Menu
The Big Picture

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing.
The Boston Globe
1
Volunteers in Weston placed 3,000 flags on the Weston Town Green to commemorate those who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
2
On the first day of autumn, Anna Turbide, 4, picked her favorite pumpkin from the patch at Shelburne Farm in Stow. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
3
A little dog defended his turf inside a South End apartment. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
Mayoral candidate Tito Jackson spoke with youths at the Boston Teachers Union Back-To-School Fair in Dorchester on Sept. 23. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
5
Mayor Martin J. Walsh took a selfie at the Boston Teachers Union Back-To-School Fair in Dorchester on Sept. 23. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
6
On a muggy day, Tommy O’Connell, 9, from Braintree, dove for a long pass at Houghton’s Pond. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
7
Aldon “Steve” Allison, who has been working at Applecrest Farm Orchards since 1988, picked up boxes of apples from the orchard in Hampton Falls, N.H. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
A sidewalk art display in chalk is seen in front of artist Antonio Lopez Garcia’s “Night and Day’’ sculpture outside the Museum of Fine Arts. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
9
A sea gull defended its perch on the dome at the Longfellow Bridge from another trying to take over the real estate. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
10
Luther Eldredge, 90, worked on his wooden flat-bottom skiff while cleaning mussels at Collins Landing in Eastham. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
11
Ezra Franck, 5, of Jamaica Plain, practiced his shofar blowing technique at a children’s Rosh Hashana service held at Vilna Shul on Beacon Hill. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
12
Andrew MacCormack cried as he was arraigned in Chelsea District Court in connection with the killing of, his wife, Vanessa MacCormack, at their Revere home. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
13
A woman who was with family members of Jaydee Soto, an 11-year-old who was killed in a hit and run, cried out during a chaotic scene outside of Lawrence District Court following Steven Toro’s arraignment. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
Thomas Washington, 4, had some first-day jitters as prekindergarten and kindergarten students arrived at the new Mattapan Early Elementary School. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
15
Norm Gansert of Johnston, R.I., shows off his pumpkin’s weight and plaque during the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off at the Topsfield Fair. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
16
Katy Perry performs in concert at the TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
17
Women hugged in Newton at the end of a funeral service for Joe DeNucci, a former prizefighter who would become the state’s longest-serving auditor. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
18
Myriam Ruiz Rivera waited inside the emergency room after her father, Luis Alberto Ruiz Irizarry, attempted suicide after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
19
William de Leon sorted through the remnants of an office on Estate Lindholm, a hotel in the Cruz Bay section of St. John destroyed by Hurricane Irma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
Fourth-grader Juan Taylor gets ready to throw a balll during recess at the DeFilippo Playground on Prince Street in the North End for students from the Eliot School. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
21
From left, Katie O’Flaherty, Jennifer Marsh, and Luis Antonio Gonzalez run into a plume of water spouting into the air on Boston Common after a valve broke. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
Only the Custom House tower was visible as the rest of the Boston skyline was hidden in an afternoon fog bank. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
23
Elinor Graham tied up kayaks at Charles River Canoe and Kayak in Kendall Square ahead of a storm . (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
24
A surfer taking advantage of big waves caused by the remnants of Hurricane Jose rides a big wave off Point Judith Lighthouse in Rhode Island. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
25
A seal pokes its head out of the water at the Chatham Fish Pier. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
26
A woman hops over a puddle after a heavy rain falls in Somerville’s Davis Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
27
Walking on the beach is Karen Maslow, one of the owners of Salt Island, which is so close to Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester that you can walk there at low tide. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
28
Around 4 a.m., Jesston Smith, a mechanical equipment operator for tne city of Boston, cleans a sidewalk. He uses a powerwasher set at 250 degrees. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
29
Olivia Ivy, 10, of Malden, gets an up-close look at a dogfish shark as she and other girls gather with female scientists to dissect a dogfish shark as part of a symposium hosted by the Gills Club. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
30
Artist Annette Lemieux, who has a solo show at the Museum of Fine Arts, is photographed with one of her works. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
31
Joe McConaughy embraced his girlfriend, Katie Kiracofe, as he reaches the summit of Mt. Katahdin in Maine after breaking the record for fastest unsupported hike of the Appalachian Trail. According to Joe, he hiked the 2,200-mile route in an unofficial fastest known time of 45 days, 12 hours, 15 minutes. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
32
Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum dribbles as he poses for the Celtics team photographer during Media Day. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
33
Boston Bruins player Jeremy Lauzon and Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for a loose puck in the first period of an exhibition game. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
34
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski glides into the end zone following his 53-yard touchdown on a first-quarter pass from Tom Brady in New Orleans. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
35
Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is upended, but not before a third-quarter catch of a Tom Brady pass during a game against the Saints in New Orleans.
(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
36
Boston Latin Academy tight end Patrick Fitzgerald (left) cannot make this reception as he got tied up with Cathedral High defender Damani Duverna during a game at White Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
37
Stoughton High running back Justin Ly is face-masked by Catholic Memorial High’s Khari Johnson during second-half action.
(Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
38
Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks sails across the goal line as he stays inbounds to haul in the game-winning TD against Houston on a pass from Tom Brady. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Red Sox outfielders Rajai Davis, Andrew Benintendi, and Jackie Bradley Jr. do their post-victory photo shoot in centerfied after the win, with relief pitcher Joe Kelly (center) photobombing them as he ran in from the bullpen. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
40
Red Sox centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. just misses a ninth-inning double in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
41
Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts reacts to his solo home run that gave Boston a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning of the division-clinching win against the Houston Astros. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
42
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is christened with champagne and beer during the postgame celebration in the locker room. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
In this blog: Big Picture
Beyond the lines
Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring.
GO TO ENTRY
Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City
A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school.
GO TO ENTRY
Impact of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston.
GO TO ENTRY
NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn.
Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis.
GO TO ENTRY
US border patrol agents in training
President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M.
GO TO ENTRY
World Aquatics Championships
The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies.
GO TO ENTRY
The Battle of Mosul
Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor
GO TO ENTRY
Portugal forest fire
The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday.
GO TO ENTRY
Sail Boston 2017
Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail.
GO TO ENTRY
Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday
John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state.
GO TO ENTRY
World weather report
A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month.
GO TO ENTRY
Robot (Defined)
robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being.
GO TO ENTRY
The Circus leaves town
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations
GO TO ENTRY
Ring of honor
Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.”
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, March 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day.
GO TO ENTRY
Cloud (Defined)
1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust.
GO TO ENTRY
Along the frozen trail
For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race.
GO TO ENTRY
Through the closing door
A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root.
GO TO ENTRY
Sox spring training in detail
Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away.
GO TO ENTRY
Fear on the Farm
Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there.
GO TO ENTRY
Dancing for a dream
Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, March 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day.
GO TO ENTRY
International Women’s Day, 2017
Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.”
GO TO ENTRY
Mountaineers in training
Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, February 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.
GO TO ENTRY
Festival (Defined)
festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus.
GO TO ENTRY
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.