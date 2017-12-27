The year 2017 in pictures: Part I

Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world.

1 President-elect Donald Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

2 Migrants stand in line for food distributed by volunteers outside of derelict warehouses which they use as a makeshift shelter in Belgrade as temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Celsius overnight. According to the latest figures, around 7000 migrants are stranded in Serbia. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images)

3 The Colima Volcano, the most active in Mexico, during an eruption as seen from the site of Carrizalillos, Colima, on Jan. 26. The National Coordination of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Interior reported that since October 2016, the Colima volcano entered a mainly explosive stage of activity with irregular intervals, generating eruptive columns, with heights between one and four kilometers, sometimes with incandescent fragments launched one or two kilometers from the crater. (Ulises Ruiz Basurto/EPA/Shutterstock)

4 New York surfer Balaram Stack wipes out during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai. (Brian Bielmann/AFP/Getty Images)

5 A local man wearing a bear costume, made of hay and reed, is pulled by another man dressed as a gypsy as they march during the celebrations of the winter holiday ‘Malanka’ in the village of Krasnoilsk, western Ukraine. ‘Malanka’ - or ‘Old New Year Celebrations’ is one of the most popular traditional festivals in Western Ukraine celebrated every year. During these two days of celebration, locals, young and old, wear traditional masks and carnival costumes and stroll from house to house singing carols, wishing households good luck, while at the same time playing pranks or performing short plays. (Oleg Perrasyuk/EPA/Shutterstock)

6 Startled Roe deer make their way on an iceflow surrounded by driftwood as they are drifted by the rising icy water of River Tisza at Cigand, Hungary. (Attila Balazs/EPA/Shutterstock)

7 A group of migrants, left, gather around a fire to warm themselves in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping in freezing conditions in central Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders. (Muhammed Muheisen/Associated Press)

8 A man swims in an outdoor pool with steaming water on Jan. 5 after snow covered the landscape near Bischofshofen, Austria. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)

9 Worshippers wait for the priest to throw the sacred batons during the annual Naked Man Festival or ‘Hadaka Matsuri’ at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, western Japan. With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan’s annual Naked Man Festival. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images)

10 A young Syrian man carried a wounded child following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, on Feb. 25. Syrian regime forces carried out raids on several areas in the country, targeting mainly the besieged town of Douma, causing the deaths of at least 13 civilians, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The raids continued despite the United Nations confirmation a few days earlier that Moscow formally asked its ally Damascus to stop launching strikes during the Geneva negotiations, which began earlier in the week. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images)

11 Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip on Feb. 6. Israel struck a number of Hamas positions in Gaza after a “projectile” fired from the Palestinian enclave crashed in a border area, the Israeli army said. (Mohhamed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)

12 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin during the national celebrations of the ‘Defender of the Fatherland Day’ in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 23. Defender of the Fatherland Day is observed in most of Russia and the former Soviet republics to commemorate the people serving in the Russian Armed Forces. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA/Shutterstock)

13 Ousted FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Comey took the stand repeating explosive allegations that President Donald Trump badgered him over the highly sensitive investigation Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

14 Elementary school children play outside of their classrooms as Mount Sinabung spewed thick volcanic ash seen from Karo, North Sumatra province, on Feb. 10. (AFP/Getty Images)

15 An Iraqi woman lies on the ground as civilians flee Mosul while Iraqi forces advance inside the city during fighting against Islamic State group’s fighters on March 8. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

16 An Iraqi federal policeman uses a helmet on a stick to try and draw fire from an Islamic State sniper in an attempt to make him reveal his position during the battle to recapture west Mosul. Despite being completely surrounded, Islamic State fighters are continuing to put up stiff resistance to Iraqi forces who are now having to engage in house to house fighting as they continue their battle to retake Iraq’s second largest city of Mosul. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

17 The dead body of Valien Mendoza, a suspected drug dealer, gunned down by unidentified assailants in Manila lies in an alley. The Philippines asked the press on March 22 to “tone down” reportage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal drug war, with his tourism minister acknowledging headlines about alleged extrajudicial killings were keeping away foreign visitors. (Noel Cellis/AFP/Getty Images)

18 A Syrian man waters herbs on the roof of his damaged building in the Syrian rebel-held town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on March 3. (Amer Almohibany/AFP/Getty Images)

19 Maria Jose holds her twin granddaughters Heloisa and Heloa Barbosa, both born with microcephaly, outside of their house as they pose for photos at the twins’ one-year birthday party in Areia, Paraiba state, Brazil. The twins turned one-year old on April 14th, but their mother Raquel decided to hold their birthday party on Easter Sunday. Raquel said she contracted the Zika virus during her pregnancy. As many of the babies born with microcephaly, believed to be linked to the Zika virus, approach or have already turned one year old in the region, doctors and mothers are adapting and learning treatments to assist the children. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

20 A demonstrator catches fire during clashes with riot police within a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 3. Venezuela’s angry opposition rallied Wednesday vowing huge street protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite the constitution and accusing him of dodging elections to cling to power despite deadly unrest. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

21 Joshua Platillero (left) chats with Kaitlyn Dillingham at the 44th Annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Shutterstock)

