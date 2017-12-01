Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, thanksgiving day HS football, and Celtics winning streak.
A Giant White turkey took interest in a photographer at Watts Family Farm in Forestdale. The Watts have been selling turkeys for Thanksgiving for more than 20 years. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
A jet and its contrail passed through a rising moon in its waxing gibbous phase as seen from Avon. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Shawn Hogan of Lynn posed with the holiday lighting display he was putting up at his home. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The Boston City Council voted Nov. 29 to OK a ban on single-use plastic bags, prompting a round of applause from Girl Scouts (top, left to right) Claire Ablett, Calida Beliveau, and Eleanor Pelletier, all of Dorchester from Troop 68277. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Nia Simpson, left, and Regina Mendez, both 16, tried on new dresses given to them by the Boys Girls Club of Boston. The two were among a group of girls at the Yawkey Club of Roxbury who received new holiday dresses. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Jessica Gross, (fist raised) a junior at Berklee College of Music, was among those gathered on Boylston Street on Nov. 13 who protested the prestigious conservatory’s handling of students’ sexual misconduct complaints. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
Emily Mason-Osann loaded her car with items from her home, which was damaged by a four-alarm fire on Auburn Street in Cambridge on Nov. 30. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
The water of Whitin Reservoir reflected homes and docks in Douglas on Nov. 15. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Sandra Cordero (background) went to the Chelsea Police Department and asked if an officer would grant her 2-year-old son Edison’s wish to meet a cop. Edison (foreground) has cancer and the entire day shift showed up at his house with gifts. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Fifth graders Lorenzo Ye (left) and Gabriel Vignon Villani tuned up their cello and violin respectively before a concert in the basement of Boston Symphony Hall. The concert and other workshops there are organized by a program called Project Step, which helps children who come from underrepresented communities in classical music. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Jude McIntyre, 3, helped build an interactive sound sculpture during the ILLUMINUS Light Festival in Boston on Nov. 3. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The annual lighting of the trellis at Columbus Park on the Boston waterfront took place Nov. 20. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
A vehicle provided a reflective backdrop for the lights of the Paramount Theatre, as slow traffic on Washington Street worsened with the outflow of people from a Boston Ballet performance at the Boston Opera House on Nov. 12. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Rachel Platten, who grew up in Newton Centre, performed in concert at Sonia Live Music Venue in Cambridge on Nov. 6. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Native Americans from across New England gathered in Plymouth on Thanksgiving to commemorate a National Day of Mourning. This event has taken place annually since 1970 to bring attention to the toll that the arrival of English settlers took on native peoples. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Ruth Gordon, 89, took a vision test in the Retina Service department at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary on Nov. 10. Mass. Eye and Ear has touted financial difficulties as evidence it needs to join Partners HealthCare, a deal that has some worried that patients could face price increases. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Alice Shull and her dog Oliver showed their support for Framingham mayoral candidate Yvonne Spicer outside the Potter Road Elementary School on Election Day. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Newton Mayor-elect Ruthanne Schwartz Fuller campaigned on Walnut Street with Parker Simmons, age 5 months, on Election Day. Fuller became the first female mayor in Newton’s history after her narrow victory over Scott Lennon. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Voters studied their ballots at City Hall in Boston on Election Day. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Boston Mayor Martin Walsh celebrated his reelection victory at an Election Night party held in the Grand Ballroom of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel. Walsh easily topped challenger Tito Jackson to win a second term. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Abigail Nam, 10, raised her hand during a fourth-grade math class at Kittredge Elementary School in North Andover on Nov. 8. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Afternoon light shined through buildings and trees to warm Boston Public Garden on Nov. 8 (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Four horses, each in their own pen, stood under blankets in chilly morning air near North Randolph on Nov. 9 (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Rosemarie Davis (facing camera) embraced her niece Ayisha Davis during a ghost bike ceremony for Rosemarie’s son Antawani Wright Davis, who was hit by a truck and killed while cycling on East Cottage St. on Nov. 3. