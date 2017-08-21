There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

A composite image of the total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Ore. (Stan Honda)

The International Space Station (bottom right), with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming. Onboard as part of Expedition 52 are: NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy; and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. (NASA)

Eclipse Parking is seen along the side of the road in Hopkinsville city nearest the point of greatest totality. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Pink flamingos named Fred (left) and Matilda have their solar glasses on as they wait for the show to start at the point of most totality. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Doug Gallagher, of Cincinnati runs with a kite for his daughter, Joy, down Sun Street at a makeshift campground in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Children watch a presentation about the eclipse during a drive-in movie at the Historic Columbia Speedway Aug. 20 in Columbia, S.C. Columbia is one of the prime destinations for viewing Monday's solar eclipse and NASA expects clear weather would bring over a million visitors to the state. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Ryker Fullmer, 12, waits for eclipse watchers to rent camping spots on his family's land on Aug. 20, in Tetonia, Idaho. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

People pose for photos in an installation called Exsucitare Triectus by artist Orion Fredericks at the Oregon Eclipse Festival at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell ahead of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Ally Pyle, 3, of Hopkinsville traced her finger along the sign marking the point of greatest totality, the night before the solar eclipse. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Chuck Willard of Council Bluffs, Iowa, reads a tourist magazine as he waits in the bed of his truck for the total eclipse in Falls City, Neb. Willard, who works for Menards, blocked off this day many months in advance so he could view the eclipse. He decided to come to Falls City hoping the cloud cover here would be the lightest. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and graduate student Paula Tucker prepare a weather balloon before releasing it to perform research during the solar eclipse on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. (Mark Humphrey/Associtated Press)

A man holds up special solar glasses after getting them outside the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum on the National Mall in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Catalina Gaitan, from Portland, Ore., tries to shoot a photo of the rising sun through her eclipse glasses at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)

Griffin O'Roak watches the rising sun with his homemade eclipse viewer at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)

Mexican players put on solar eclipse glasses for a television spot, just before a Little League World Series game against Asia-Pacific in Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. (Mark Pynes/Pynes/PennLive.com via Associated Press)

Katie Vega and her dog Toby wait for the solar eclipse in Weiser, Idaho. Katie and her husband Vincent traveled from Sacramento for the event. (Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press)

Xan Neumann, 13, of Houston tests out his solar glasses in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Julian Ledger, of Los Angeles, photographs the solar eclipse while his wife Shayde Ledger and friend Annemarie Penny, right dance during totality at the Albany Regional Airport in Albany, Ore. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via Associated Press)

Portland Taiko drummer Karen Tingey performs in front of a live video shot of the sun to introduce the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)

Molly Moser, from Denver, Colorado, watches the first solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in over 99 years in the Atlantic Ocean on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump wears special glasses as he looks up toward the Solar Eclipse while standing with his wife first lady Melania Trump on the Truman Balcony. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse while joined by his wife first lady Melania Trump on the Truman Balcony at the White House. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

B.J. Dini from the 'Hermitage of the Golden Dawn' movement conducts a ceremony as he views the start of the total solar eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Ashley Ann Sander hawks solar eclipse glasses on the side of the road to tourists approaching town for $10 a pair Aug. 20 near Clayton, Ga., a city in the path of totality in North Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Associated Press)

The sun as seen at 30 percent of the solar eclipse in Managua. (Inti Ocon/AFP/Getty Images)

Adam Jeffers, of Ireland, gets his camera ready to photograph the “Great American Eclipse” as people gather for a total eclipse viewing party at MUSC Health Stadium in Charleston, S.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

People use protective glasses to watch the solar eclipse along the waterfront near the Children's Museum in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

A partial solar eclipse of the sun is seen through eclipse glasses from a beach in Chilmark, Mass. (Justin Lane/EPA)

A woman sits alone in a parking lot after most people left during the solar eclipse as it takes place outside the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Mike Nelson/EPA)

Darkness falls as fourth graders from Wayland Elementary School in Hartford watch the solar eclipse during an eclipse viewing event at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via Associated Press)

A partial solar eclipse is seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Emily Ludwig climbs on the hood of her family car during the eclipse in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Ona The Voodoo Bone Lady looked up at the total eclipse as she called on ancestral spirits to bring about peace and unity. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

People use a colander to project the eclipse onto a piece of paper in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Stephanie Handwerk (center) watches the sky as Terry Queen, looks up and Olivia Handwerk watches from the roof of their car as the eclipse takes place in Hopkinsville, Ky. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The moon obscures the sun over a palmetto on Colonial Lake during the eclipse in Charleston, S.C. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via Associated Press)

A group of people look at the solar eclipse from Times Square in New York. (Jason Szenes/EPA)

The sun's corona is visible as the moon passes in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Acton-Boxborough marching band tuba players from left: Tim Hartman, John Poulin, Sanjit Bhat, and Ethan Handojo - alto sax donned special eclipse glasses and watched the eclipse after their practice. They sold the special glasses to raise money for an upcoming trip to the Citrus Bowl in December. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

People gathered on the breakwater around the Old Scituate Lighhouse to photograph and look at the solar eclipse. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

A composite image of the total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Ore. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman reacts to seeing the solar eclipse along the waterfront near the Children's Museum in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. --By Lloyd Young

In this blog: Big Picture

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday. GO TO ENTRY

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail. GO TO ENTRY

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state. GO TO ENTRY

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month. GO TO ENTRY

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis. GO TO ENTRY

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being. GO TO ENTRY

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY