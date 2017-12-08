California fires roar again

That was no typo: The median net worth of black Bostonians really is $8

Firefighters work to extinguish the Thomas Fire after it jumped past the 101 Highway towards the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura, Calif, Dec. 7. (KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty)

Gordon Fischer rests in an evacuation center set up at the Ventura County Fairgrounds after he was displaced by the ‘Thomas Fire’ in Ventura, Calif., Dec. 6. (MIKE NELSON/EPA/Shutterstock)

A person bicycles as a section of the Thomas Fire burns on a bluff on Dec. 7, in La Conchita, Calif. Many evacuation holdouts were forced to flee the small seaside town as the flames approached. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Firefighters remove a painting to rescue it as they continue to extinguish fires in a home during the ‘Skirball Fire’ which began early morning in Bel-Air, Calif. Dec. 6. (JOHN CETRINO/EPA/Shutterstock)

A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on Dec. 5, in Ventura, Calif. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Residents and spectators watch as the Creek Fire burns along a hillside near homes in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Dec. 5. (KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty )

Firefighters battle with a fire during the ‘Thomas Fire’ which began overnight in Ventura, Calif. Dec. 5. (JOHN CETRINO/EPA/Shutterstock)

This image obtained from NASA Earth Observatory, shows smoke from the Thomas Fire (top center) in California blowing out to the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 5, along with smoke from the Creek and Rye fires (top right). (NASA Earth Observatory/AFP/Getty)

A cat climbs down from an unburned tree where it had taken refuge near stalls where 29 horses and numerous other animals were killed in the Creek Fire at Rancho Padilla on Dec. 6, near Sylmar, Calif. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Smoke rises behind a leveled apartment complex as a wildfire burns in Ventura, Calif., on Dec. 5. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Flames from a wildfire leap above traffic on Highway 101 north of Ventura, Calif., on Dec. 6. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

A fire team hand crew descends a steep slope to prevent fire from jumping to the west side of the 405 freeway, at the Skirball Fire along the 405 freeway near the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, Dec. 6. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty)

The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Staff of the Vista Del Mar psychiatric hospital look at the damage by the ‘Thomas Fire’ in Ventura on Dec. 6. (MIKE NELSON/EPA/Shutterstock)

A firefighter battles a wildfire as it burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California, on Dec. 5. (RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images)

Mike Eliason, a public information officer with Santa Barbara County Fire, passes a burning home as a wildfire rages in Ventura on Dec. 5. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Heavy smoke covers the seaside enclave of Mondos Beach beside the 101 highway as flames reach the coast during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura on Dec. 6. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

This NASA Earth Observatory image shows what the Multi Spectral Imager (MSI) on the European Space Agencys Sentinel-2 satellite captured in the data for a false-color image of the burn scar in Ventura County on Dec 5. Active fires appear orange; the burn scar is brown. Unburned vegetation is green; developed areas are gray. The Sentinel-2 image is based on observations of visible, shortwave infrared, and near infrared light. (NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY/AFP/Getty Images)

Los Angeles firefighters battle to contain flames to a burning home and prevent the fire’s spread to adjoining properties in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles on Dec. 6. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

Evacuees from the ‘Thomas Fire’ rests in the Ventura County Fairgrounds evacuation center in Ventura Dec. 6. (MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

A woman involved in a traffic accident waits to get towed beside a wall of flames on the 101 highway during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, Calif. on Dec, 6. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno Wednesday as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighters remove a painting after removing a Chirstmas tree as they continue to extinguish fires in a home during the ‘Skirball Fire’ which began early morning in Bel-Air, Calif., Dec. 6. (JOHN CETRINO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Firefighters hose down flareups at the two story Hawaiian Village Apartment complex that burnt to the ground during the Thomas wildfire in Ventura, Calif. on Dec. 5. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Heavy smoke covers Ventura as flames reach the coast during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura on Dec. 6. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

A home burns during the ‘Thomas Fire’ which began overnight in Ventura, Calif., Dec. 5. (John Centrino/EPA/Shutterstock)

Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway north of Ventura, Calif. on Dec. 7, (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Emanuel Vasquez, of Oxnard, Calif., passes a burning residence on Foothill Road as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., Dec. 5. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

A home burns during the Thomas Fire on Dec. 7, in Ojai, Calif. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula, Calif., on Dec. 5, (Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water a burning house in a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Dec. 5. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)

Horses are evacuated from a ranch along Kagel Canyon at the Creek fire, Dec. 5 in La Canada Flintridge, Calif. (David Crane/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

A man prepares to evacuate his home as a wildfire burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, Calif., on Dec. 5. (Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images)

The 101 Highway was closed after the Thomas Fire jumped the road towards the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura, Calif., Dec. 7. (Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images)

Paul and Erica Mattesich embrace before sifting through rubble at their Ventura, Calif., home on Dec. 6. The family lost their house when the Thomas fire tore through their neighborhood on Colina Vista. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes on Dec. 5, in Ventura, Calif. (Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP)

Bree Laubacher pauses while sifting through rubble at her Ventura, Calif., home following a wildfire on Dec. 6. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

A man waters his home as firefighters battle a wildfire as it burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, Calif,, on Dec. 5. (Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images)

From left: Austin,17, Noah, 14, Paul, and Steve Sezzi sort through the rubble of a relatives’ home after it was destroyed by the Thomas Fire in Ventura, Calif., Dec. 6. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)

Flames burn behind a large tree decorated with Christmas lights at the the River Village shopping center at Highway 76 and South Mission Road as the Lilac Fire burns through Bonsall, Calif., Dec. 7. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via Associated Press)

Maurice Kaboud makes a phone call after a wildfire threatened his home in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles Dec. 6. When firefighters told Kaboud to evacuate, he decided to stay and protect his home. The 59-year-old stood in the backyard of his multimillion- dollar home as the Skirball fire raged nearby. “God willing, this will slow down so the firefighters can do their job,” Kaboud said. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

A motorists on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif., on Dec. 6. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

California is dealing with another round of disastrous wildfires, just two months after the Santa Rosa fires.

