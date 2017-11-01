Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Atlanta’s Mohamed Sanu made a catch during the Patriots’ 23-7 win over the Falcons, a rematch of Super Bowl LI. A heavy fog settled over Gillette Stadium during the game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Tom Brady grimaced as he was sacked by Chargers cornerback Desmond King in the third quarter of the Patriots’ 21-13 win. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)

After he made the final out of the Red Sox season, Dustin Pedroia got a hug from teammate Xander Bogaerts. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Hanley Ramirez signaled to his teammates in the dugout following an RBI double in Game 3 of the ALDS (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox designated hitter Eduardo Nunez was carried off the field after getting injured during the first inning of Game 1 of the ALDS. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

A dejected Anton Khudobin (35) and Torey Krug (47) after the Bruins lost in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Boston Bruins team captain Zdeno Chara was introduced before the Bruins’ season opener against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart almost ended up in the lap of team owner Wyc Grousbeck (clapping) when he was fouled during a game at the TD Garden between the Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving took a shot over Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell during the second quarter of the Celtics’ home opener at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Cleusa Rodrigues (center) of Boston International High School in action during a match against Charlestown High at Franklin Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Lynnfield High’s Peter Look (left) made a long reception over Hamilton-Wenham’s Ian Coffey during second quarter action of game at Lynnfield High on Oct. 20. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Jeremy Verley a junior soccer player at Milton Academy, honed his skills playing professionally over the summer in Jamaica. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Backlit by the morning sun, grasses danced in the wind on the side of a road in Carlisle. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Cranberry harvest season was in full gear as workers at Weston Cranberry Corp. wet-harvested their 3.17-acre bog. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Sarah Weiner, an education associate at the Museum of Science, demonstrates the Van de Graaff generator at the Museum of Science. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Ana Ruiz adjusted the rosary beads on her husband’s hand during his wake in Corozal, Puerto Rico. He died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The sunset silhouetted trees stripped of their foliage in Morovis, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A girl played with a lantern on the street in San Juan as she and her family escaped the heat of their apartment that was still without power after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Geodesic domes rose on City Hall Plaza during the third edition of the HUBweek festival. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

A note was left on a tree stump along Beacon Street in Somerville after the city cut down several trees. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Photographers awaited sunrise on top of a hill that looks down on Jenne Farm in Vermont, which is said to be the most-photographed in New England, perhaps in the United States. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

The Army National Guard’s 101st Field Artillery unit from Brockton fired back a salute to the USS Constitution, which sailed around Boston Harbor on Oct. 20 in its first voyage since 2014. This fall marked the 220th anniversary of the ship’s launch. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

With the colorful foliage of nearby trees reflected in the water, Nick Branzetti of North Andover spent part of a warm Sunday afternoon fishing at Stevens Pond in North Andover. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Enfield, Conn., has put forth the site of the dying Enfield Square Mall in its bid for the new Amazon headquarters. The mall has struggled because of the impact of online shopping sites like Amazon. (Suzanne Kreiter/ Globe Staff)

Rowers on the Charles River before sunrise. Good weather during the Head Of The Charles Regatta drew thousands of guests to watch rowers compete over the two-day event. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Alfred Ng did his daily Tai Chi and Qigong along the Lagoon at the Public Garden. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Actress and director Frankie Shaw on the set of her new Showtime series “SMILF,” which is set in Boston. Shaw is from Brookline. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Alexander Maryianowski and Anais Chalendard performed “L’abandon,” choreographed by Florimond Lorieux, during the first BB@home program of the season at the Boston Ballet studios. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Boston College senior Savannah Clarke, center, teared up while praying during a march and rally at Boston College. The event was held to protest racism after a “Black Lives Matter” sign was defaced on campus. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Susan Anderson Lopes explained to her 2-year-old grandson, Mason Anderson, that he cannot go outside until he eats breakfast at their home in Bourne. Anderson Lopes, 54, is raising Mason since her son Justin Anderson died of a fentanyl and heroin overdose in November 2016. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A member of the Handmaid’s Coalition took a knee during a rally outside of the State House to mark the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Terrence Coleman, who died last year in his mother’s South End apartment. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Boston University’s College of Arts and Sciences physics department hosted its annual pumpkin drop from the roof of the Metcalf Center building, enthralling those who gathered to watch. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

At the MSPCA, a litter of five puppies rescued from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico will soon be available for adoption. They are the “Sato” street dogs of the island. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

An overly friendly squirrel flattened itself out on the cool pavement of the Boston Common and made eye contact with passersby. The temperature reached a high of 80 degrees that day, part of the warmest October on record in Boston in 70 years. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Chase and Roxanne Robidoux of Somerville enjoyed the chalk graffiti board at the SoWa Open Market. They are wearing masks of characters Owlette and Catboy of the popular kids show PJ Masks. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Laurie Cabot reflected in a mirror as she poses for a portrait inside her home in Salem. Cabot opened the city’s first witch shop in the 1970s and has contributed to Salem’s transition to a place that celebrates witches. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Anthony Miller awaited the kindness of strangers opposite South Station on a rainy day. He said people there are generous, and he feels safe. He stays away from North Station because of the recent violence there at the hands of security company employees, and avoids Copley Square because of a prevalent drug culture. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Visitors toured the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Thousands of previously secret record related to Kennedy’s assassination were released by the Trump Administration this month, nearly 54 years after the incident. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Workers for Northeast Tree Inc. of Woburn cut apart a fallen tree after a fierce storm battered the region. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Emily Samways, 7, colored by candlelight as her father, Mark Samways made calls to the phone company about service restoration. The fierce storm that blew down an oak tree in their Wilmington yard knocked out power to nearly 1.5 million people across New England. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)

Family members carried the casket of six-year-old Devin Suau, who touched countless lives during his battle with brain cancer before passing away on Oct. 20. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Deetje Patty, left, is one of 70 Indonesian Christians who fled from persecution to New Hampshire 20 years ago. The group has been ordered deported under orders from President Trump after finding jobs, buying homes and raising families in the United States. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Stairclimbers navigated the stands at Harvard Stadium in the early morning light. They were exercising as a part of the November Project, an initiative to encourage staying in shape during the winter. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Aundrea Roberts-Davis, a sailor assigned to the USS Constitution, walked beside a float commemorating the historic ship during the annual Columbus Day Parade. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

A woman walked past a brightly colored mural along Broadway as a light rain fell in Somerville. The month ended with a series of rainstorms sweeping the Boston area. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season.

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar’s military that the United Nations has called ‘a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’ GO TO ENTRY

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday. GO TO ENTRY

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail. GO TO ENTRY

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state. GO TO ENTRY

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month. GO TO ENTRY

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis. GO TO ENTRY

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being. GO TO ENTRY

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly chemical attack in Syria Earlier this week, over 80 civilians died in a chemical weapon attack in Syria. In response, President Trump ordered a US missile strike targeting the Syrian air base. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, March 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Cloud (Defined) 1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. GO TO ENTRY

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY