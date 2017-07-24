World Aquatics Championships
The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
Anna Voloshyna and Valyzaveta Yakhno of Ukraine compete during the Women’s Synchronized Duet Technical, Preliminary round on day one of the 2017 FINA World Championshipson July 14. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
2
Jonathan Suckow of Switzerland competes during the Mens 1M Springboard Diving, preliminary round of the 2017 FINA World Championships on July 14 in Budapest, Hungary. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
3
Mikhaela Kalancha and Aleksandr Maltsev (unseen) of Russia perform during the synchronized swimming mixed duet free routine preliminary in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary on July 21. (Zsolt Czegledi/EPA)
4
Hae Yon Min of North Korea performs during the Women’s Solo Technical Synchronized Swimming Final Technical Routine on July 15. (PATRICK B. KRAEMER/EPA)
5
Madagascar’s Elodie Marion Razafy competes in a heat of the women’s 100M Backstroke at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 24. (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
6
Swimmers compete in a men’s 100m breaststroke semi-final on July 23. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)
7
Luliia Timoshinina and Viktor Minibaev of Russia compete during the Mixed Diving 10m Synchro Platform Final on July 15. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
8
Gold medal winner Team Russia performs during the women’s team free synchronized swimming final free routine on July 21. (Tamas Kovacs/EPA)
9
Alexandros Gounas (L) of Greece and Mitsuaki Shiga of Japan in action during the men’s water polo match between Greece and Japan on July 23. (BALAZS CZAGANY/EPA)
10
Christina Wassen of Germany and Florian Fandler of Germany compete during the Mixed Diving 10m Synchro Platform Final on day two of the Budapest 2017 FINA World Championships on July 15. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
11
Team Greece competes in the Women’s Free Combination Final during the synchronized swimming competition on July 22. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)
12
Jack Laugher and Chris Mears of Great Britain compete during the Men’s Diving 3m Sychro Springboard Final on July 15. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
13
A multiexposure picture shows Great-Britain’s Grace Reid competing in the women’s 3m springboard final on July 21. (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
14
Debbie Soh and Miya Yong of Singapore perform during the Women’s Duet Technical Synchronized Swimming Preliminary Technical Routine on July 14. (PATRICK B. KRAEMER/EPA)
15
Team Spain competes in the Women’s Free Combination Final during the synchronized swimming competition on July 22. (FERENC ISZA/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Svetlana Kolesnichenko of Russia performs during the Women’s Solo Technical Synchronized Swimming Preliminary Technical Routine on July 14. (PATRICK B. KRAEMER/EPA)
17
France competes during the Synchronized Swimming Free Combination final on day nine of the Budapest 2017 FINA World Championships on July 22. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
18
Italy’s Simona Quadarella competes in a women’s 1500m freestyle heat on July 24. (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)
19
Manila Flamini and Giorgio Minisini of Italy perform during the Mixed Duet Technical Synchronized Swimming Preliminary Technical Routine on July 15. (PATRICK B. KRAEMER/EPA)
20
Great Britain’s Adam Peaty swims in the men’s 100m breaststroke heat on July 23. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Anna Voloshyna of the Ukraine performs during the Women’s Solo Technical Synchronized Swimming Final Technical Routine on July 15. (PATRICK B. KRAEMER/EPA)
22
Team China trains for the Synchronized Swimming events on July 13. (PATRICK B. KRAEMER/EPA)
23
Yauheni Karaliou and Mikita Tkachou of Belarus compete in men’s diving 3m synchro springboard preliminary round at the Duna Arena on July 15. (TIBOR ILLYES/EPA)
24
Gold medal winner Team Russia performs during the women’s team free synchronized swimming final free routine in the City Park venue on July 21. (Tamas Kovacs)
25
Liechtenstein’s Lara Mechnig competes in the Women Solo technical final during the synchronized swimming competition on July 15. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Austria’s Felix Aubock competes in the men’s 400m freestyle final on July 23. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)
27
Hyon Ok Jang and Hae Yon Min of North Korea perform during the Women’s Duet Technical Synchronized Swimming Preliminary on July 14. (PATRICK B. KRAEMER/EPA)
28
A member of Team Mexico performs during the women’s team free combination synchronized swimming final on July 22. (ZSOLT CZEGLEDI/EPA)
29
Anna Voloshyna of Ukraine competes during the Womens Synchro Solo Technical, Preliminary Round on July 15. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
30
France’s Jeremy Stravius competes in a heat of the men’s 200m freestyle on July 24. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)
31
The Australia team enters the pool during the Men’s Water Polo, preliminary round match between Brazil and Australia on day ten of the Budapest 2017 FINA World Championships on July 23. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
32
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete during the Women’s Synchronized Duet Technical, Preliminary round on July 14. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
33
Italy’s Martina Carraro (R) competes in a women’s 100m breaststroke heat on July 24. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)
34
Joana Betzabe Jimenez Garcia of Mexico performs during during the Women’s Solo Technical Synchronized Swimming Final on July 15. (ZSOLT CZEGLEDI)
