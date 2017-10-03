Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is christened with champagne and beer during the postgame celebration in the locker room. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts reacts to his solo home run that gave Boston a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning of the division-clinching win against the Houston Astros. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Red Sox centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. just misses a ninth-inning double in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox outfielders Rajai Davis, Andrew Benintendi, and Jackie Bradley Jr. do their post-victory photo shoot in centerfied after the win, with relief pitcher Joe Kelly (center) photobombing them as he ran in from the bullpen. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks sails across the goal line as he stays inbounds to haul in the game-winning TD against Houston on a pass from Tom Brady. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Boston Latin Academy tight end Patrick Fitzgerald (left) cannot make this reception as he got tied up with Cathedral High defender Damani Duverna during a game at White Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is upended, but not before a third-quarter catch of a Tom Brady pass during a game against the Saints in New Orleans. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski glides into the end zone following his 53-yard touchdown on a first-quarter pass from Tom Brady in New Orleans. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Boston Bruins player Jeremy Lauzon and Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for a loose puck in the first period of an exhibition game. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum dribbles as he poses for the Celtics team photographer during Media Day. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Joe McConaughy embraced his girlfriend, Katie Kiracofe, as he reaches the summit of Mt. Katahdin in Maine after breaking the record for fastest unsupported hike of the Appalachian Trail. According to Joe, he hiked the 2,200-mile route in an unofficial fastest known time of 45 days, 12 hours, 15 minutes. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Artist Annette Lemieux, who has a solo show at the Museum of Fine Arts, is photographed with one of her works. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Olivia Ivy, 10, of Malden, gets an up-close look at a dogfish shark as she and other girls gather with female scientists to dissect a dogfish shark as part of a symposium hosted by the Gills Club. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Around 4 a.m., Jesston Smith, a mechanical equipment operator for tne city of Boston, cleans a sidewalk. He uses a powerwasher set at 250 degrees. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Walking on the beach is Karen Maslow, one of the owners of Salt Island, which is so close to Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester that you can walk there at low tide. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A seal pokes its head out of the water at the Chatham Fish Pier. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

A surfer taking advantage of big waves caused by the remnants of Hurricane Jose rides a big wave off Point Judith Lighthouse in Rhode Island. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Elinor Graham tied up kayaks at Charles River Canoe and Kayak in Kendall Square ahead of a storm . (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Only the Custom House tower was visible as the rest of the Boston skyline was hidden in an afternoon fog bank. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

From left, Katie O’Flaherty, Jennifer Marsh, and Luis Antonio Gonzalez run into a plume of water spouting into the air on Boston Common after a valve broke. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Fourth-grader Juan Taylor gets ready to throw a balll during recess at the DeFilippo Playground on Prince Street in the North End for students from the Eliot School. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

William de Leon sorted through the remnants of an office on Estate Lindholm, a hotel in the Cruz Bay section of St. John destroyed by Hurricane Irma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Women hugged in Newton at the end of a funeral service for Joe DeNucci, a former prizefighter who would become the state’s longest-serving auditor. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

Norm Gansert of Johnston, R.I., shows off his pumpkin’s weight and plaque during the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off at the Topsfield Fair. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Thomas Washington, 4, had some first-day jitters as prekindergarten and kindergarten students arrived at the new Mattapan Early Elementary School. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

A woman who was with family members of Jaydee Soto, an 11-year-old who was killed in a hit and run, cried out during a chaotic scene outside of Lawrence District Court following Steven Toro’s arraignment. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Andrew MacCormack cried as he was arraigned in Chelsea District Court in connection with the killing of, his wife, Vanessa MacCormack, at their Revere home. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Ezra Franck, 5, of Jamaica Plain, practiced his shofar blowing technique at a children’s Rosh Hashana service held at Vilna Shul on Beacon Hill. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Luther Eldredge, 90, worked on his wooden flat-bottom skiff while cleaning mussels at Collins Landing in Eastham. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A sea gull defended its perch on the dome at the Longfellow Bridge from another trying to take over the real estate. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A sidewalk art display in chalk is seen in front of artist Antonio Lopez Garcia’s “Night and Day’’ sculpture outside the Museum of Fine Arts. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Aldon “Steve” Allison, who has been working at Applecrest Farm Orchards since 1988, picked up boxes of apples from the orchard in Hampton Falls, N.H. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Mayor Martin J. Walsh took a selfie at the Boston Teachers Union Back-To-School Fair in Dorchester on Sept. 23. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Mayoral candidate Tito Jackson spoke with youths at the Boston Teachers Union Back-To-School Fair in Dorchester on Sept. 23. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

On the first day of autumn, Anna Turbide, 4, picked her favorite pumpkin from the patch at Shelburne Farm in Stow. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

Volunteers in Weston placed 3,000 flags on the Weston Town Green to commemorate those who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing.

