Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City
A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school.
A rescue worker listens for signs of a person trapped under the rubble of a building in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept 21. (Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press)
A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Pablo Ramos/Associated Press)
Rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Del Valle area of Mexico City, Sept. 20. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
Search and rescue team members work to bring down a large piece of concrete during rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Sept. 21. A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of the school stretched into a new day on Thursday, a vigil broadcast across the nation as rescue workers struggled in rain and darkness to pick away unstable debris and reach her. (Anthony Vazquez/Associated Press)
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on Sept 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
A man walks out of the door frame of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)
Rescuers taking part in the search of survivors take a break, in Mexico City, on Sept. 20 one day after a powerful 7.1-magnitude quake devastated part of the country. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
A volunteer asks for silence during the search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept 20. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)
A survivor is pulled out of the rubble from a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 20, as the search for survivors continues a day after a strong quake hit central Mexico. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
A distressed woman with a relative possibly buried under the rubble awaits for news from the rescue teams, in Mexico City, on Sept. 20. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
A rescuer searched through the rubble and debris of a flattened building in search of survivors in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
Residents look at papers with the names of perons who went missing in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
People remove some of the debris of an earthquake-collapsed building in the Mexico City neighborhood of Condesa in a desperate search for trapped survivors. (Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg)
View of damage caused in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 21. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
A man is pulled out of the rubble alive following a quake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
A man comforts a frightened student as he collects her from her school in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
A Red Cross worker stands, top center, on a collapsed building where rescuers continue searching for people trapped inside, in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 20. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
Volunteers carry wooden beams to secure buildings during the search for survivors in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
Toys and a baby walker are seen in a building flattened by the strong quake that hit central Mexico. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)
Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
An injured woman is helped after a powerful quake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
A rescuers pulls a dog out of the rubble during the search for survivors in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman prepares coffee in a square after a powerful quake hit Mexico City, late on Sept. 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors on Sept. 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
Volunteers distribute water and other donated beverages at a distribution point as the search for survivors countinues in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescue team members work to find survivors trapped in rubble following in Mexico City on Sept 19. (Mario Guzman/EPA)
A general view of Mexico City following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 19. (Edgar Cabalceta via EPA)
Men hug, crying with joy, as they reunite hours after an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescue Services search for victims under the debris of a building that collapsed in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19. (Jose Mendez/EPA)
A person rescued from the rubble gets medical assistance in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake in the Colonia Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Miguel Tovar/Associated Press)
Rescuers search for survivors buried under the rubble and debris of a building flattened by a 7.1-magnitude quake. (Carlos Ramirez/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
People help a wounded man after an earthquake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Kevin Chrisman/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers desperately remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors on Sept. 19. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
Patients are evacuated from a hospital following an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times)
People stand at a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
Families fearing aftershocks sleep on the street in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
People follow the search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
An injured person is carried after being rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Colonia Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Miguel Tovar/ Associatd Press)
People react as a real quake rattles Mexico City on Sept. 19, after an earthquake drill was held in the capital earlier that day. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
People evacuated from office buildings gather in Reforma Avenue after an earthquake in Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Assoicated Press )
Mexican rescuers search for survivors at a flattened building on Sept. 19. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
People remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)
Thousands of people remain on the streets following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Sáshenka Gutiérrez/EPA)