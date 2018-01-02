Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs.
1
A pedestrian crossing Harrison Ave walked through a steam vent on a chilly day in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
Charlotte Dangel, 12, of Milton, sledded at Presidents Golf Course on Christmas Day. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
3
A woman walked across Newbury Street carrying -- despite the cold -- a pair of iced coffees. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
4
Gregory Daniel, of Brookfield, Vt., pulled a sled with his Christmas tree on it as Gilbert Tree Farm’s owner George Gilbert helped to hold the tree on the sled in Williamstown, Vt. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Several hundred half-naked, yet festive, runners dashed down Boylston Street on Dec. 9 for the 18th annual Santa Speedo Run. The event has raised more than $1.5 million for various local children’s charities. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
6
Sierra, a California sea lion who sports a thick layer of blubber to keep warm, greeted bundled-up visitors to the New England Aquarium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
7
The wind on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston on Dec. 14 was enough to throw off a bundled-up Poppy, who was out for a walk with her owners Penny and Ed Cherubino. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
8
A well-fed squirrel on the Boston Common hoped for a treat from passersby. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
9
More than 2,000 of Boston’s senior citizens rang in the New Year on Dec. 28 during the city’s First Night celebration for seniors at the Seaport World Trade Center. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
10
Kyrees Roland, 5, whispered to Santa during the 18th Annual Christmas with Bobby at the Ray Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
11
On Dec. 18, Mayor Martin J. Walsh signed an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags in Boston. The ban unanimously passed the City Council last month. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
Lamaurie Reed, 9, of Boston, caught snowflakes on his tongue at Boston’s 29th annual Christmas in the City party for thousands of families who are homeless or in transitional housing. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
13
A parishioner prayed during Mass at St. Anthony Shrine in Boston, MA on December 20, the day it was announced that Cardinal Bernard F, Law, former archbishop of Boston, had died in Rome. Law resigned after it was revealed that he had failed to remove sexually abusive priests from the ministry, setting off a scandal that reached around the world. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
14
A mesmerizing look up at the support cables of the Leonard P. Zazim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
In its second year, the Boston Winter market on City Hall Plaza was a popular seasonal activity -- organizers said they expected to draw more than 500,000 people by the time the market closes. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
16
People gathered for a sunset viewing celebration at the UMass Amherst Sunwheel on the winter solstice. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
17
Talia Hyatt , friend of Dawnn Jaffier was in tears as she spoke on the witness stand on Dec. 11 about the fatal shooting of Jaffier in 2014. Keith Williams and Wesson Colas were later found guilty of first-degree murder in the case and will likely serve life sentences without parole. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
18
Darrell Jones greeted family and friends as he left Plymouth County Superior Court on Dec. 21. Jones, who had maintained his innocence in a murder case for more than 30 years, was granted a new trial. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
19
(left to right) Derek Howard, John Raposo, and George Billadeau, guards at Bridgewater State Hopsital, reacted after they were acquitted on charges they killed Joshua K. Messier while forcefully strapping him to a bed in a brutal scene captured on prison video. The ruling was read by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Locke at the Plymouth Superior Court. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter: (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
20
Eva Mitchell carried a photo of Lena Bruce as she arrived for the sentencing of James Witkowski at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Dec. 14. Witkowski was sentenced to life in prison for the 1992 muder of Bruce, who was a 21-year-old recent graduate of Tufts at the time of her death. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
21
Madison Park High School students walked out of school on Dec. 8 to protest the removal of the school’s headmaster. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
22
At the Eliot Church of Newton, Dominika Posseren, left, and Kathleen Golden, right, wife and mother respectively of Jesse Golden Phinney, at his memorial service. Phinney was a local videographer who died in the Philippines on Dec. 5. His death was originally reported as a suicide, while he was detained by police, but his family has expressed doubts about the circumstances and is mounting an investigation. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
23
Boston’s annual Elderly Commission Golden Wedding Anniversary Celebration was held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Dec. 12. John and Barbara Brown, married 53 years, posed for a photo during the event. (John Tlumacki)
