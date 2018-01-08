Mueller team interested in interviewing Trump

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Trump as part of an inquiry into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

The issue of an interview with the president has come up in recent discussions between Mueller’s team and Trump lawyers, but no details have been worked out, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The unresolved details include the scope of questions that the president would agree to answer if an interview were to actually take place.

Mueller for months has led a team of prosecutors and agents investigating whether Russia and Trump’s Republican campaign coordinated to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and whether Trump worked to obstruct an FBI investigation into his aides.

Mueller’s team recently concluded a series of interviews with many current and former White House aides, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller declined to comment, as did Trump lawyers John Dowd and Jay Sekulow.

Trump did not rule out the possibility of being questioned by Mueller when asked about it at a news conference Saturday. He said there had been ‘‘no collusion’’ and ‘‘no crime.’’

‘‘But we have been very open,’’ Trump said. ‘‘We could have done it two ways. We could have been very closed and it would have taken years. But you know, it’s sort of like, when you've done nothing wrong, let’s be open and get it over with.’’

A White House spokesman pointed to a statement from White House lawyer Ty Cobb saying the White House doesn’t publicly discuss its conversations with Mueller.

In a separate development, the author of an explosive new book that questions Trump’s fitness for office on Monday contradicted Steve Bannon’s explanation of comments that had angered his former boss.

Michael Wolff appeared on MSNBC’s ‘‘Morning Joe’’ to discuss ‘‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.’’

In the book, Bannon,who was Trump’s chief strategist, described a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., senior campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as ‘‘treasonous’’ and ‘‘unpatriotic.’’ The reference angered the president, who last week lashed out at Bannon, saying he ‘‘lost his mind.’’

Bannon sought to make amends Sunday, saying in a statement his description wasn’t aimed at Trump’s son but at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

But Wolff told MSNBC: ‘‘it was not directed at Manafort, it was directed directly at Don. Jr.’’

If an interview agreement is reached, it is still unclear what sorts of questions the president would agree to answer.

Wolff’s book portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

Trump administration officials and allies defended Trump and attacked the book Sunday.

Chief policy adviser Stephen Miller, in a combative appearance Sunday on CNN, described the book as ‘‘nothing but a pile of trash through and through.’’

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Trump was ‘‘completely fit’’ to lead the country.

‘‘These are from people who just have not accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States president and I’m sorry for them in that,’’ Pompeo, who gives Trump his regular intelligence briefings, said on ‘‘Fox News Sunday.’’

Miller also criticized Bannon, who is quoted extensively in the book, saying it was ‘‘tragic and unfortunate’’ that Bannon ‘‘would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive.’’

Bannon is chairman of

Breitbart News, and his comments caused a key Bannon backer, Rebekah Mercer, the billionaire GOP donor and Breitbart co-owner, to distance her family from him.

In his statement Sunday, Bannon praised Trump Jr. as ‘‘both a patriot and a good man.’’

‘‘I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president’s historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency,’’ Bannon said in the statement, which was first obtained by the news site Axios.

Trump took the extraordinary step Saturday of using Twitter to defend his fitness for office, insisting he is ‘‘like, really smart’’ and, indeed, a ‘‘very stable genius.’’

He pressed the case again on Sunday as he prepared to depart Camp David, where he spent the weekend meeting with Republican congressional leaders, top aides and Cabinet members.

‘‘I’ve had to put up with the fake news from the first day I announced that I would be running for president. Now I have to put up with a fake book, written by a totally discredited author,’’ he tweeted.

On Sunday, two days after the book’s release, WikiLeaks tweeted a link to an electronic image of the text. Posting the text of a book without permission would violate copyright restrictions and potentially damage sales. Yet, hours after WikiLeaks tweeted the link, ‘‘Fire and Fury’’ remained No. 1 on Amazon’s lists of hardcover and ebook bestsellers.