Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas

Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. As the storm lingers in the region, rainfall has caused major flooding in the Houston area and south Texas, leading to thousands of people needing rescue and evacuation.

1 People wait in line to buy groceries at a Food Town during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30 in Houston. Monster storm Harvey made landfall again Wednesday in Louisiana, evoking painful memories of Hurricane Katrina's deadly strike 12 years ago, as time was running out in Texas to find survivors in the raging floodwaters. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

2 A car sits submerged in rising floodwaters from Buffalo Bayou in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston on Aug. 30. (Tannen Maury/EPA)

3 Conner Keeng, 10, swings on his grandfathers porch at River Haven as the Guadalupe River begins to rise in Cuero on Aug. 28. (The Victoria Advocate via Associated Press)

4 A man tears out carpet from a flood-damaged home after waters receded during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston on Aug. 30. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

5 Mike Henry, center, lifts his leg onto a boat as members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries helped rescue him during flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange on Aug. 30. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

6 Jose Martinez works to remove drywall from a home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 30. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

7 Standing water continues to impact neighborhoods in north Houston as flood waters began to recede following Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30. (Win McNamee/Getty Imagese)

8 Interstate 69 is covered by floodwaters from Harvey in Humble, Texas on Aug. 29. Just two weeks ago, President Donald Trump rolled back an order by his predecessor that would have made it easier for storm-ravaged communities to use federal emergency aid to rebuild bridges, roads and other construction so they can better withstand future disasters. That decision is now being questioned with the Texas Gulf Coast and much of Houston under water in the wake of Harvey. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

9 Matthew Koser looks for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather's house after it was flooded by heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey in the Bear Creek neighborhood of west Houston. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir. (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

10 Residents evacuate their homes near the Addicks Reservoir in Houston. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

11 Robert Salgado, center, sleep with relatives Jesse Alexander Leija, right, and Leliana Salgado on the floor at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter for evacuees escaping the floodwaters on Aug. 29. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

12 Volunteers and first responders help flood victims evacuate to shelters as waters rise on Monday, Aug. 28. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

13 A helicopter carries an evacuee during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29 in Houston. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

14 Homes are flooded near the Addicks Reservoir in Houston on Aug. 29. (David J. Phillip)

15 An extended family registers with relief volunteers as they make their way into the George R. Brown Convention Center after evacuation from the floodwaters in Houston, Texas, Aug. 29. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

16 US President Donald Trump holds the state flag of Texas outside of the Annaville Fire House after attending a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on Aug. 29. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

17 Conception Casa, center, and his friend Jose Martinez, right, check on Rhonda Worthington after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters in Houston on Aug. 28. The two men were evacuating their home that had become flooded when they encountered Worthington’s car floating off the road. (LM Otero/ Associated Press)

18 People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Aug. 29. The evacuation center which is overcapacity has already received more than 9,000 evacuees with more arriving. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

19 Volunteers and first responders work together to rescue residents from rising flood waters in Houston on Aug. 29. Forecasters expect the storm to linger over the Gulf before heading back inland east of Houston sometime Wednesday. The system will then head north and lose its tropical strength. (Scott ClauseThe Daily Advertiser via Associated Press)

20 People wait to be rescued from their flooded home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 28 in Houston. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

21 Genice Gipson comforts her lifelong friend, Loretta Capistran, outside of Capistran's apartment complex in Refugio, Texas, on Aug. 28. "We got to be strong, baby," Gipson told Capistran. (Nick Wagner/rAustin American-Statesman via AP)

22 People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Houston, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

23 HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The evacuation center which is overcapacity has already received more than 9,000 evacuees with more arriving. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle)

24 People board a Harris County Sheriff airboat while escaping a flooded neighborhood during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey has set what forecasters believe is a new rainfall record for the continental United States, officials said Tuesday. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

25 Barb Davis, 74. is helped to dry land after being rescued from her flooded neighborhood. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

26 Jacob and Gracie Velasco take cover under a tarp as they are evacuated from their home on Aug. 28. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

27 A home is surrounded by floodwaters on Aug. 28 in Spring, Texas. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

28 Neighbors used their personal boats to rescue Jane Rhodes Aug. 27 in Friendswood, Texas. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

29 People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston inundated by floodwaters on Aug. 28. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

30 Delia Garza, 56, steps out of her home and heads to her father's house across the street in Tivoli, Texas, Aug. 28. Garza said she, her father and her sister all live next to each other in Tivoli. She and her sister spent the night in their father's home during the storm. (Ana Ramirez/The Victoria Advocate via AP)

31 Christina Crump, left, reacted as floodwater rushed into the bed of a military-type hauler after it drove into deep water while evacuating residents on Aug.28, (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

32 A resident floats his pets and belongings on an air mattress along Mercury Drive as he flees floodwater at his home in Houston on Sunday. (Jabin Botsford/Washington Post)

33 Corey Carpenter, 7, eats crackers in what used to be his cousin’s yard that was flooded when Hurricane Harvey hit Bayside,Texas on Aug. 27. (The Victoria Advocate via AP)

34 Jayveon Murphy, 10, makes is way through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey to check on a neighbor at his apartment complex in Houston Aug. 27. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

35 A truck driver walks past an abandoned truck while checking the depth of an underpass on Aug. 28 in Houston. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

