat Club as the sun rose in Boston on June 13. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

A bicyclist used an umbrella to shade herself from the sun as she passed through Harvard Square on June 12. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

In South Boston at the beach at Pleasure Bay, Donna Coakley cooled off with her grandchildren Mya and Michael Coakley by playing with Barbie dolls in the water June 12. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Josh Gahagan of Worcester, wildlife technician with MassWildlife, held a peregrine falcon chick so that it could be fitted with ID bands at UMass Lowell on June 12. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Asa Sevelius, principal of the Heath School in Brookline, came out as transgender June 6 in a letter to the school community. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Nineteen-month-old Olivia Frattaroli wore a lot of vibrant pink on a cold, gray June 5 as she visited the Museum of Fine Arts with her mother. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Fog rolled into the area June 5, as the Old North Church and the Custom House Tower poked out from the mist. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

The new movie “Wonder Woman” opened June 1 at the AMC Boston Common Theatre. Josh Dejesus rushed into the lobby on his way to see the movie in costume. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Tom Gerhardt is one of the shipwrights working to restore the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. The 19th-century Grand Banks fishing schooner is the official Massachusetts sailing vessel and will join the training fleet at Mass Maritime. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston hosted a “Shoes4Kids” event in South Boston on June 23. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Culinary arts graduate Gladys Franks leapt in joy after a graduation ceremony June 23 at Boston’s Pine Street Inn for clients getting degrees. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Akhi Begum, 20, of Cambridge was comforted by Johaisi Reyes, 21, during a June 20 vigil in Copley Square for Nabra Hassanen, 17, who was assaulted and killed near her mosque in Sterling, Va. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

After a high-profile trial, Michelle Carter (center) was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Carter was 17 when she urged 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Sailors marched in formation during the Sail Boston Crew and Cadet Parade on June 19. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Owen Guelcher, 9, looked out of one of the cannon windows of the tall ship El Galeon of Spain during a public tour of the ship on June 18. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Crew members stand on the sails of the Ecuadoran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail in Boston on June 17. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Cadets doused the sails aboard the US Coast Guard Eagle during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston on June 17. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A sailor climbed the rigging of the US Coast Guard Eagle during the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston on June 17. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Lance Taylor of the USS Constitution color guard prepared for the opening ceremony of Sail Boston at the Boston Harbor Hotel Rotunda on June 16. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The US Coast Guard Eagle sailed toward Boston about 30 miles off Nantucket on June 15 for the Tall Ships festival. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

From left, Emanuel Martinez, Isabelli Pereira, and James Garcia beat the heat at the Tufts Larry Bacow Sailing Pavilion on Mystic Lake on June 23. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)

Isabella Almella, 13, visited Boston on June 27 from Tampa, Fla., to see her sister Daniela Almella, a Boston University student. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A six-alarm fire June 28 heavily damaged the Treadmark condominium project in Dorchester just days before it was to open to residents. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Jack Wagner celebrated his greasy pole event win during the St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester on June 25. Each year, a select group of men, some novices, others seasoned champions, compete to see who can run across a telephone pole layered in grease and suspended over the sea. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)

Connor Bradley jumped through a hoop at City Hall Plaza during his lunch break in Boston on June 29. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

One of four newly hatched African penguin chicks was weighed by penguin biologists at the New England Aquarium on June 29. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor. --By Lloyd Young