24
Meryl Streep reacted as she and Gloria Steinem spoke at the Keynote Luncheon at The Massachusetts Conference For Women on Dec. 7. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
25
Nephtaliem McCrary, the new owner of the Great Eastern Trading Co., showed off the clothing for sale inside his vintage shop in Cambridge. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
Natalie Turovsky, 7, left and Azariy Simakov, 8, practiced their dance routine during their class at the Academy of Acrobatic Rock n’ Roll in Waltham. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
27
Sandra Cordero held her terminally ill son Edison in her arms as he and his brother, Brandon, peered out the window of their home to look at the line of Chelsea police cars parked down the street with their lights on for Edison. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
28
Caitlyn Aguilar has been bringing her son Hendrix to work with her at Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union in Lowell as a part of the company’s Infant at Work program. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
29
A fourth grader from the Trotter School was applauded by his friends after getting up to read a poem during the school’s annual trip to Boston’s federal courthouse to write and read aloud poems. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
30
At the Massachsetts State House, officers guarded the door for Massachusetts Senate Democrats, who were meeting to decide the future of their leadership in the wake of Senate President Stan Rosenberg stepping aside for the duration of an investigation into allegations that his husband sexually assaulted or harassed four men. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
31
King Philip players celebrated their 10-7 Division 2 Super Bowl win over Lincoln-Sudbury at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
32
Nashoba Regional’s Breese Hill hauled in a interception over Melrose’s Cameron Rosie, but the Red Raiders would come away with a 21-0 win in the Division 4 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
33
Framingham High School hockey players did sprints at a team practice session held at Loring Arena on Dec. 12. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
34
A young front-row fan reacted to a first-period hit by the Senators forward Nate Thompson on Bruins forward Danton Heinen at TD Garden in Boston’s 5-1 win on Dec. 27. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
35
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask caught a spray of snow from the skates of Coyotes forward Brendan Perlini during Boston’s 6-1 win over Phoenix on Dec. 7 at TD Garden. (John Tlumacki)
36
Boston College forward Nik Popovic (center) and fans celebrated the team’s 89-84 upset win over then-No. 1 Duke at Conte Forum on Dec. 9. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
37
Boston College guard Jerome Robinson drove to the basket during the first half of BC’s 89-84 win over then-No. 1 Duke on Dec. 9. Robinson played a big part in the win, scoring 24 points and draining a pair of late free throws. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
38
Kyrie Irving hugged Jayson Tatum at the end of the Celtics’ 99-98 win over the Rockets on Dec. 28 at TD Garden. Boston roared back to win after trailing by as many as 26. (John Tlumacki)
39
Jayson Tatum drove to the rim during the second quarter of the Celtics’ 90-89 loss to the Heat at TD Garden on Dec. 20. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
40
Jaylen Brown attempted a trick shot moments before the Celtics’ game against the Pistons on Dec. 6 at TD Garden. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
41
James Harrison’s new teammates were reflected in his visor during his first practice with the Patriots on Dec. 27. After being cut by Pittsburgh on Dec. 23, Harrison signed with New England. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
42
A first-row fan at Gillette Stadium was decked out in Patriots colors for their Christmas Eve matchup with the Buffalo Bills, an eventual 37-16 win for New England. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
43
Vanessa DeMelo, of Fall River, braved the frigid temperatures in the upper deck during the game at Gillette Stadium against the Jets. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
44
Patriots receiver Danny Amendola was just short on this end zone dive during New England’s game with Miami on Dec. 11. The Patriots would score moments later on a James White touchdown, but the Dolphins would eventually win the game 27-20. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
45
Patriots running back Dion Lewis was knocked out of bounds just short of the goal line after he broke free for a long run during New England’s 23-3 win over the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 3. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
46
Phillip Dorsett droppd a Tom Brady pass in front of the Jets Marcus Maye during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
47
Rob Gronkowski kept his foot inbounds as Buffalo’s safety Micah Hyde watched him score a touchdown during the Patriots’ 37-16 win over the Bills on Dec. 24 at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
48
Steelers fans yelled at him as he left the field following the Patriots’ 27-24 win in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17, but that didn’t seem to bother Tom Brady, who let loose one of his trademark “let’s go” screams in celebration. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)