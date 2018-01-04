Powerful winter storm hits Mass.
Steve Corsano investigates an abandoned vehicle trapped in sea ice on Bailys Causeway during the storm in Scituate. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
People braved the storm to stock up on items at the Market Basket grocery store in Metheun. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
A frozen resident of Squantum walked in the high winds and snow. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
A man heads across flooded East Squantum Street after flooding turned Squantum into an island for several hours. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
Pedestrians struggle in high winds and snow on Congress Street in downtown Boston. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
A parking lot on Long Wharf in Boston flooded at high tide as a major snow storm hits. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Waves crash against homes on Turner Road during blizzard-like conditions in Scituate. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
People brave the storm as high winds and snow blanket the area. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
A pedestrian navigates the flooded Brant Rock Esplanade area of Marshfield during the storm. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Monique Ostromewa of Boston Harbor Cruises plows snow off Long Wharf as a major snow storm hits. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Pedestrians walk through the snow along the Boston Harbor. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
A pedestrian crosses State Street in Boston as the major snow storm hits. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Pedestrians cross Congress Street in downtown Boston during the height of the storm. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
A woman looked out at a flooded street as the tide came up in Rockport. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A woman jumps over a snow drift along Boylston Street. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
The weather didn’t stop fisherman Joseph Lamson from doing his job as he cleaned ground fish in Gloucester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A man walks through a flooded section of Brant Rock after the afternoon high tide struck the coast of Marshfield. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A car drives through flooded Washington Street in Winthrop. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
A man looks over a flooded Front Street during the storm in Scituate. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Flooding from the afternoon high tide struck the coast of Marshfield during the storm. A car is surrounded by the ocean surge on Ocean Street in Green Harbor. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A small dog peered out at the snow as he was chauffeured through the storm by his owner in Gloucester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
East Squantum Street in Squantum was closed due to flooding. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
A fisherman bails water from a flooded boat in Scituate Harbor during during the storm. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Rick Bowers of Watertown helps a stuck motorist on State street in downtown Boston during the storm. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
Della Sheooerd takes her daily walk on Turner Road during the storm in Scituate. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
An abandoned vehicle on Nantasket Avenue in Hull that was flooded with snow and ice. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
A small skiff is repositioned in Scituate Harbor, as rain fell. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Two residents who didn’t want to spend the night in their home, walked through the flooded streets in the Brant Rock section of Marshfield. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A worker clears snow on State Street as the storm begins. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
A man shields his face from wind and snow as he walks through the Public Garden in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)