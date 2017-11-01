Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season.
1
A woman walked past a brightly colored mural along Broadway as a light rain fell in Somerville. The month ended with a series of rainstorms sweeping the Boston area. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
Aundrea Roberts-Davis, a sailor assigned to the USS Constitution, walked beside a float commemorating the historic ship during the annual Columbus Day Parade. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
3
Stairclimbers navigated the stands at Harvard Stadium in the early morning light. They were exercising as a part of the November Project, an initiative to encourage staying in shape during the winter. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
4
Deetje Patty, left, is one of 70 Indonesian Christians who fled from persecution to New Hampshire 20 years ago. The group has been ordered deported under orders from President Trump after finding jobs, buying homes and raising families in the United States. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
5
Family members carried the casket of six-year-old Devin Suau, who touched countless lives during his battle with brain cancer before passing away on Oct. 20. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
Emily Samways, 7, colored by candlelight as her father, Mark Samways made calls to the phone company about service restoration. The fierce storm that blew down an oak tree in their Wilmington yard knocked out power to nearly 1.5 million people across New England. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
7
Workers for Northeast Tree Inc. of Woburn cut apart a fallen tree after a fierce storm battered the region. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
8
Visitors toured the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Thousands of previously secret record related to Kennedy’s assassination were released by the Trump Administration this month, nearly 54 years after the incident. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
9
Anthony Miller awaited the kindness of strangers opposite South Station on a rainy day. He said people there are generous, and he feels safe. He stays away from North Station because of the recent violence there at the hands of security company employees, and avoids Copley Square because of a prevalent drug culture. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
10
Laurie Cabot reflected in a mirror as she poses for a portrait inside her home in Salem. Cabot opened the city’s first witch shop in the 1970s and has contributed to Salem’s transition to a place that celebrates witches. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
11
Chase and Roxanne Robidoux of Somerville enjoyed the chalk graffiti board at the SoWa Open Market. They are wearing masks of characters Owlette and Catboy of the popular kids show PJ Masks. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
12
An overly friendly squirrel flattened itself out on the cool pavement of the Boston Common and made eye contact with passersby. The temperature reached a high of 80 degrees that day, part of the warmest October on record in Boston in 70 years. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
13
At the MSPCA, a litter of five puppies rescued from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico will soon be available for adoption. They are the “Sato” street dogs of the island. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
14
Early morning fog surrounded a tree changing colors for the fall season at Briggs Stable in Hanover. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
15
Boston University’s College of Arts and Sciences physics department hosted its annual pumpkin drop from the roof of the Metcalf Center building, enthralling those who gathered to watch. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
16
A member of the Handmaid’s Coalition took a knee during a rally outside of the State House to mark the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Terrence Coleman, who died last year in his mother’s South End apartment. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
Susan Anderson Lopes explained to her 2-year-old grandson, Mason Anderson, that he cannot go outside until he eats breakfast at their home in Bourne. Anderson Lopes, 54, is raising Mason since her son Justin Anderson died of a fentanyl and heroin overdose in November 2016. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
18
Boston College senior Savannah Clarke, center, teared up while praying during a march and rally at Boston College. The event was held to protest racism after a “Black Lives Matter” sign was defaced on campus. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
19
Alexander Maryianowski and Anais Chalendard performed “L’abandon,” choreographed by Florimond Lorieux, during the first BB@home program of the season at the Boston Ballet studios. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
20
Actress and director Frankie Shaw on the set of her new Showtime series “SMILF,” which is set in Boston. Shaw is from Brookline. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
21
Alfred Ng did his daily Tai Chi and Qigong along the Lagoon at the Public Garden. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
22
Rowers on the Charles River before sunrise. Good weather during the Head Of The Charles Regatta drew thousands of guests to watch rowers compete over the two-day event. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
23
Enfield, Conn., has put forth the site of the dying Enfield Square Mall in its bid for the new Amazon headquarters. The mall has struggled because of the impact of online shopping sites like Amazon. (Suzanne Kreiter/ Globe Staff)
24
With the colorful foliage of nearby trees reflected in the water, Nick Branzetti of North Andover spent part of a warm Sunday afternoon fishing at Stevens Pond in North Andover. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
25
The Army National Guard’s 101st Field Artillery unit from Brockton fired back a salute to the USS Constitution, which sailed around Boston Harbor on Oct. 20 in its first voyage since 2014. This fall marked the 220th anniversary of the ship’s launch. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
26
Photographers awaited sunrise on top of a hill that looks down on Jenne Farm in Vermont, which is said to be the most-photographed in New England, perhaps in the United States. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
A note was left on a tree stump along Beacon Street in Somerville after the city cut down several trees. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
28
A pair of swimmers entered Pleasant Bay in a thick fog. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
29
Geodesic domes rose on City Hall Plaza during the third edition of the HUBweek festival. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
30
A girl played with a lantern on the street in San Juan as she and her family escaped the heat of their apartment that was still without power after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
31
The sunset silhouetted trees stripped of their foliage in Morovis, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
32
Ana Ruiz adjusted the rosary beads on her husband’s hand during his wake in Corozal, Puerto Rico. He died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
33
Sarah Weiner, an education associate at the Museum of Science, demonstrates the Van de Graaff generator at the Museum of Science. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
34
Cranberry harvest season was in full gear as workers at Weston Cranberry Corp. wet-harvested their 3.17-acre bog. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
35
Backlit by the morning sun, grasses danced in the wind on the side of a road in Carlisle. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
36
Jeremy Verley a junior soccer player at Milton Academy, honed his skills playing professionally over the summer in Jamaica. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
37
Lynnfield High’s Peter Look (left) made a long reception over Hamilton-Wenham’s Ian Coffey during second quarter action of game at Lynnfield High on Oct. 20. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
38
Cleusa Rodrigues (center) of Boston International High School in action during a match against Charlestown High at Franklin Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving took a shot over Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell during the second quarter of the Celtics’ home opener at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
40
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart almost ended up in the lap of team owner Wyc Grousbeck (clapping) when he was fouled during a game at the TD Garden between the Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
41
Boston Bruins team captain Zdeno Chara was introduced before the Bruins’ season opener against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
42
A dejected Anton Khudobin (35) and Torey Krug (47) after the Bruins lost in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
43
Red Sox designated hitter Eduardo Nunez was carried off the field after getting injured during the first inning of Game 1 of the ALDS. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
44
Hanley Ramirez signaled to his teammates in the dugout following an RBI double in Game 3 of the ALDS (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
45
After he made the final out of the Red Sox season, Dustin Pedroia got a hug from teammate Xander Bogaerts. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
46
Tom Brady grimaced as he was sacked by Chargers cornerback Desmond King in the third quarter of the Patriots’ 21-13 win. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
47
Atlanta’s Mohamed Sanu made a catch during the Patriots’ 23-7 win over the Falcons, a rematch of Super Bowl LI. A heavy fog settled over Gillette Stadium during the game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)