22 A policeman stands by a dead body of a victim of a wildfire in Pedrogao. A wildfire in central Portugal killed at least 57 people and injured 59 others, most of them burning to death in their cars, the government said on June 18. (Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)

23 Masks representing corrupt politicians are posted on the lawn outside the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil. (Eraldo Peres/Associated Press)

24 Migrants wait to board the MV Aquarius, as 193 people and two corpses were recovered from international waters in the Mediterranean Sea about 22 miles (35 km) north of Sabrata, Libya. The MV Aquarius search and rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee picked up 183 male and 10 female migrants, thought to have originated from African countries including Nigeria, Gambia and Senegal. (Sima Diab/Associated Press)

25 Hindu men from the village of Nandgaon celebrate covered with colored powder the Lathmar Holi festival at the Radha Rani temple in Barsana village, Mathura, India, on March 6. Holi is the Hindu spring festival of colors. In Barsana, people celebrate a variation of holi, called ‘Lathmar’ Holi, which means ‘beating with sticks’. During the Lathmar Holi festival, the women of Barsana, the birth place of Hindu God Krishna’s beloved Radha, beat the men from Nandgaon, the hometown of Hindu God Krishna, with wooden sticks in response to their efforts to throw color on them. (Rajat Gupta/EPA/Shutterstock)

26 A recently painted mural by British graffiti artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a European Union (EU) themed flag, is pictured in Dover, south east England. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

27 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as ‘The Tramp’ on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin’s birthday and to celebrate the first year of the museum ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland, on April 16. (Laurent Gillieron/EPA/Shutterstock)

28 President Donald J. Trump gets in the driver’s seat of an 18-wheeler while meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs on the South Portico prior to their meeting to discuss health care at the White House on March 23. The House of Representatives had yet to vote on the Republican-crafted American Health Care Act, that would replace the Affordable Care Act, as it remained unclear whether Republicans had enough votes to overcome opposition from Democrats and those within their own party. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Shutterstock)

29 A visitor tries virtual reality glasses branded by pharma company Bayer at the Cube Tech Fair in Berlin, Germany. The Cube Tech Fair is presenting innovations in digital health and life sciences, infrastructure and interconnectivity and machinery and manufacturing. (Clemens Bilan/EPA/Shutterstock)

30 A Palestinian boy plays in his family makeshift house during rainy and cold weather in the north Gaza City. (Mohammed Saber/EPA/Shutterstock)

31 Yemenis wait to receive local charity-provided food rations in Sana’a, Yemen. According to reports, Yemen is facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world as two years of escalating conflict have left 18 million people of Yemen’s 24-million population facing severe food insecurity and killed and injured more than 49,000 people. (Yahya Arhab/EPA/Shutterstock)

32 An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish child dressed as a clown stood among men reading from the Book of Esther during a prayer for the Jewish Holiday of Purim in the Mea Shaarim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel. The joyful Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther. (Abir Sultan/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)

33 Refugees and migrants are seen swimming towards a rescue craft as a rescue crewmember from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ‘Phoenix’ vessel pulls a man on board after a wooden boat bound for Italy carrying more than 500 people capsized off Lampedusa, Italy. The Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ‘Phoenix’ vessel rescued 603 people after one of three wooden boats partially capsized leaving more than 30 people dead. Numbers of refugees and migrants attempting the dangerous central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy has risen since the same time last year with more than 43,000 people recorded so far in 2017. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

34 A Syrian child receives treatment after an alleged chemical attack at a field hospital in Saraqib, Idlib province, northern Syria.. Media reports quoting the British war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that an chemical attack in the rebel-held area of Idlib province on 04 April killed at least 58 people, including 11 minors, and wounded dozens others. (EPA//Shutterstock)

35 Members of the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela (GNB) cross a bridge to block demonstrators during a protest in support of the suspended RCTV TV channel in Caracas, Venezuela. A rally took place to mark the 10th anniversary of the last broadcasting of the private channel Radio Caracas Television (RCTV), which turned into clashes between protesters and the police. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA/Shutterstock)

36 Supporters of Planned Parenthood dress in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale to protest the Senate Republican’s health care bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 27. Earlier in the afternoon, with five Republican Senators saying they would not vote for the bill, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would not put the bill to the floor for a vote. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Shutterstock)

37 Police man a security cordon as a huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower early June 14 in west London. The massive fire ripped through the 27-story apartment block in west London trapping residents inside as 200 firefighters battled the blaze. Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block and said “a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries”, including at least two for smoke inhalation. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

38 An Afghan Army soldier uses his weapon among smoke and rubble after an attack by ISIS militants in Chapahar district of Nangarhar district, Afghanistan. Nangarhar, bordering Pakistan, is one of the most turbulent regions of Afghanistan and a stronghold of the Islamic State, as well as having a significant presence of the Taliban group. Since the end of NATO’s combat mission in January 2015, insurgents have been gaining ground in various parts of Afghanistan and currently control, influence or are fighting the government in at least 43 percent of the territory, according to data from the United States. (Ghulamullah Habibi/EPA/Shutterstock)