36 Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, “most terrifying event in his life,” when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on Aug. 26, in Rockport, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

37 Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston on Aug. 27. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

38 Rescuers help people in Houston on Aug. 27. (Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times)

39 Joe Garcia carries his dog Heidi from his flooded home as he is rescued from rising floodwaters on, Aug. 28. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

40 Texas National Guard soldiers arrive to aid citizens in heavily flooded areas in Houston, Aug. 27. (LT. ZACHARY WEST, 100TH MPAD via EPA)

41 Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Connie Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters on Aug. 27 in Houston. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

42 Dominic Dominguez searches for his boat in a boat storage facility that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey near Rockport, Texas, on Aug. 27. (Darren Abate/EPA)

43 People walk through the flooded waters of Telephone Road in Houston on Aug. 27. (Thomas B. Shea/AFP/Getty Images)

44 Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they are evacuated from rising waters at the Orchard Lakes subdivision on Aug. 27, in unincorporated Fort Bend County,Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

45 Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham tells her she will help her out of the window after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the apartment on Aug. 26 in Rockport, Texas. Donna was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in by the winds of Hurricane Harvey. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

46 Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff’s Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters on Aug. 27 in Houston. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

47 People push a stalled pickup to through a flooded street in Houston, Aug. 27. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

48 Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 27 in Houston. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

49 Emily Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas, on Aug. 27. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

50 Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters on Aug. 28 in Houston. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

51 Evacuation residents from the Meyerland wait on an I-610 overpass for further help on Aug. 27 in Houston. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

52 Andrew White helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding on Aug. 27 in Houston. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

53 Evacuation residents from the Meyerland area walk onto an Interstate 610 overpass for further help on Aug. 27 in Houston, Texas. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

54 Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou along South Braeswood in Houston on Aug. 27. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

55 Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment on Aug. 26 in Rockport, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

56 Harold Nubles searches through what is left of his barbecue truck in Refugio, Texas. (Olivia Vanni/The Victoria Advocate via AP)

57 Wanda Carpenter hugs her seven-year-old daughter Samantha at the Fulton 4-5 Learning Center after waiting out Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 26, in Fulton, Texas. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

58 Zar Wade-Gledhill carries a chair from a flooded office along Clear Lake in Seabrook, Texas on Aug. 27. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

59 Daisy Graham reacts to the news that a friend of hers may still be in an apartment that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 26, in Rockport, Texas. The friends were found alive but still hiding in the shower stall after the roof was blown off and walls blown in by the high winds. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

60 Residents carry their pets and belongings along Mercury Drive as they flee flood water at their homes in Houston on Aug. 27. (Jabin Botsford/Washington Post)

61 A Rockport firefighter goes door to door on a search and rescue mission as he looks for people that may need help on Aug. 26 in Rockport, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

62 A mobile park is destroyed after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Aug. 26, in Port Aransas, Texas. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

63 Aaron Tobias, who said he lost everything, stands in what is left of his home on Aug. 26 in Rockport, Texas. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived but he stayed there and rode it out. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

64 An RV destroyed during Hurricane Harvey on State Highway 188, outside of Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

65 Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall Aug. 25, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

66 NOAA's GOES East satellite capture of Hurricane Harvey showed the storm making landfall shortly after 8:00 p.m. CDT on Aug. 25 on the mid-Texas coast. Now at category 4 strength, Harvey's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (NASA)

67 Jack Rigby, 17, lays on a mattress as he along with his family and friends prepare to ride out the storm at the Green Iguana Grill as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in Port Lavaca, Texas. (Jabin Botsford/Washington Post )

68 Corpus Christi firefighters help Guadalupe Guerra walk to a bus headed for San Antonio at an evacuation center in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 25. Conditions deteriorated Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthened and crawled toward the state, with forecasters warning that evacuations and preparations "should be rushed to completion." (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via Associated Press)

69 Amy Currin watched the weather news on her cell phone after the power went out at the TownePlace Suites hotel where she was taking shelter from Hurricane Harvey at a place she felt was safer than her home on Aug. 25 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

70 Keedan Garcia, 8, holds his kitten as he waits with his family to be evacuated as the outer bands of Hurricane Harvey begin to make landfall on Aug. 25 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

71 People rest while waiting to board a bus headed for San Antonio at an evacuation center in Corpus Christi. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via Associated Press)

72 TxDOT crews install the final portion of a surge wall on TX-361 leading to the Port Aransas ferry in Aransas Pass, Texas, on Aug. 25. Conditions deteriorated Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthened and crawled toward the state, with forecasters warning that evacuations and preparations "should be rushed to completion." (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via Associated Press)

73 Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 25. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

74 Lacey Williams exits the only door she can by stepping over sandbags that surround her home in Houston on Aug. 24. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via Associated Press)

75 Water rises at Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi, Texas as Hurricane Harvey approaches on Aug. 25. The slow-moving hurricane could be the fiercest such storm to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. Forecasters labeled Harvey a "life-threatening storm" that posed a "grave risk" as millions of people braced for a prolonged battering. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via Associated Press)

76 Shoppers pass empty shelves along the bottled water isle in a Houston grocery store as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 24. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

77 Mac Owens, left, Mark Jones, center, and Kelly Owens, right, board up their business in preparation for Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 24. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)