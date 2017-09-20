Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Thousands of people remain on the streets following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Sáshenka Gutiérrez/EPA)

People evacuated from office buildings gather in Reforma Avenue after an earthquake in Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Assoicated Press )

People react as a real quake rattles Mexico City on Sept. 19, after an earthquake drill was held in the capital earlier that day. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

An injured person is carried after being rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Colonia Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Miguel Tovar/ Associatd Press)

People follow the search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

Families fearing aftershocks sleep on the street in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

Patients are evacuated from a hospital following an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times)

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers desperately remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors on Sept. 19. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

People help a wounded man after an earthquake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Kevin Chrisman/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers search for survivors buried under the rubble and debris of a building flattened by a 7.1-magnitude quake. (Carlos Ramirez/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake in the Colonia Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Miguel Tovar/Associated Press)

A person rescued from the rubble gets medical assistance in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescue Services search for victims under the debris of a building that collapsed in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19. (Jose Mendez/EPA)

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

Men hug, crying with joy, as they reunite hours after an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

Rescue team members work to find survivors trapped in rubble following in Mexico City on Sept 19. (Mario Guzman/EPA)

Volunteers distribute water and other donated beverages at a distribution point as the search for survivors countinues in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors on Sept. 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A rescuers pulls a dog out of the rubble during the search for survivors in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

An injured woman is helped after a powerful quake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

Toys and a baby walker are seen in a building flattened by the strong quake that hit central Mexico. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

Volunteers carry wooden beams to secure buildings during the search for survivors in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A Red Cross worker stands, top center, on a collapsed building where rescuers continue searching for people trapped inside, in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 20. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

A man comforts a frightened student as he collects her from her school in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

A man is pulled out of the rubble alive following a quake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

People remove some of the debris of an earthquake-collapsed building in the Mexico City neighborhood of Condesa in a desperate search for trapped survivors. (Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg)

Residents look at papers with the names of perons who went missing in Mexico City on Sept. 20. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

A rescuer searched through the rubble and debris of a flattened building in search of survivors in Mexico City on Sept. 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A distressed woman with a relative possibly buried under the rubble awaits for news from the rescue teams, in Mexico City, on Sept. 20. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A survivor is pulled out of the rubble from a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 20, as the search for survivors continues a day after a strong quake hit central Mexico. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

A volunteer asks for silence during the search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept 20. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers taking part in the search of survivors take a break, in Mexico City, on Sept. 20 one day after a powerful 7.1-magnitude quake devastated part of the country. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A man walks out of the door frame of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on Sept 19. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Search and rescue team members work to bring down a large piece of concrete during rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Sept. 21. A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of the school stretched into a new day on Thursday, a vigil broadcast across the nation as rescue workers struggled in rain and darkness to pick away unstable debris and reach her. (Anthony Vazquez/Associated Press)

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City, Sept. 19. (Pablo Ramos/Associated Press)

A rescue worker listens for signs of a person trapped under the rubble of a building in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept 21. (Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press)

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school.

In this blog: Big Picture

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday. GO TO ENTRY

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail. GO TO ENTRY

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state. GO TO ENTRY

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month. GO TO ENTRY

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis. GO TO ENTRY

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being. GO TO ENTRY

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY