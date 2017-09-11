Impact of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power.
1
Bill Quinn surveys the damage caused to his trailer home from Hurricane Irma at the Seabreeze Trailer Park in Islamorada, in the Florida Keys, Sept. 12. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
2
Janice Connelly places flowers at a makeshift memorial outside The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, Fla., Sept. 14. Police have opened an investigation into the deaths of eight residents of this nursing home where the air conditioning failed in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)
3
Zacharias Wilson, 8, whose family lost the catamaran that he had lived his whole life on, checked out the debris from Crabby’s shop that rented snorkel gear in Coral Bay, St. John. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
Jose Orosz walks his dog Karen by a beachfront home destroyed by Hurricane Irma on Sept.13 in Vilano Beach, Fla. Nearly 4 million people remained without power more than two days after Irma swept through the state. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
5
A woman passes debris from Hurricane Irma strewn in Cruz Bay in St. John. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
People shop in a supermarket, one of the few open, with limited electricity three days after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on Sept. 13, in Naples, Fla. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
7
Damaged homes and RVs are seen on Sept. 13 in Sugarloaf Key, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Image)
8
Quintana and Liz Perez look out at the flooding outside their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Fla., Sept. 11. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
9
Residents of a rural migrant-worker town wait for emergency donations on Sept. 14 in Immokalee, Fla. A group of volunteers from Atlanta gave out groceries and sanitary items to hundreds of desperate residents. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
10
Surrounded by floodwater from the nearby Peace River, Robyn Barber waits in the boat with her two children, her cats, and everything they could salvage from their home as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 12 in Arcadia, Fla. (Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
11
Michael Delle Chiaie, originally from Salisbury, Mass., carries gas for his generator alongside his neighbor Greg Kinslow after power was knocked out by Hurricane Irma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
Damaged homes and streets littered with debris on Sept. 13 in Big Pine Key, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
13
Without cell service, a sign serves to communicate that Jason and Kelly Wheatley are safe in a particularly hard hit section of Coral Bay on St. John. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
A mother comforts her child as they wait in front of Grand-Case Esperance airport entrance to leave Saint-Martin, on Sept. 10, on the French Carribean island of St. Martin after it was devastated by Irma hurricane. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Ernie Clendinen stands on what was once the first floor of his home and takes a break from cleaning up what remains after Hurricane Irma hit St. John. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
Heidi Arnold sorted through the wreckage of her office in the Coral Bay section of St. John. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
Tommy Nevitt carries Miranda Abbott, 6, through floodwater caused by Hurricane Irma on the west side of Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 11. (Dede Smith/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
18
A sail boat is beached in the cemetery of Marigot, on Sept. 9 in St. Martin island devastated by Irma. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
19
Nils Drickson raises his hands in celebration as he realizes his home on St. John survived unscathed by Hurricane Irma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
The rubble from collapsed buildings in Grand-Case, on the French Caribbean island of St. Martin on Sept. 11. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Cubans wade through a flooded street in Havana, on Sept. 10. Deadly Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba on Saturday, knocking down power lines, uprooting trees and ripping the roofs off homes. (Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)
22
Two men look for belongings in the rubbles of their restaurant on Sept. 10 on a beach in Orient Bay in St. Martin after it was devastated by Irma hurricane. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
23
Trees decimated by Hurricane Irma litter a street on the island of St. John. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
24
Lourdes Rivera loads a few buckets to collect water in front of her house that was destroyed by Hurricane Irma, in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba, Sept. 11. (Ramon Espinosa/ Associated Press)
25
A car engulfed in a fallen banyan tree in the Roads neighborhood of Miami, Sept. 11. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)
26
A member of the Navy clears away a sign that was knocked down in St. John. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
27
Hotel guests navigate a stairwell by flashlight as the power remains off at the Courtyard by Marriott one day after Hurricane Irma struck the state Sept. 11, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
28
The devastation of the island of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands on Sept. 11, following the passing of Hurricane Irma. (GEORGE EATWELL/AFP/Getty Images)
29
Carl Kesser and his children, Kia Kesser and Jason Kesser (L-R) hang out at the Tavern In the Grove bar after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 11 in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
30
Damaged street signs sit among debris in the Naples Estates mobile home park in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Naples, Fla., Sept. 11. (Gerald Herbert/ Associated Press)
