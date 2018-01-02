Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017

Bombo-what? Here’s the weather term people are talking about with this week’s storm

Yes, the cold can — and will — get worse

Snow in Boston on Thursday is looking more likely

Steelers fans yelled at him as he left the field following the Patriots’ 27-24 win in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17, but that didn’t seem to bother Tom Brady, who let loose one of his trademark “let’s go” screams in celebration. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Rob Gronkowski kept his foot inbounds as Buffalo’s safety Micah Hyde watched him score a touchdown during the Patriots’ 37-16 win over the Bills on Dec. 24 at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Phillip Dorsett droppd a Tom Brady pass in front of the Jets Marcus Maye during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Patriots running back Dion Lewis was knocked out of bounds just short of the goal line after he broke free for a long run during New England’s 23-3 win over the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 3. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Patriots receiver Danny Amendola was just short on this end zone dive during New England’s game with Miami on Dec. 11. The Patriots would score moments later on a James White touchdown, but the Dolphins would eventually win the game 27-20. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Vanessa DeMelo, of Fall River, braved the frigid temperatures in the upper deck during the game at Gillette Stadium against the Jets. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

A first-row fan at Gillette Stadium was decked out in Patriots colors for their Christmas Eve matchup with the Buffalo Bills, an eventual 37-16 win for New England. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

James Harrison’s new teammates were reflected in his visor during his first practice with the Patriots on Dec. 27. After being cut by Pittsburgh on Dec. 23, Harrison signed with New England. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Jaylen Brown attempted a trick shot moments before the Celtics’ game against the Pistons on Dec. 6 at TD Garden. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Jayson Tatum drove to the rim during the second quarter of the Celtics’ 90-89 loss to the Heat at TD Garden on Dec. 20. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Kyrie Irving hugged Jayson Tatum at the end of the Celtics’ 99-98 win over the Rockets on Dec. 28 at TD Garden. Boston roared back to win after trailing by as many as 26. (John Tlumacki)

Boston College guard Jerome Robinson drove to the basket during the first half of BC’s 89-84 win over then-No. 1 Duke on Dec. 9. Robinson played a big part in the win, scoring 24 points and draining a pair of late free throws. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Boston College forward Nik Popovic (center) and fans celebrated the team’s 89-84 upset win over then-No. 1 Duke at Conte Forum on Dec. 9. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask caught a spray of snow from the skates of Coyotes forward Brendan Perlini during Boston’s 6-1 win over Phoenix on Dec. 7 at TD Garden. (John Tlumacki)

A young front-row fan reacted to a first-period hit by the Senators forward Nate Thompson on Bruins forward Danton Heinen at TD Garden in Boston’s 5-1 win on Dec. 27. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Nashoba Regional’s Breese Hill hauled in a interception over Melrose’s Cameron Rosie, but the Red Raiders would come away with a 21-0 win in the Division 4 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

At the Massachsetts State House, officers guarded the door for Massachusetts Senate Democrats, who were meeting to decide the future of their leadership in the wake of Senate President Stan Rosenberg stepping aside for the duration of an investigation into allegations that his husband sexually assaulted or harassed four men. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

A fourth grader from the Trotter School was applauded by his friends after getting up to read a poem during the school’s annual trip to Boston’s federal courthouse to write and read aloud poems. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Caitlyn Aguilar has been bringing her son Hendrix to work with her at Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union in Lowell as a part of the company’s Infant at Work program. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Sandra Cordero held her terminally ill son Edison in her arms as he and his brother, Brandon, peered out the window of their home to look at the line of Chelsea police cars parked down the street with their lights on for Edison. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Natalie Turovsky, 7, left and Azariy Simakov, 8, practiced their dance routine during their class at the Academy of Acrobatic Rock n’ Roll in Waltham. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Nephtaliem McCrary, the new owner of the Great Eastern Trading Co., showed off the clothing for sale inside his vintage shop in Cambridge. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Meryl Streep reacted as she and Gloria Steinem spoke at the Keynote Luncheon at The Massachusetts Conference For Women on Dec. 7. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Boston’s annual Elderly Commission Golden Wedding Anniversary Celebration was held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Dec. 12. John and Barbara Brown, married 53 years, posed for a photo during the event. (John Tlumacki)

