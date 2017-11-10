Trump tours Asia
US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on an 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president.
1
A child holds Chinese and USA national flags before the welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 9. (ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA/Shutterstock)
2
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the final day of the APEC CEO Summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Danang, Vietnam, Nov. 10. (Anthony Wallance/Pool via AP)
3
First Lady Melania Trump visits the Mutianyu Great Wall in Beijing, China, Nov. 10. (WU HONG/EPA/Shutterstock)
4
Military troops march during a welcoming ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, Nov. 9. (Thomas Peter/Pool via Getty Images)
5
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a toast during a state dinner hosted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great hall of the People on Nov. 9 in Beijing, China. (Thomas Peter/Pool via Getty Images)
6
Attendees take photos during a business event which U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
7
Protesters scuffle with police as they protest this weekend’s visit of U.S. President Donald Trump on Nov. 10 in Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/Associated Press)
8
US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One before flying to Vietnam to attend the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, at Beijing airport on Nov. 10. (JIM WATSON /AFP/Getty Images)
9
From left, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, share a drink together before President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a Chinese opera performance at the Forbidden City, Nov. 8, in Beijing, China. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
10
US President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Nov. 9. (PILIPEY/EPA/Shutterstock)
11
President Donald Trump greets performers following a Chinese opera performance at the Forbidden City, Nov. 8, in Beijing, China. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
12
Reporters look up at hazy sky after presidential helicopters returned President Donald Trump to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 8, because of a bad weather call just minutes away from visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the tense military border between the two Koreas. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
13
Children receive instructions as they wait for President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, Nov. 9, in Beijing, China. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
14
Members of “No Trump Coalition,” left, clash with pro-U.S. protesters as they wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 8. (Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press)
15
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan look at the Forbidden City in Beijing on Nov. 8. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Staff have their picture taken with the carpet they rolled out for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Beijing airport on Nov. 8. (THOMAS PETER/AFP/Getty Images)
17
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Beijing airport, China, Nov. 8. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)
18
US President Donald J. Trump speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 8. (CHUNG SUNG-JUN/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock)
19
People damage a banner bearing the picture of US President Donald J. Trump at a rally in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 8, in opposition to Trump’s visit to South Korea. (YONHAP/EPA/Shutterstock)
20
Reflected in a monitor, President Donald Trump speaks at the South Korean National Assembly, Nov. 8, in Seoul, South Korea, as journalists cover the speech. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
21
U.S. President Donald Trump, second from right, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama, third from right in blue, play golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, north of Tokyo, Nov. 5. (Kyodo News via AP)
22
Members of the military photograph President Donald Trump as he arrives at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Nov. 7. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
23
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie show off calligraphy they wrote as they attend a calligraphy class of the 4th grader at Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School in Tokyo, Nov. 6. The calligraphy reads: “Peace.” (Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool Photo via AP)
24
President Donald Trump’s White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks arrives at a state banquet at the Akasaka Palace, Nov. 6, in Tokyo. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
25
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and her South Korean counterpart Kim Jung-sook, third from left, are greeted by children at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 7. (Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press)
26
US President Donald Trump waits for First Lady Melania Trump as they board Air Force One prior to departing from US Yokota Air Base in Tokyo on Nov. 7. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
27
President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, participate in a bilateral meeting at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 7. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
28
Anti-Trump protesters hold placards and shout slogans as they wait for the convoy of US President Donald Trump to make its way past, in Gwanghwamun square in central in Seoul on Nov. 7. (ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
29
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump talks with South Korean middle school students during “Girls Play 2!” Initiative, an Olympic public diplomacy outreach campaign, at the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 7. (Ahn Young-joon/Pool/Associated Press)
30
President Donald Trump pours the remainder of his fish food out as he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feed fish in a koi pond at the Akasaka Palace, Nov. 6, in Tokyo. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
31
US President Donald J. Trump holds a hat he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan, Nov. 5. (FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock)
32
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed upon arriving at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo on Nov. 5. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
33
Onlookers gather outside Ginza Ukai Tei restaurant where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, Nov. 5, in Toyko. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
34
US President Donald Trump, center, takes off his suit jacket to receive a bomber jacket from the US Pacific Air Forces as First Lady Melania Trump, right, looks on during an event to speak with US military personnel at Yokota Air Base at Fussa in Tokyo on Nov. 5. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
35
Demostrators dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, right, and US President Donald Trump, left, embrace during a peace rally in Seoul on Nov. 5. (ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
36
US President Donald Trump (bottom left, back to camera) greets US troops after speaking during an event with US military personnel at Yokota Air Base at Fussa in Tokyo on Nov. 5. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)