Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017

Hanley Ramirez screams to the fans after beating out a throw at first during a recent game. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is safe at home during a game against New York at Fenway Park. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland (18) and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Tim Beckham in a recent game. Players wore special uniforms that week, which included nicknames on the back of their jerseys. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

A young fan with his family at the New England Patriots practice next to Gillette Stadium. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Tom Brady gets surrounded during a passing drill under pressure at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

Rebecca Slivka was among 360 of the best dodgeball players in the country who competed in the Elite Dodgeball National Championships at Boston University. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Stephen Cooper stands under a spotlight and tests the microphone before his group’s gig at a nursing home in Newton. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Jim Graham, son of a Catholic priest, holds his father’s crucifix at his home in Seneca, S.C. . (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Harold Dean Lawton, who has played chess for 40 years, ponders his next move.on Boston Common. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Matthew Rodgers, 11, of Rockland, plays the part of a Confederate soldier during a Civil War reenactment at Fort Adams in Newport, R.I., on Aug. 26. Historian Pete Northrup said that during the Civil War, it was not uncommon for boys to serve in the military. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Sophia Murphy, 4, of Andover, dressed as Captain America, poses for a portrait during Boston Comic Con at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. She likes Captain America because “he flings his shield and protects people.” (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Christine Helie raised 200 baby praying mantises that she found in egg sacs in April. A 7-week old praying mantis crawls on her hand. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A two-week old kitten available for adoption walked on a towel during the first Caturday gathering of cats, their owners, and cat lovers in general on Boston Common. Because of rain, the event had to be moved from a Saturday to a Sunday, ruining the pun. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

John Killen of Braintree gets a push on the tire swing from his son Jack, 8, at Penniman Park in Braintree. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Eric Joseph, 15, of Dorchester, carries his striped bass as he arrives back at Fan Pier in Boston after Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s annual youth fishing tournament. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

At 6:30 in the morning, Noelia wakes up her severely disabled daughter, changes her diaper, and gives her a sponge bath in Dracut. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Moses King, 3, of Cambridge, looks up at his dad during a church service at Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury that addressed the recent events in Charlottesville, Va.. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Frederick Clay (center) walks out of Suffolk Superior Courthouse a free man, after 38 years in prison. He is flanked by defense attorneys Jeffrey Harris and Lisa Kavanaugh. His 1981 conviction for the murder of Boston cab driver Jeffrey Boyajian was vacated. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

A Boston police officer at the Holocaust Memorial downtown, which was recently vandalized for a second time. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Alex Cox (left) and Dominic DiLuzio as they arrive at Wonderland Station in Revere while trying to set a record for visiting every T station on every subway line. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Angela Sam, a section leader for the Socaholics, tries on her nymph costume with assistance from Silleta Davis in preparation for the Caribbean Carnival parade in Boston. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Richard Ansara, chef/owner of Tresca, studies the heirloom tomatoes at the 33rd annual Massachusetts Tomato Contest, held in the kitchen at the Boston Public Market. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

A couple pause for a kiss as they pass each other during a “woods battle” at Ragnarok XXXII.in Slippery Rock, Pa. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

People gathered on the breakwater around the Old Scituate Lighhouse to photograph and look at the solar eclipse. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

Ona The Voodoo Bone Lady looks up at the total eclipse in Hopkinsville, Ky., as she calls on ancestral spirits to bring about peace and unity. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A woman reacts to seeing the partial solar eclipse along the waterfront near the Children’s Museum in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

At the end of the day, Boston Police Superintendent in Chief William Gross gives a hug to protester Tamika Rice in Downtown Crossing. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

A Boston police officer chases a protester down Washington Street in Downtown Crossing with his baton out. He caught him and the man was arrested. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

A masked counterdemonstrator stands in front of a police line during a confrontation on Washington Street as thousands of people flooded downtown. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A demonstrator avoids arrest as police attempt to stop him after they saw him throwing objects at a free-speech demonstrator on Tremont Street . (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Cantor Roy Einhorn of Temple Israel in Boston and the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond of Bethel AME Church listen to the call to prayer during an Interfaith gathering at Temple Israel, organized by the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A man takes off his mask to get a better look at a freestyle motocross demonstration held for fans before the NASCAR race at Bristol Speedway. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Smoke from a charcoal grill filled the air and streamed through a camp outside of the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Brianah Mathieu, 10, of Randolph, helps her big brother Isaiah, a sophomore, move into his dorm at Boston College. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

A patient undergoes transcranial magnetic stimulation at McLean Hospital in Belmont.. TMS is a treatment for depression in which magnetic pulses are sent into the brain. It was approved by the FDA four years ago and recently has become more widely available. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

High winds and seas on Nantucket Sound give this kiteboarder, Xander Raith, a topsy- turvy flight off Jetties Beach. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Passersby are reflected in a cutout of a fish, attached to a window near the New England Aquarium. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A man pretends he is going to jump off a cliff in Bar Harbor, Maine, as he friend takes his picture. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

A jogger reaches for his towel as he passes a wall covered by a mural on Western Avenue in Allston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A jet flies over “Seamore,” a 120-foot kite in the form of a squid, at the 15th annual East Meets West Kite Festival at Pope John Paul II Park in Dorchester. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

A bee comes in for a landing on a sunflower in Hingham. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Ken Gooch, a state forest official, displays an oak leaf damaged by gypsy moth caterpillars in Wells State Park in Sturbridge. Nearly a third of the state’s forest canopy has been damaged. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Boston Police officer Muryelle Staco shows her moves during a “Dance with a Cop” contest with youngsters at the YMCA’s Camp Ponkapoag in Milton. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the "Free Speech Rally" in Boston.

