Autumn scenes
A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear.
1
A fallen leaf reflects in a puddle in a park in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on Nov. 13. (FRANK RUMPENHORST/AFP/Getty Images)
2
Kashmiri boys play with fallen leaves along a path flanked by Maple trees during Autumn in Srinagar on Nov. 13. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/Getty Images)
3
Autumn colours are reflected in Derwentwater in the Lake District at Keswick in northern England on Nov. 2. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
4
Fallen leaves cover the breast of a duck in the Ostafyevo park set in autumnal colors in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 28. (MAXIM SHIPENK/EPA/Shutterstock)
5
Drumstick and Wishbone, the National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate ‘wingman,’ are introduced during an event hosted by The National Turkey Federation at the Williard InterContinental Nov. 20 in Washington, DC. One of the 40-pound fowl will be presented to U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday, when he will ceremoniously ‘pardon’ the turkey. Both of the 20-week-old birds will then reside at their new home, ‘Gobbler’s Rest,’ at Virginia Tech. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
6
An autumnally colored leaf lays on the windshield of a car covered in raindrops on Nov. 1 in Sieversdorf, eastern Germany. (PATRICK PLEUL/AFP/Getty Images)
7
A Red Deer stag walks through bracken at sunrise in Richmond Park on Oct. 27 in Richmond, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
8
A single tree reflected in Schwansee lake near Hohenschwangau, southern Germany, Oct. 18. (DANIEL KOPATSC/EPA/Shutterstock)
9
A woman walks through the park, covered of fallen yellow leaves, near Pristina, on Oct. 23. (ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images)
10
A yellow leaf of a maple tree floats in a pond at Ostankino park in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 18. (SERGEI ILNITSK/EPA/Shutterstock)
11
A red squirrel stocks up on nuts in Queen Elizabeth Forest on Nov. 8, in Aberfoyle, Scotland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
12
Early morning fog surrounds a tree changing colors for the fall season at Briggs Stable in Hanover, Mass. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
13
The Irati River flows past autumn leaves as the rain fall during an autumn day near to the small Pyrenees town of Arce, northern Spain, Nov. 9. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)
14
Wild turkeys roam in San Rafael, Calif. on Nov. 8. Turkeys are traditional for Thanksgiving but some folks in the San Francisco Bay Area are praying they’ll disappear. (Bill Disbrow/SF Gate via AP)
15
Ice crystals cover a flower in Freiburg, southwestern Germany, on Oct. 31. (PATRICK SEEGER/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Electricity pylons and buildings are silhouetted against a sunset as autumn darkness falls over Milan, Italy on Oct. 29. (Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
17
A hiker enjoys the view of the mountain Saentis at the Seealpsee lake, in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland, on Oct. 25. (CHRISTIAN MERZ/EPA/Shutterstock)
18
A man walks past ancient arches at Saint Nicholas church during an autumn day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Nov. 13. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)
19
Cranberries full from a conveyor belt into a truck as Weston Cranberry Corp. wet harvested their 3.17 acre bog. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
20
Starlings put on a display as they gather in murmurations on Nov. 9 in Gretna, Scotland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
21
European larch trees in autumn colors in a forest near Cries, in the Swiss Alps. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
22
Snow flakes swirled up by the wind are illuminated in a spotlight in Stoetten, southern Germany, on Nov.12. (KARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
23
Morning sun dyes the landscape in Sieversdorf, eastern Germany, into colorful light on Nov. 4. (PATRICK PLEUL/AFP/Getty Images)
24
Katie McWalter of Southborough, Mass., sails by the fall foliage while riding the ZipRider at Wildcat Mountain, Sept. 23, in Pinkham Notch, N.H. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)
25
As the sun rises, photographers lined up on top of the hill looking down on Jenne Farm in Reading, VT. More than 50 years ago, a camera club discovered a small farm in Vermont that was postcard perfect during fall foliage season. Jenne Farm is said to be the most photographed in New England, perhaps in the U.S. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
26
This aerial photo made using a drone shows clouds reflecting in a lake surrounded by trees in autumnal colors near Cologne, western Germany on Nov. 13, (HENNING KAISER/AFP/Getty Images)
27
A fisherman tosses a fish into the air as they sort fish, mostly carp, during a traditional fish haul of the Horusicky pond near the town of Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic, Oct. 24. Each autumn, Czech fishermen get to serious business of a century-long tradition of catching carp for Christmas markets. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)
28
Autumn leaves are seen on Jeoksang Mountain in Muju, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, Nov. 1. (YONHAP/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
29
A maple leaf falls from a tree on Nov. 16, in Stuttgart, southern Germany. (MARIJAN MURAT/AFP/Getty Images)
30
A woman casts a long shadow as she jogs along a path in a public park during a sunny autumn morning in Madrid, Nov. 16. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)
31
A cyclist makes his way along the banks of the Schuylkill River on an autumn morning in Philadelphia, Nov. 14. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
32
Maxine Williams stretches as she sits on a bench under trees as their leaves change color on a calm autumn day in Tower Grove Park , Nov. 8, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)
33
After freezing cold temperatures overnight, the Berkshire County landscape was covered with a layer of frost Oct. 17 in Williamstown, Mass. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)