At the Eliot Church of Newton, Dominika Posseren, left, and Kathleen Golden, right, wife and mother respectively of Jesse Golden Phinney, at his memorial service. Phinney was a local videographer who died in the Philippines on Dec. 5. His death was originally reported as a suicide, while he was detained by police, but his family has expressed doubts about the circumstances and is mounting an investigation. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Madison Park High School students walked out of school on Dec. 8 to protest the removal of the school’s headmaster. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Eva Mitchell carried a photo of Lena Bruce as she arrived for the sentencing of James Witkowski at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Dec. 14. Witkowski was sentenced to life in prison for the 1992 muder of Bruce, who was a 21-year-old recent graduate of Tufts at the time of her death. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

(left to right) Derek Howard, John Raposo, and George Billadeau, guards at Bridgewater State Hopsital, reacted after they were acquitted on charges they killed Joshua K. Messier while forcefully strapping him to a bed in a brutal scene captured on prison video. The ruling was read by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Locke at the Plymouth Superior Court. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter: (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Darrell Jones greeted family and friends as he left Plymouth County Superior Court on Dec. 21. Jones, who had maintained his innocence in a murder case for more than 30 years, was granted a new trial. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Talia Hyatt , friend of Dawnn Jaffier was in tears as she spoke on the witness stand on Dec. 11 about the fatal shooting of Jaffier in 2014. Keith Williams and Wesson Colas were later found guilty of first-degree murder in the case and will likely serve life sentences without parole. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

People gathered for a sunset viewing celebration at the UMass Amherst Sunwheel on the winter solstice. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

In its second year, the Boston Winter market on City Hall Plaza was a popular seasonal activity -- organizers said they expected to draw more than 500,000 people by the time the market closes. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

A mesmerizing look up at the support cables of the Leonard P. Zazim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A parishioner prayed during Mass at St. Anthony Shrine in Boston, MA on December 20, the day it was announced that Cardinal Bernard F, Law, former archbishop of Boston, had died in Rome. Law resigned after it was revealed that he had failed to remove sexually abusive priests from the ministry, setting off a scandal that reached around the world. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Lamaurie Reed, 9, of Boston, caught snowflakes on his tongue at Boston’s 29th annual Christmas in the City party for thousands of families who are homeless or in transitional housing. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)

On Dec. 18, Mayor Martin J. Walsh signed an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags in Boston. The ban unanimously passed the City Council last month. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Kyrees Roland, 5, whispered to Santa during the 18th Annual Christmas with Bobby at the Ray Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

More than 2,000 of Boston’s senior citizens rang in the New Year on Dec. 28 during the city’s First Night celebration for seniors at the Seaport World Trade Center. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The wind on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston on Dec. 14 was enough to throw off a bundled-up Poppy, who was out for a walk with her owners Penny and Ed Cherubino. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Sierra, a California sea lion who sports a thick layer of blubber to keep warm, greeted bundled-up visitors to the New England Aquarium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Several hundred half-naked, yet festive, runners dashed down Boylston Street on Dec. 9 for the 18th annual Santa Speedo Run. The event has raised more than $1.5 million for various local children’s charities. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)

Gregory Daniel, of Brookfield, Vt., pulled a sled with his Christmas tree on it as Gilbert Tree Farm’s owner George Gilbert helped to hold the tree on the sled in Williamstown, Vt. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs.

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in. GO TO ENTRY

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear. GO TO ENTRY

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar’s military that the United Nations has called ‘a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’ GO TO ENTRY

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday. GO TO ENTRY

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail. GO TO ENTRY

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state. GO TO ENTRY

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month. GO TO ENTRY

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis. GO TO ENTRY

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being. GO TO ENTRY

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April. GO TO ENTRY

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes “combat” sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, “my favorite thing in the world.” GO TO ENTRY

2017 Boston Marathon More than 30,000 racers took off from Hopkinton under sunny skies Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY