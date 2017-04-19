As Patriots visited Trump, Gisele tweeted about anti-Trump climate rally

Screenshot
The same day the New England Patriots visited President Donald J. Trump at the White House, Gisele Bündchen — Tom Brady’s supermodel wife — tweeted out a link to an anti-Trump climate rally.
The tweet also came around the same time Brady said he would not be attending the White House ceremony, citing “personal family matters.”
Bündchen sent the tweet at 9:46 a.m. — just hours before the White House ceremony and as news of Brady skipping the event broke — but has since deleted it.
“March for climate, jobs, and justice. To change everything, we need everyone,” Bündchen tweeted, including a link providing information for the People’s Climate March.
In addition to Brady, several other Patriots players said they would not be going to the White House, with some specifically citing Trump as the reason why.
A website about the march Bündchen linked to, which will take place April 29 in D.C., says the event falls on the 100th day of the Trump administration.
“Everything we have struggled to move forward in the United States is in peril,” organizers wrote on the website. “Our loved ones feel under siege, and those in power in Washington are advancing a dark and dangerous vision of America that we know is untrue. To change everything, we need everyone.”
