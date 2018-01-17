John Kelly calls some of Trump’s campaign pledges on immigration ‘uninformed,’ meeting attendees say

White House chief of staff John Kelly told Democratic lawmakers Wednesday that the United States will never construct a physical wall along the entire stretch of the US-Mexico border, and that some of President Trump’s campaign promises on the wall were “not fully informed.”

The comments put Kelly at odds with Trump, who repeatedly said during his presidential campaign that he would build a border wall that Mexico would pay for, not US taxpayers.

During the meeting, Kelly repeatedly said that Trump supports enacting permanent legal protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and that he has helped the president evolve on immigration policy. But the meeting ended with no resolution to what exactly the administration wants in exchange for authorizing permanent legal protections for the 690,000 people enrolled in the program, according to several attendees.

‘‘The president is committed to a permanent solution to

DACA,’’ Kelly told the meeting.

Kelly met with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, House minority whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Representative Judy Chu of California, who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, at the US Capitol in his fourth formal face-to-face encounter with Hispanic lawmakers, who have been deeply critical of Trump’s position on immigration policy.

The account of the meeting is based on notes taken by two lawmakers in the room that were confirmed by two more lawmakers in the room and one senior aide also in attendance.

White House aides didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

As the meeting began, Kelly said he had asked to meet with the group at the urging of House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, who has been in frequent contact with Kelly over the last several months and told him that the group is critical to reaching a deal.

Hoyer told Kelly later that the views expressed by lawmakers in the room are ‘‘the will of the Democratic Caucus’’ — a reminder that House Democrats overwhelmingly support protecting dreamers and strongly oppose Trump’s calls for stricter border protections.

In a bid to assure the group that he understands their concerns, Kelly said that Hispanic Caucus members should be grateful that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program wasn’t ended immediately in September when Trump set a six-month expiration date for the program.