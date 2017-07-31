Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including celebrating the Fourth of July, kiteboarding in Nantucket, attending summer camp, recording the sounds of the White Mountains, and the start of the Patriots training camp.--By Lloyd Young
1
Berklee School of Music professor Steve Wilkes records the sounds of the White Mountains on the summit of Mt. Israel. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
People reach out for confetti after a reading of the Declaration of Independence during an Independence Day commemoration ceremony at the Old State House on July 4. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
3
The July Fourth fireworks display over the Charles River, as seen from the roof of a Boston University dormitory. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
4
James Barnes of Brighton kicks back as he stakes a claim to his space for the Boston Pops performance on the evening of July 4. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Nick Brown reads during a rainy afternoon at Camp Moosilauke in Orford, N.H. The storm temporarily knocked the power out, but campers continued on with flashlights, hardly missing a beat. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)
6
Juraj Bencat of KiteTucket Kiteboarding School rides the wind off Nantucket after sunset. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
7
Police collect crime-scene tape after an investigation on Warren Street in Roxbury on July 6. A teenager was fatally stabbed at the site. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
8
Helen Keaney of Quincy has been a nurse for 39 years. She feeds her 6-month-old grandson Emmet while taking a break in the picket line in front of Tufts Medical Center, where she works. Hundreds of nurses walked off their jobs July 12 in a contract dispute. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
9
As visitors to Henry David Thoreau’s replica cabin at Walden Pond come and go, Richard Smith portrays the author during events marking the author’s 200th birthday. Smith has played the part for 18 years, often using quotes from Thoreau’s writings.. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
10
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh kisses his mother, Mary, goodbye after visiting the family home in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
11
Kai Tshikosi (bottom) playing Tybalt engaged in a sword fight with John Zdrojeski, playing Romeo, as the pair from Commonwealth Shakespeare Company staged a fight scene in Downtown Crossing promoting Shakespeare in the Park running on the Common from July 19 through August 6. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
Alan Hinde rescued an injured male Southern bald eagle on June 26 in Winthrop Harbor. He took it to Tufts Veterinary Center in North Grafton, where it made a full recovery. It was released on the beach in Winthrop on July 13. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
13
The Mind Trek VR game facility in Woburn offered a demonstration of their virtual reality games. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
14
A passerby is reflected in a window as she looked at a wax figure of actor Ben Affleck at the Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
15
Old Ironsides was in dry dock on July 22, then flooded at the USS Constitution Museum in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Launched in 1797, it is the world’s oldest commissioned naval vessel afloat. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
16
Brendaliz Cepeda of the group Bomba De Aqui leans in to kiss her husband, Saul Penaloza, as she danced to his drums during the kickoff to the Puerto Rican Festival on City Hall Plaza. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
State Police Trooper John DeNapoli holds Basil, a long-haired house cat he rescued from the median strip on interstate 93. The cat was taken to a pet adoption center in Dedham. Basil was treated for heat exhaustion and abrasions. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
18
Timmy Talbot sits under a reflective blanket in Essex, seeing if it keeps greenhead flies away. He and a friend were attempting to determine if local remedies prevent greenhead bites. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
19
Helen and John Kelly were married 75 years, as of July 24. They celebrated at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick, where they live. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
20
Jose Hernandez wrapped himself in a Puerto Rican flag while visiting a makeshift memorial for the slain owner of AC Hardware in Mission Hill on July 19. Hernandez said he had known Andres Cruz for years, (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
21
A mural brightens the side of an aprtment building on Peabody Street in Salem.. Many murals grace old buildings in the Point section, where many Latino immigrants live. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
22
Kenny Fuchu plays with his infant son, Kenneth, at their home in Provindence on July 21. (Kenny’s wife, Seveny, died in childbirth last October, one of two women who have died giving birth at MetroWest Medical Center in the last six months. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Matiniah Yahya, 15, of Jamaica Plain, laughs as she hugs Jaleel Heath, 13, of Dorchester. They are taking their last boat ride off of Long Island as theirtime at Camp Harbor View comes to an end. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
24
A baby emu at Bill Benner’s homestead in East Bridgewater is held by Tyler Dalton, who started a business called Roosts to Ranches, in which he takes care of peoples animals when they are away. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
25
Leticia Rojas of Boston takes a selfie as she jumps into the water during sanctioned swimming in the Charles River, hosted by the Charles River Conservancy. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
Mark Kenny of Plymouth walks five meters on his hands while pulling a Mini Cooper at Whitman- Hanson Regional High School in Hanson on July 27. Kenny’s attempt awaits verification by Guinness World Records. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
27
Nurse Julia Ravinal gives a wave to a 10-month-old baby, Eamonn, who is being released from Franciscan Children’s Hospital for the first time, after spending significant time in the inpatient medical rehabilitation unit. He is held by his father, Sean. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
28
Kara Fischer of Belmont, coaxed Obi, her hound mix, out from under a shed, and gets a kiss from Daisy as well. Dog owners and dog friends use the Thorndike Field Dog Off-Leash Recreation Area in Arlington. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
29
Dr. Ann McKee, director of BU’s CTE Center and chief ofnNeuropathology at the VA Boston Healthcare System, autopsies the brain of an NFL player who died in his 40s and had his brain donated to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank in Jamaica Plain. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
30
New England Revolution player Diego Fagundez jumps out of the way of the ball as it goes out of bounds in front of Los Angeles Galaxy player Bradley Diallo during first half MLS action at Gillette Stadium on July 22. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
31
The Patriots held their first day of traing camp July 27 at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Wide receiver Cody Hollister can’t hold on to the ball during a passing drill. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
32
A third-inning popup by Toronto’s Steve Pearce hit Brock Holt’s head in a July 20 game; two Toronto runs scored on the dropped ball. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
33
Jackie Bradley Jr. climbed the wall in left-center but still wasn’t able to come down with Lorenzo Cain’s drive that went for a triple in the sixth inning against the Royals. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
34
Eduardo Nunez is doused with water from teammate Hanley Ramirez as NESN's Jahmai Webster avoids the dunking after Nunez made the game winning hit against the Kansas City Royals during tenth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
35
Drew Edmonds, 7, of Reading, reaches out under the rope hoping to get an autograph from Rob Gronkowski at the end of practice. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
36
New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy holds his baby, Adriana, 7 weeks old, after practice on July 26. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)