The Gospel Love Tones keep on spreading the good news

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

The group’s music connects with many different audiences, like this one at a Weston nursing home. A woman at a nursing home in Weston sings along with the Gospel Love Tones. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The Gospel Love Tones join hands and pray together at the end of a practice at the Cooper family home in Newton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Walter Cooper greets members of the audience after he and the Gospel Love Tones performed in Newton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Kenny Haywood looks out of the window as they prepare to perform for students in North Grafton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Kenny Haywood, Stephen Cooper, and his brother, Walter, warm up inside of their car as they arrive to perform at the First Baptist Church in Waltham. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Members of the Gospel Love Tones join hands in prayer before the North Grafton show. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Walter Cooper (left) embraces a cousin as another cousin, Richard Evans, is stopped by an audience member before performing in Newton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Walter Cooper sings during part of a program called, “Hidden Meaning in Negro Spirituals” in North Grafton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The sun streams through a stained-glass window illuminating the inside of Myrtle Baptist Church as a man prays before the start of a Sunday service. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Stephen Cooper performs a solo with the choir during Sunday service at Myrtle Baptist Church. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The Myrtle Baptist Church remains as the backbone of the West Newton community that was displaced by the Mass, Pike. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Walter Cooper leaves his home as he and the Gospel Love Tones head off to a gig. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Walter Cooper (left) reaches up to grab his suit coat before heading out for a gig. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A photograph of Walter Cooper as a young man sits on top of the piano inside the home he grew up in and still lives in now and where he and the other members meet to practice. Walter started singing with some of the members of the quartet over 50 years ago, “We’ve been singing forever, it seems like.” says Cooper. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Stephen Cooper (left) and his brother Walter share a laugh before their performance at the nursing home in Newton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Walter Cooper carries his bag down the stairs after performing in North Grafton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Haywood (left) and the Cooper brothers shake hands with students after the program at the Grafton Job Corps Center in North Grafton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Richard Evans (center) sings with Stephen Cooper (left) and Kenny Haywood at the Newton nursing home. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Members Stephen Cooper and Kenny Haywood (right) put on their jackets as they prepare to perform as part of a program called “Hidden Meaning in Negro Spirituals,” for students at Grafton Job Corps in North Grafton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Members of the Gospel Love Tones Stephen Cooper, Walter Evans, Walter Cooper and Kenny Haywood sit and chat before performing at a nursing home in Newton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Before they were the Gospel Love Tones, Stephen Cooper and his brother, Walter Cooper, were members of a group called the Authentics, with Buddy Monteiro and William Lessenberry, all seen in this photograph circa 1972. (Gospel Love Tones)

As other members of the Gospel Love Tones arrive for a gig at a nursing home in Newton, Stephen Cooper tests the microphone. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

They got their start under street lamps, singing doo-wop and soul for family, friends, and neighbors in the Village, a historically black neighborhood of West Newton. That was decades ago. Brothers Walter and Stephen Cooper and a cousin, Richard Evans, have never stopped singing. Even as construction of the Mass. Pike largely decimated their community. Even as their lives were consumed by careers, marriages, children, and personal trials. Even as their musical interests evolved — as youthful dreams of becoming the next Four Tops faded and they gravitated to spirituals and gospel. “We’ve been singing forever, it seems like,” Walter Cooper says. Since 1988, they’ve been performing as the Gospel Love Tones, their timeless music rooted in history but fiercely relevant to the present. “Gospel is the aches and pains and the sorrows and the moanings of a depressed, enslaved people,” Evans says. Stephen Cooper says: “Gospel is, to me, the spreading of the good news.” Today, with a fourth member, Kenny Haywood, the Gospel Love Tones bring warm, four-part harmonies and an uplifting message to schools, assisted-care facilities, holiday celebrations, and to Myrtle Baptist Church, a vibrant centerpiece of the old neighborhood. In this political climate, Evans says, gospel has once again become a source of comfort and hope — especially for African-Americans. “So much is going on today,” Stephen Cooper says, “that we can try to alleviate or bring some sense of peace and tranquillity to this world.” --By Scott Helman and photography Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday. GO TO ENTRY

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail. GO TO ENTRY

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state. GO TO ENTRY

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month. GO TO ENTRY

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis. GO TO ENTRY

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being. GO TO ENTRY

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LI In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Wooden box camera artist Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY