Raging wildfires in California
Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 13 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 115,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people.
Flames overtake a structure as nearby homes burn in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael Pond, left, looks through ashes as his wife Kristine, center, gets a hug from Zack Thurston, their daughter’s boyfriend, while they search the remains of their home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)
An American flag still flies as as structures burn in Coffey Park, Oct. 9. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
A resident rushes to save his home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on Oct. 9, in Glen Ellen, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Coffey Park subdivision in Santa Rosa, Calif., is seen before, left, and after wildfires swept through the area on Oct. 9. Officials have called it one of the most destructive fire emergencies in the state’s history. (GOOGLE EARTH, left and CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL)
Kristine Pond reacts as she searches the remains of her family’s home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)
A destroyed car sits in the remains of a home in Santa Rosa, Calif. Oct. 9. Multiple wildfires are scattered through out Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, leaving at least 10 people dead and destroying homes and businesses in their path. (MABANGL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Jim Stites watches part of his neighborhood burn in Fountaingrove, Calif., Oct. 9. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
Burned out wine bottles sit on a rack at the fire damaged Signarello Estate winery after a wildfire moved through the area on Oct. 9, in Napa, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Coffey Park homes burn early Oct. 9 in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow fire and smoke from the Canyon 2 Fire toward them on Oct. 9 in Orange, Calif. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Residents of the Coffey Park neighborhood sift through a relative’s home that was torched, Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
Vicky Walker hugs Orange County Fire Authority firefighter Jose Garcia as she thanks him for helping to save her home in Anaheim Hills in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
A sign stands next to fire damaged mobile homes at the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park on Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in the hills east of Napa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Flames from a wildfire approach a pair of horses in a field Oct. 9, in Napa, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)
Firefighters assess the scene as a house burns in the Napa wine region of California on Oct. 9, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to ravage the area burning structures and causing widespread evacuations. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Hotel guests watch the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country burn to the ground in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)
Fire consumes a home as out of control wildfires move through the area on Oct. 9, in Glen Ellen, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A firefighter positions a hose at a home burning in Glen Ellen, Calif., Oct. 9. Fast-moving wildfires raged across several counties in Northern California overnight, forcing the evacuation of at least two hospitals and numerous neighborhoods early Monday, the authorities said. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
A firefighter puts out hot spots in a home that was destroyed by a wildfire in Anaheim Hills in Anaheim, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
The Historic Round Barn burns, Oct. 9 in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
A row of chimneys mark destroyed homes in the Coffey Park subdivision of Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
Homeowners embrace after learning that their home was destroyed by the Canyon Fire No. 2 in Anaheim Hills, Calif. USA, 09 October 2017. The Canyon Fire 2 has spread to between four to five thousand acres and is zero percent contained. Canyon Fire No. 2 burns homes in Southern California, Anaheim Hills, USA - 09 Oct 2017 (Paul Buck/EPA/Shutterstock)
Bruce and Lisa Coats look over the remains of their home in the Coffey Park subdivision of Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
A home destroyed by a wildfire is visible in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (JOHN G. MABANGLO/EPA/Shutterstock)
A motorcycle burns in the driveway of a home on fire in Glen Ellen, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
A firefighter puts water on a home destroyed by the Canyon Fire No. 2 in Anaheim Hills, Calif. (PAUL BUCK/EPA/Shutterstock)
A firefighter takes a break after battling wildfire flames during the Canyon Fire No. 2 in Anaheim Hills, Calif. (GARCIA/EPA/Shutterstock)
A burning home is doused with water from firefighters during the Canyon Fire No. 2 in Anaheim Hills, Calif., (EUGENE GARCIA/EPA/Shutterstock)
A Cazadero firefighter struggles to protect a home from catching fire in Coffey Park, Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
The sun is seen through a smoked filled sky as a charred tree stands near a destroyed home in Santa Rosa, Calif. (MABANGL/EPA/Shutterstock)
Trees sway in the Santa Ana Winds as a smoke rises from the Canyon Fire 2, Oct. 9, in Orange, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Burned out cars sit next to a building on fire in a fire ravaged neighborhood on Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Justin Sullivan)
Residents walk through the fire damaged Journey’s End Mobile Home Park on Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A helicopter dumps water on a home as firefighters battle a wildfire in Anaheim Hills in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 9. (eff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
Tina and Art Anaya hug Lisa Coats on a street in the Coffey Park subdivision, where they all lost their homes to a wildfire, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
Burning embers remain from a demolished home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim, California on Oct. 9, after a fire spread quickly through the area destroying homes, prompting mandatory evacuations and freeway closures. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)