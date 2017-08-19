Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

An organizer addressed the crowd outside Madison Park Technical Vocational High School before marching to Boston Common. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)

Protesters gather at the entrance to the “Boston Free Speech” rally on the Boston Common. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Mike Cardinal, Kip Langdon and Charlie Johnson of the Maine Transgender Network watch as people gather at the Boston Common. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A protester’s face drips of milk after being maced on Washington Street after the Free Speech Rally on Boston Common. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

A protestor is pushed by police during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston, MA (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A Boston Police motorcycle hits a protester who falls to the ground on Beacon Hill. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Police scuffle with protesters on Beacon Hill as they escorted a “free speech member.” (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A protestors stand infront of police line during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston, MA (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A counterprotesters blocks the path of a Boston Police Motorcycle officer on Tremont Street as they try to evacuate a right-wing “free speech” demonstrator. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

A couple reacts after being sprayed during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston, MA (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A protestor uses milk for his eyes after being sprayed with mace during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston, MA. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Boston Police Superintendent in Chief, William Gross gives a hug to protester Tamika Rice in Downtown Crossing. (JohnTlumacki)

Protestors are arrested during during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A protester takes a swing at a free speech supporter being escorted through the Downtown Crossing as scuffles break out after the “Boston Free Speech” rally. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

State police in riot gear respond to edges of the Boston Common. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)

Police push the crowd on Tremont Streeet across from the Common back after it got out of hand after the “Boston Free Speech” rally ended. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Protesters stand at a police line on Boylston Street near the Boston Common. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A woman who declined to be identified is treated by medics and taken away in an ambulance after she was caught up in an aggressive brawl between protesters and state police in riot gear on the outskirts of the “free speech” rally. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)

A protester avoids arrest as police attempt to stop him after they saw him throwing objects at the free speech rally on Tremont Street. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

A protester runs from the police on Tremont Street after the “Boston Free Speech” rally. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A Boston police officer chases down a protester on Washington Street in Downtown Crossing with his baton out. He caught him and the protester was arrested. (JohnTlumacki)

The counterprotest march makes it way down Tremont approaching Concord. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)

A water bottle is thrown at a “free speech” member escorted by police up Beacon Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A pair of Trump supporters are taunted by the crowd as they are escorted into the rally by veterans for peace. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A counterprotester screams at a “free speech” member being escorted from the Boston Common by police. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The counterprotesters stand at the edge of their barricade as the “Boston Free Speech” rally takes place inside the Bandstand. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A Confederate flag is burned during the “Boston Free Speech” rally and counterprotest. (JohnTlumacki)

A protestor stands in front of a police line during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston., (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A Trump supporter and protester stand next to each other at the entrance to the rally. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street towards the “Boston Free Speech” rally on the Boston Common. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday. GO TO ENTRY

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail. GO TO ENTRY

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state. GO TO ENTRY

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month. GO TO ENTRY

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis. GO TO ENTRY

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being. GO TO ENTRY

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LI In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY