There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017
For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality.--By Lloyd Young
A woman reacts to seeing the solar eclipse along the waterfront near the Children's Museum in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
A composite image of the total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Ore. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)
People gathered on the breakwater around the Old Scituate Lighhouse to photograph and look at the solar eclipse. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
Acton-Boxborough marching band tuba players from left: Tim Hartman, John Poulin, Sanjit Bhat, and Ethan Handojo - alto sax donned special eclipse glasses and watched the eclipse after their practice. They sold the special glasses to raise money for an upcoming trip to the Citrus Bowl in December. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
The sun's corona is visible as the moon passes in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
A group of people look at the solar eclipse from Times Square in New York. (Jason Szenes/EPA)
A spectator shows a solar eclipse projection through an astroscan telescope in Birmingham. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)
The moon obscures the sun over a palmetto on Colonial Lake during the eclipse in Charleston, S.C. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via Associated Press)
Stephanie Handwerk (center) watches the sky as Terry Queen, looks up and Olivia Handwerk watches from the roof of their car as the eclipse takes place in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
People use a colander to project the eclipse onto a piece of paper in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Ona The Voodoo Bone Lady looked up at the total eclipse as she called on ancestral spirits to bring about peace and unity. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Emily Ludwig climbs on the hood of her family car during the eclipse in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A partial solar eclipse is seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)
Darkness falls as fourth graders from Wayland Elementary School in Hartford watch the solar eclipse during an eclipse viewing event at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via Associated Press)
A woman sits alone in a parking lot after most people left during the solar eclipse as it takes place outside the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Mike Nelson/EPA)
A partial solar eclipse of the sun is seen through eclipse glasses from a beach in Chilmark, Mass. (Justin Lane/EPA)
People use protective glasses to watch the solar eclipse along the waterfront near the Children's Museum in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Adam Jeffers, of Ireland, gets his camera ready to photograph the “Great American Eclipse” as people gather for a total eclipse viewing party at MUSC Health Stadium in Charleston, S.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
The sun as seen at 30 percent of the solar eclipse in Managua. (Inti Ocon/AFP/Getty Images)
Ashley Ann Sander hawks solar eclipse glasses on the side of the road to tourists approaching town for $10 a pair Aug. 20 near Clayton, Ga., a city in the path of totality in North Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Associated Press)
B.J. Dini from the 'Hermitage of the Golden Dawn' movement conducts a ceremony as he views the start of the total solar eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse while joined by his wife first lady Melania Trump on the Truman Balcony at the White House. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
President Trump wears special glasses as he looks up toward the Solar Eclipse while standing with his wife first lady Melania Trump on the Truman Balcony. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Becca Phillips of Needham put viewing glasses on her dog "Elvis." (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Molly Moser, from Denver, Colorado, watches the first solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in over 99 years in the Atlantic Ocean on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Portland Taiko drummer Karen Tingey performs in front of a live video shot of the sun to introduce the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)
Julian Ledger, of Los Angeles, photographs the solar eclipse while his wife Shayde Ledger and friend Annemarie Penny, right dance during totality at the Albany Regional Airport in Albany, Ore. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via Associated Press)
Xan Neumann, 13, of Houston tests out his solar glasses in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Katie Vega and her dog Toby wait for the solar eclipse in Weiser, Idaho. Katie and her husband Vincent traveled from Sacramento for the event. (Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press)
Mexican players put on solar eclipse glasses for a television spot, just before a Little League World Series game against Asia-Pacific in Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. (Mark Pynes/Pynes/PennLive.com via Associated Press)
Griffin O'Roak watches the rising sun with his homemade eclipse viewer at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)
Catalina Gaitan, from Portland, Ore., tries to shoot a photo of the rising sun through her eclipse glasses at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)
A man holds up special solar glasses after getting them outside the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum on the National Mall in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and graduate student Paula Tucker prepare a weather balloon before releasing it to perform research during the solar eclipse on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. (Mark Humphrey/Associtated Press)
Chuck Willard of Council Bluffs, Iowa, reads a tourist magazine as he waits in the bed of his truck for the total eclipse in Falls City, Neb. Willard, who works for Menards, blocked off this day many months in advance so he could view the eclipse. He decided to come to Falls City hoping the cloud cover here would be the lightest. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)
Ally Pyle, 3, of Hopkinsville traced her finger along the sign marking the point of greatest totality, the night before the solar eclipse. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
People pose for photos in an installation called Exsucitare Triectus by artist Orion Fredericks at the Oregon Eclipse Festival at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell ahead of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Festival goers dance at the Oregon Eclipse Festival. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Ryker Fullmer, 12, waits for eclipse watchers to rent camping spots on his family's land on Aug. 20, in Tetonia, Idaho. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
Children watch a presentation about the eclipse during a drive-in movie at the Historic Columbia Speedway Aug. 20 in Columbia, S.C. Columbia is one of the prime destinations for viewing Monday's solar eclipse and NASA expects clear weather would bring over a million visitors to the state. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Doug Gallagher, of Cincinnati runs with a kite for his daughter, Joy, down Sun Street at a makeshift campground in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Pink flamingos named Fred (left) and Matilda have their solar glasses on as they wait for the show to start at the point of most totality. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Eclipse Parking is seen along the side of the road in Hopkinsville city nearest the point of greatest totality. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
The International Space Station (bottom right), with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming. Onboard as part of Expedition 52 are: NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy; and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. (NASA)
A composite image of the total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Ore. (Stan Honda)