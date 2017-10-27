Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom)

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

The annual Doggone Halloween Costume Contest and Parade was held in Downtown Crossing, Boston. Dudley is dressed as Zero Skellington in the Nightmare Before Christmas. He won scariest costume. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Two deer clash antlers in a field near the village of Kobylintsy, Belarus on Oct. 23. (SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images)

A female tapir smells a male tapir in another enclosure at the National Zoo in Masaya, Nicaragua. The tapir is one of the 28 species of mammals in Nicaragua - which also include anteaters, jaguars, pumas and howler, spider and white-faced monkeys - threatened by the degradation of their habitat. (INTI OCON/AFP/Getty Images)

Almost two-year-old male baby orang-utan Dalai looks on in the zoo in Dresden, Germany. (FILIP SINGER/EPA/Shutterstock)

Dante, the golden eagle (Aquila chrysaetos) returns to Hungarian falconer Levente Toth during training on a meadow near Nagyhegyes, Hungary, Oct. 11. (ZSOLT CZEGLED/EPA/Shutterstock)

Seagulls wait on a street lamp on Oct. 23, as the Suleymaniye mosque is seen in the background. (OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

A komodo dragon at Aquatis, the largest fresh water aquarium-vivarium in Europe, on Oct. 21 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Aquatis opened its doors to the public offering visitors a chance to discover little-known species of fish, reptiles and amphibians from five continents. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

A female snow leopard cub leaps towards another leopard at the Bronx Zoo in New York. The zoo announced Oct. 26, that the snow leopard cub, sometimes called a “ghost cat,” has made its public debut just in time for Halloween. (Julie Larsen Maher/Wildlife Conservation Society via AP)

A large spider holds a single stran of its web together in the country near Commerce, Texas. (LARRY W. SMITH/EPA)

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on earth with and alleged age of 185 years, crawls through the lawn of the Plantation House, the United Kingdom Governor official residence on Oct. 20, in Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. (GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

The bodies of two dissected rats and a mouse are seen in a display case at “The Museum of Ordinary Animals” at the Grant Museum of Zoology in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Snow leopard mother Tawa and one of her two-month-old cubs are seen during one of the cub’s first outings on Aug. 2 at the zoo in Mulhouse, eastern France. Three Snow Leopard cubs, Kouraï, Tiksi and Zima were born to mother Tawa at the zoo. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images)

A dwarf crocodile (Osteolaemus tetraspis) emerges from the water of a bassin in its enclosure at the Zoo in Karlsruhe, Germany, Oct. 23. (RONALD WITTEK/EPA/Shutterstock)

A dog in costume attends the 27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Tompkins Square Park on Oct. 21 in New York City. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

A spider on its web covered by the morning dew in Nidda, Germany. (THOMAS MUNCKE/AFP/Getty Images)

A pink cockatoo (Cacatua leadbeateri) curiously climbs a net fence in its enclosure at the zoo in Karlsruhe, Germany, Oct. 23. (WITTEK/EPA/Shutterstock)

A Cottonmouth snake, also known as a Water Moccasin, exposes it’s fangs along Snake Road at the LaRue-Pine Hills Research Natural Area on the western edge of Shawnee National Forest in Wolf Lake, Ill. Venomous Cottonmouth bites prevent blood from clotting, but they rarely bite or strike at humans unless they are directly provoked. (Sam Owens/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

A rescued tiger from Syria waits in an enclosure after being evacuated to the Felida Big Cat Centre shelter in Nijeberkoop, on Oct. 17. (REMKO DE WAAL/AFP/Getty Images)

A rat looks for food in a trash can in Washington, D.C. (Salwan Georges/Washington Post )

A black-and-yellow argiope eats it’s prey while hanging on its web in the country near Commerce, Texas, Sept. 27.. The black-and-yellow argiope is a Orb web spider, and Orb web means it spins a web like a circle. (LARRY W. SMITH/EPA)

An African Lion (Panthera Leo) at the National Zoo, in Managua, Nicaragua on Oct. 24. (Jorge Torres/EPA/Shutterstock)

Olivia, a 25-day-old spider monkey receives assistance at the clinic of Cali’s zoo, in Colombia, on Oct. 19. (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)

A cat and a dog face off at the cemetery in Santa Cruz de Mompox, Colombia on Sept. 23. In the town of Mompox, which inspired one of the novels of Colombian Nobel literature laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a family is accused of having a pact with the devil because dozens of cats watch over the graves of their loved ones. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)

Malayan Sun Bears (Helarctos malayanus) growl in an enclosure at the zoo in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 26. (SASCHA STEINBA/EPA/Shutterstock)

A Little Red Flying Fox flies over the water’s surface in the Jewel of the Stone Country, Nitmiluk National Park, at the Mouth of Katherine Gorge, Northern Territory (NT), Australia, Sept. 11. An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 little red flying foxes are calling the NT’s Nitmiluk National Park home, as they follow blossoming eucalypts around the country. (GLENN CAMPBELL/EPA)

A spider sits in the beaming of the sun on his web during a warm sunny day in the forest next to village of Volka, 48 km (30 miles) west of Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 26. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)

A Secretary bird rolls its eyes back as it squawks at the World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary in Cape Town, South Africa. (NIC BOTHMA/EPA/Shutterstock)

Eerie captures of the many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. --By Leanne Burden Seidel

