NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn.
Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis.--By Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff photographer
Warren Denney, a professional Abraham Lincoln impersonator, wears his hat as he stands to watch the cars take off for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Qualifying Race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Fans watch as the cars take a lap before the start of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A Trump flag flys below the confederate flag over the Peary’s RV in Earhart Campground, a private campground adjacent to the Speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Smoke from a charcoal grill fills the air and streams through a camp outside of the speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
People watch as a Snowmobile glides through the air, part of a Freestyle Motocross Demo held for fans before the race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
An image of NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is wrapped around a truck selling merchandise. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
An American flag is illuminated as night falls in Earhart Campground, a private campground adjacent to the Speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Men drink beers as they hang onto the back of a golf cart to cruise around the sprawling private campgrounds surrounding the Speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
PJ Neff, center, hangs on to the bull he was riding as his friend playfully pushed him at their campground. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Brad Ness mans the booth at Commemorative Firearms as fans stopped by to check out his guns bearing Trump’s motto: “Make America Great Again” at the Bristol Motor Speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A fan showed off his tattoo offering a shoulder to cry on. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Emmitt the pet pig camps out with his humans at the Bristol Motor Speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A NASCAR fan wears a Confederate flag around his shoulders as he walks towards a private campground area that hosts vendors, food and entertainment before the start of the race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Fans watch the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Qualifying Race as the sun sets over Bristol Motor Speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Angie Powell, 53, of Bristol, TN, center, stood with her husband Roger, right, and friend Chris Couchman, 49, of Michigan as they chatted about politics. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A NASCAR fan cheered for her driver during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Qualifying Race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A fan covers his beer with a koozie that read, “We All Wanna Taste That Freedom”. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Fans cheer as Kyle Busch celebrated his the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Qualifying Race win with a burnout. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A NASCAR fan watchs the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Qualifying Race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A life-sized cutout of Dale Earnhardt Jr. is tucked behind the bed inside Jim Fox’s RV inside the campground. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
As night fell a group of NASCAR fans cook dinner outside of their RV. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Joey Logano’s pit crew pushs his car back before the start of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Qualifying Race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Cars lap around the track before the start of the race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Crews work to extinguish Chase Elliott’s car after his tire caught fire during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Qualifying Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliot was one of the NASCAR drivers who endorsed Trump during the campaign. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Fans cheer at the start of the race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
NASCAR fans watched the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Qualifying Race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)