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Debbie Yovino of Squantum gathered Veterans Day flags that were knocked to the ground by high winds outside Squantum Elementary School. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Hassan Abdullahi, of Springfield, (left), embraced his wife Barlin Yarow as she arrived from Kenya at Logan Airport. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Ninety-three-year-old Eva Wagner, World War II veteran and first lieutenant with the US Army Nurse Corps, got help from her family getting into her old uniform at Faneuil Hall before a Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 10. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Staff Sergeant Stanley Daniel stood with the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Regiment during the Veterans Day Parade in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
A cheerleader at Up Academy Leonard watched as the school’s Step Team performed for what they thought was a school assembly but was really a surprise announcement that one of the school’s science teachers had won the national Milken Educator Award. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Athletes of all ages and skill levels competed in the Spartan Race at Fenway Park on Nov. 4 and 5. More than 14,000 ran, jumped, and climbed their way through the race’s obstacle course. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
2011 US snowboard cross champion Jonathan Cheever caught air during a training session at Copper Mountain, Colo. Cheever is a plumber from Saugus with dreams of making the 2018 US Olympic team. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
Marblehead native and New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan high-fived Elise Rowland, 8, during a kids run in Marblehead on Nov. 25. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
Arlington’s Ilan Saenz-Grant (left) and Concord-Carlilse’s Aaron Chung went up for a header during the Divison 2 North boys’ soccer final at Manning Field in Lynn on Nov. 13. Concord-Carlisle won the game 1-0 and went on to capture the Division 2 state title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Marshfield’s Kate McNeil vied with Newton South’s Lucy Jenks in the Division 1 South girls’ soccer quarterfinal, a 2-1 Newton South victory. Newton South eventually fell in the Division 1 South final to King Philip. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Marshfield’s Steven Dowling waited for the start of the Rams’ annual high school football game against Duxbury in Marshfield The game, an 18-15 Marshfield victory, was the 23rd Thanksgiving matchup between the two schools. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Lynn English’s Ski Gaston (3) forced a fumble from Lynn Classical’s Manny Guerrero (44) as teammate Marcus Tucker (5) looked to recover the ball during the teams’ Thanksgiving Day game at Manning Field in Lynn. English recovered the fumble and won the game, 38-0. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
King Philip’s Thomas Madden (81) pulled down a pass over Bridgewater-Raynham’s Nico Carucci in the Division 2 South final on Nov. 10 in Wrentham. King Philip won the game 29-19 to advance to the Division 2 Super Bowl. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady took to the field at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to warm up before the start of the Patriots’ game against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 19 (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
The Patriots’ Nate Ebner was placed on injured reserve after being tackled and suffering a knee injury during a fake punt in New England’s 35-17 win over the Dolphins on Nov. 26. Ebner gained 14 yards and a first down on the play before he was hurt. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Bruins forward Riley Nash checked Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin into the boards during the Bruins 4-3 victory at TD Garden on Nov. 24. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Bruins forward Frank Vetrano rushed at Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette after Paquette hit Bruins defenseman Torey Krug from behind during Boston’s 3-2 win at TD Garden on Nov. 29. Paquette was suspended for one game for the hit. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Bruins forward Riley Nash skated through the spotlight on the ice before the National Anthem at the start of the Bruins’ game against the Las Vegas Golden Nights on Nov. 2 at TD Garden. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sat on the bench waiting to be introduced prior to Boston’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden. The Celtics won 108-94. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum put up a shot during the second quarter of the Celtics’ 107-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
A Boston Celtics trainer tended to Kyrie Irving’s face after he ran into teammate Aaron Baynes’ elbow during the Celtics’ 90-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Nov. 10. Irving missed the following game and has worn a mask since. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacted after making a basket to extend Boston’s lead against the Charlotte Hornets during the Celtics’ 90-87 win Nov. 10 at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)