Kid Rock, left, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent posed in front of Hillary Clinton’s portrait during an unofficial visit to the White House.

WASHINGTON — Many of President Donald Trump’s advisers say he never would have gotten to the White House without the celebrity-candidate precedent set by Sarah Palin. On Wednesday, he returned the favor.

The former Alaska governor, whose slashing, populist-in-pumps political style prefigured Trump’s economic nationalist message, bonded with the president, another former reality TV star, during a Wednesday evening West Wing dinner that ended with, appropriately enough, a flaming dish of baked Alaska.

The visit, which was not listed on the president’s public schedule, included an Oval Office photo shoot and a pose by Palin under Hillary Clinton’s official portrait in the basement of the executive residence.

Accompanying Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, were a pair of gun-loving, stringy-haired rock ‘n’ roll/rock bad boys — Ted Nugent, guitar player, hunter and paleoconservative, and Kid Rock, who rode the short-lived country-rap-rock trend to fame, which included a brief marriage to Pamela Anderson.

“President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends,” Palin wrote on her webpage, which displays a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots with a grinning Trump.

“Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked,’” she wrote.