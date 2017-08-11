US border patrol agents in training
President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M.--By John Moore/Getty Images
US Border Patrol trainees run upon their initial arrival to the US Border Patrol Academy on Aug. 2 in Artesia, N.M. All new agents must complete a months-long training course at the New Mexico faciltiy before assuming their posts at Border Patrol stations, mostly along the US-Mexico border. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A US Border Patrol supervisor speaks to trainees upon their initial arrival. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Trainees carry their luggage after their initial arrival to the US Border Patrol Academy on Aug. 2. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A new US Border Patrol trainee is fitted for a uniform. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Uniforms hang in wait as new arrivals are fitted at the US Border Patrol Academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Trainees carry their luggage after their initial arrival to the US Border Patrol Academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
T-shirts await sale in a souvenir shop at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 2. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A US Border Patrol trainee climbs over an obstacle course wall at the academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
US Border Patrol trainees take part in a weapons training class. (John Moore/Getty Images)
New US Border Patrol trainees try on boots while being fitted for uniforms at the US Border Patrol Academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A trainee completes an obstacle course at the US Border Patrol Academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
US Border Patrol trainees fire M-4 rifles during a weapons training class. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A trainee practices take-down procedures with fellow agents. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A US Border Patrol trainee climbs an obstacle course ladder at the academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Trainees run during a physical training class at the US Border Patrol Academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A new US Border Patrol agent handcuffs a woman during a training scenario at the Border Patrol Academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
New US Border Patrol agents attend a Spanish language class during training. (John Moore/Getty Images)
New US Border Patrol agents practice take-down procedures at the Border Patrol Academy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
US Border Patrol trainees walk in formation after a physical training class. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Shot glasses await sale in a souvenir shop at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 2. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A new US Border Patrol agent checks a vehicle during a training scenario. All new Border Patrol agents attend the academy in New Mexico before assuming their posts, mostly along the US-Mexico border. President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. (John Moore/Getty Images)