31
A man walks on a street covered in debris after hurricane Irma hurricane passed on the French island of St. Martin, near Marigot on Sept. 8. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
32
Uprooted trees lie on the ground after Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Sept. 11. (Nicole Raucheisen/Naples Daily News via AP)
33
Ludmila Gonzalez (L) and her daughter Evelyn Gonzalez, 10, wait to be allowed to return to her home on Big Pine Key Sept. 11 in Homestead, Fla. Ludmila has not heard from her husband, who stayed in the family’s trailer, since Hurricane Irma hit the Keys. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
34
A dog walks through a flooded street in a rural part of Naples, Fla. the day after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on Sept. 11. (Spencer Platt//Getty Images)
35
A stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., Sept. 10. The mammal was stranded after waters receded from the Florida bay as Hurricane Irma approached. (Michael Sechler via Associated Press)
36
People evacuated from the French Caribbean island of St. Martin react as they walk after landing at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, on Sept. 11. Almost 300 people were expected to arrive from Pointe-a-Pitre on the island of Guadeloupe aboard a military aircraft after their evacuation. (Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)
37
A man reacted as he stands in his destroyed home in St. Martin. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)
38
Evacuees fill Germain Arena, which is being used as a shelter, in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Estero, Fla. Sept. 9. (Jay Reeves/Associated Press)
39
A bicycle rack is half buried in blown sand at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sept. 11 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
40
Rescue teams of French fire fighters and civilian security members, ride on a ship to the French St Martin island, devastated by hurricane Irma, after leaving Pointe-a-Pitre harbor on Sept. 8. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
41
Damage caused by Hurrican Irma in Philipsburg, St. Martin. (Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP)
42
Annette Davis plays with her son Darius, 3, while staying at a shelter in Miami after evacuating from their home in Florida City, Fla., ahead of Hurricane Irma, Sept. 9. (David Goldman/Associated Press)
43
A rain squall line moves over the southern edge of the Florida peninsula as conditions deteriorate from Hurricane Irma in Homestead, Fla., Sept. 9. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA)
44
A Cuban wades through a flooded street in Havana, on Sept. 10. (Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)
45
A rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach inlet in Boynton Beach, Fla. (Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
46
People sit on the sidewalk of a dark street after the electricity was cut off by the passage of Hurricane Irma in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 10. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
47
Two men walk their bicycle along a flooded street on the waterfront of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sept. 10. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
48
Members of the Watson family of St. Petersburg, debate a passing motorist’s offer to take in their dogs as they wait on the side of the road and weigh their options. They were having trouble findina a hotel room while attempting to evacuate the area on Sept. 09, in Tampa, Florida. (Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
49
The damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, St. Martin. (Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP)
50
Cubans recover their belongings after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cojimar neighborhood in Havana, on Sept. 10. (Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)
51
People walk through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sept. 10. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. Cuban officials warned residents to watch for even more flooding over the next few days. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
52
Waves crash into El Morro after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 10. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
53
Destroyed palm trees, outside the “Mercure” hotel in Marigot, on the Bay of Nettle, on the island of St. Martin on Sept. 7. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)
54
Local residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma, at Caibarien, Villa Clara province, Cuba on Sept. 9. (Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images)
55
Damage in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of St. Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)
56
Local residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Villa Clara province, Cuba on Sept. 9. (Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images)
57
Rescue staff from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency investigate an empty flooded car during the passage of Hurricane Irma through the northeastern part of the island in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Sept. 6. (Carlos Giusti/Associated Press)
58
People look down on a flooded street from a roof in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, Sept. 7. (Luis Tavarez/EPA)
59
Yanina Lopez stand is surrounded by her children at an emergency center as Hurricane Irma approaches Puerto Rico in Fajardo, on Sept. 6. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)
60
Motorists head north of Key Largo, Fla., on US 1, in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Keys officials announced a mandatory evacuation Wednesday for visitors, with residents being told to leave the next day. (Alan Diaz/Associated Press)
61
Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla on Sept. 6. The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history roared into the Caribbean, its winds ripping off roofs and knocking out phones. (NOAA via AP)