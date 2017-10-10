Raging wildfires in California

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Burning embers remain from a demolished home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim, California on Oct. 9, after a fire spread quickly through the area destroying homes, prompting mandatory evacuations and freeway closures. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Tina and Art Anaya hug Lisa Coats on a street in the Coffey Park subdivision, where they all lost their homes to a wildfire, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

A helicopter dumps water on a home as firefighters battle a wildfire in Anaheim Hills in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 9. (eff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Burned out cars sit next to a building on fire in a fire ravaged neighborhood on Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Justin Sullivan)

Trees sway in the Santa Ana Winds as a smoke rises from the Canyon Fire 2, Oct. 9, in Orange, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The sun is seen through a smoked filled sky as a charred tree stands near a destroyed home in Santa Rosa, Calif. (MABANGL/EPA/Shutterstock)

A Cazadero firefighter struggles to protect a home from catching fire in Coffey Park, Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

A burning home is doused with water from firefighters during the Canyon Fire No. 2 in Anaheim Hills, Calif., (EUGENE GARCIA/EPA/Shutterstock)

A firefighter takes a break after battling wildfire flames during the Canyon Fire No. 2 in Anaheim Hills, Calif. (GARCIA/EPA/Shutterstock)

A firefighter puts water on a home destroyed by the Canyon Fire No. 2 in Anaheim Hills, Calif. (PAUL BUCK/EPA/Shutterstock)

A motorcycle burns in the driveway of a home on fire in Glen Ellen, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Bruce and Lisa Coats look over the remains of their home in the Coffey Park subdivision of Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Homeowners embrace after learning that their home was destroyed by the Canyon Fire No. 2 in Anaheim Hills, Calif. USA, 09 October 2017. The Canyon Fire 2 has spread to between four to five thousand acres and is zero percent contained. Canyon Fire No. 2 burns homes in Southern California, Anaheim Hills, USA - 09 Oct 2017 (Paul Buck/EPA/Shutterstock)

A row of chimneys mark destroyed homes in the Coffey Park subdivision of Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

A firefighter puts out hot spots in a home that was destroyed by a wildfire in Anaheim Hills in Anaheim, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

A firefighter positions a hose at a home burning in Glen Ellen, Calif., Oct. 9. Fast-moving wildfires raged across several counties in Northern California overnight, forcing the evacuation of at least two hospitals and numerous neighborhoods early Monday, the authorities said. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Fire consumes a home as out of control wildfires move through the area on Oct. 9, in Glen Ellen, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Hotel guests watch the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country burn to the ground in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Firefighters assess the scene as a house burns in the Napa wine region of California on Oct. 9, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to ravage the area burning structures and causing widespread evacuations. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in the hills east of Napa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A sign stands next to fire damaged mobile homes at the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park on Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Vicky Walker hugs Orange County Fire Authority firefighter Jose Garcia as she thanks him for helping to save her home in Anaheim Hills in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Residents of the Coffey Park neighborhood sift through a relative’s home that was torched, Oct. 9, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow fire and smoke from the Canyon 2 Fire toward them on Oct. 9 in Orange, Calif. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Burned out wine bottles sit on a rack at the fire damaged Signarello Estate winery after a wildfire moved through the area on Oct. 9, in Napa, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A destroyed car sits in the remains of a home in Santa Rosa, Calif. Oct. 9. Multiple wildfires are scattered through out Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, leaving at least 10 people dead and destroying homes and businesses in their path. (MABANGL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Kristine Pond reacts as she searches the remains of her family’s home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

The Coffey Park subdivision in Santa Rosa, Calif., is seen before, left, and after wildfires swept through the area on Oct. 9. Officials have called it one of the most destructive fire emergencies in the state’s history. (GOOGLE EARTH, left and CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL)

A resident rushes to save his home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on Oct. 9, in Glen Ellen, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An American flag still flies as as structures burn in Coffey Park, Oct. 9. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Michael Pond, left, looks through ashes as his wife Kristine, center, gets a hug from Zack Thurston, their daughter’s boyfriend, while they search the remains of their home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 9. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Flames overtake a structure as nearby homes burn in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 13 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 115,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people.

In this blog: Big Picture

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 13 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 115,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday. GO TO ENTRY

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail. GO TO ENTRY

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state. GO TO ENTRY

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month. GO TO ENTRY

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis. GO TO ENTRY

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being. GO TO ENTRY

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY