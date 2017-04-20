Menu
Sarah Palin visits White House with Kid Rock and Ted Nugent

The Boston Globe

Sarah Palin’s Facebook account.

Kid Rock, left, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent posed in front of Hillary Clinton’s portrait during an unofficial visit to the White House.

By Glenn Thrush New York Times 

WASHINGTON — Many of President Donald Trump’s advisers say he never would have gotten to the White House without the celebrity-candidate precedent set by Sarah Palin. On Wednesday, he returned the favor.

The former Alaska governor, whose slashing, populist-in-pumps political style prefigured Trump’s economic nationalist message, bonded with the president, another former reality TV star, during a Wednesday evening West Wing dinner that ended with, appropriately enough, a flaming dish of baked Alaska.

The visit, which was not listed on the president’s public schedule, included an Oval Office photo shoot and a pose by Palin under Hillary Clinton’s official portrait in the basement of the executive residence.

Accompanying Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, were a pair of gun-loving, stringy-haired rock ‘n’ roll/rock bad boys — Ted Nugent, guitar player, hunter and paleoconservative, and Kid Rock, who rode the short-lived country-rap-rock trend to fame, which included a brief marriage to Pamela Anderson.

“President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends,” Palin wrote on her webpage, which displays a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots with a grinning Trump.

“Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked,’” she wrote.

