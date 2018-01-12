Trump cancels trip to London, calling embassy site ‘bad deal’

LONDON — President Trump has canceled a trip to London to open a new $1 billion US Embassy, a move that avoided protests promised by political opponents.

Some UK lawmakers had said Trump was not welcome in Britain after he retweeted videos from a far-right British group and criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan last year.

But Trump said his decision, announced in a late-night tweet, was due to concerns about the embassy’s move from the elite Mayfair district to a far less fashionable area south of the Thames.

‘‘Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!’’ Trump tweeted.

The State Department, however, announced plans for relocating the embassy in 2008, while George W. Bush was still president, because of concerns about security following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

