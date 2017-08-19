Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest
1
Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street towards the “Boston Free Speech” rally on the Boston Common. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
2
A Trump supporter and protester stand next to each other at the entrance to the rally. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
3
A protestor stands in front of a police line during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston., (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
4
A Confederate flag is burned during the “Boston Free Speech” rally and counterprotest. (JohnTlumacki)
5
The counterprotesters stand at the edge of their barricade as the “Boston Free Speech” rally takes place inside the Bandstand. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
6
A counterprotester screams at a “free speech” member being escorted from the Boston Common by police. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
7
A pair of Trump supporters are taunted by the crowd as they are escorted into the rally by veterans for peace. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
8
A water bottle is thrown at a “free speech” member escorted by police up Beacon Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
9
The counterprotest march makes it way down Tremont approaching Concord. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)
10
Robert Caraher yells at the rally. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
11
A Boston police officer chases down a protester on Washington Street in Downtown Crossing with his baton out. He caught him and the protester was arrested. (JohnTlumacki)
12
Counterprotesters heckle a young man walking to the “Boston Free Speech” rally. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
13
A protester runs from the police on Tremont Street after the “Boston Free Speech” rally. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
14
A protester avoids arrest as police attempt to stop him after they saw him throwing objects at the free speech rally on Tremont Street. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
15
A woman who declined to be identified is treated by medics and taken away in an ambulance after she was caught up in an aggressive brawl between protesters and state police in riot gear on the outskirts of the “free speech” rally. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)
16
A young man sings while protesting at the Boston Common. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
17
Protesters stand at a police line on Boylston Street near the Boston Common. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
18
Police push the crowd on Tremont Streeet across from the Common back after it got out of hand after the “Boston Free Speech” rally ended. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
19
Police arrest a demonstrator on Washington Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
20
State police in riot gear respond to edges of the Boston Common. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)
21
A protester takes a swing at a free speech supporter being escorted through the Downtown Crossing as scuffles break out after the “Boston Free Speech” rally. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
22
Protestors are arrested during during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Boston Police Superintendent in Chief, William Gross gives a hug to protester Tamika Rice in Downtown Crossing. (JohnTlumacki)
24
A protestor uses milk for his eyes after being sprayed with mace during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston, MA. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
25
A couple reacts after being sprayed during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston, MA (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
26
A counterprotesters blocks the path of a Boston Police Motorcycle officer on Tremont Street as they try to evacuate a right-wing “free speech” demonstrator. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
27
Stefano Cordova stands with his American Flag. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
28
A protestors stand infront of police line during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston, MA (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
29
A man dressed as Captain America protests the “Boston Free Speech” rally. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
30
Police scuffle with protesters on Beacon Hill as they escorted a “free speech member.” (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
31
A Boston Police motorcycle hits a protester who falls to the ground on Beacon Hill. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
32
Clergy members march hand-in-hand down Charles Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
33
A protestor is pushed by police during a confrontation on Washington Street following a day of protest in Boston, MA (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
34
A protester’s face drips of milk after being maced on Washington Street after the Free Speech Rally on Boston Common. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
35
Mike Cardinal, Kip Langdon and Charlie Johnson of the Maine Transgender Network watch as people gather at the Boston Common. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
36
Protesters gather at the entrance to the “Boston Free Speech” rally on the Boston Common. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
37
An organizer addressed the crowd outside Madison Park Technical Vocational High School before marching to Boston Common. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)