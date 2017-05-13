Ueli Steck, known as the Swiss Machine, was an unparalleled mountaineer

Ueli Steck climbed with an ice ax in each hand, crampons on each foot, and a helmet. No partner. No rope. Nothing that kept him tethered to the mountain.

Because of his chosen sport, and specifically because of the way he attacked it, Ueli Steck was without peer. In the world of mountaineering, he was the fastest and most athletic, a man who scaled the world’s most challenging heights as if he were bolting from a burning house.

“Speed was totally what he was all about,” said Ed Webster, a fellow Alpinist who grew up in Lexington and attempted to summit Mount Everest during three separate expeditions in the 1980s. “He felt early on in his climbing career that speed — as long as you didn’t make a huge mistake — could be equated with safety.”

Perhaps that sounds counterintuitive, but speed, when applied to what climbers identify as their objective dangers — weather, avalanche, stonefall, and icefall — makes some sense. To the wiry, humble, and highly acclaimed Steck, it not only made sense, speed was his raison d’etre. It takes but 2-3 minutes on YouTube, where a number of his exploits are documented, to understand that.

“The objective dangers are those that no climber can control,” explained Webster, who met Steck a couple of years ago when the renowned mountaineer gave a guest lecture at Harvard. “By climbing as fast as possible, you minimize the amount of time that you are exposed to these dangers.”

Steck, 40, died in Nepal just two weeks ago Sunday, tumbling some two-thirds of a mile down the side of Nuptse (summit: 25,791 feet) in the midst of a training climb. He planned to follow his warm-up run with a tricky twinbill climb, an enchainment, which included a trickier than usual trek up the west side of Everest, a cross over its summit, a partial descent, followed the next day with one of his rocket-like treks to the top of nearby Lhotse.

No one had ever done it. To the best of Webster’s knowledge, no one ever had attempted it.

“Ueli Steck was completely in a league by himself,” said Webster, noting the Swiss-born star was as famous throughout Europe as any of the NFL’s top quarterbacks in the United States. “There was no other climber on earth who was capable, or had the self-confidence — the supreme self-confidence — to undertake climbs in the way Ueli did. He attempted climbs that were so phenomenally risky, and without a rope.”

Precisely what happened to Steck on Nuptse is unknown. From talking to friends in the climbing community, and from reading countless Internet reports, Webster is convinced that it was simply a slip or miscalculated step that brought about Steck’s demise.

Steck’s method of free solo climbing, known as fast and light, affords no margin of error. He climbed with an ice ax in each hand, crampons on each foot, and a helmet. No partner. No rope. Nothing that kept him tethered to the mountain.

He was known as the Swiss Machine, because of his strength, speed, and courage. But his style, his acumen, was that of a spider, albeit one with four fewer limbs and minus the anatomy to spin a life-saving silken thread.

“I think he probably slipped,” surmised Webster, whose own travails on Everest cost him multiple fingertips, lost to frostbite. “There is just no second chance in free soloing. You’re on a smooth ice face and you are wearing a nylon climbing suit. If you literally don’t stop yourself in about a second, it’s too late.”

According to Webster, Steck, a trained carpenter, was among only 10-12 elite free solo climbers in the world. His daring and his myriad records and awards, including a pair of coveted Piolet d’Ors, led to sponsorship deals, including Audi as his top backer. In a sport with limited corporate buy-in, Steck was money, all because of his speed.

“On one hand, you have in your mind you have to move fast,” said Steck in the YouTube clip entitled, “Ueli Steck high-speed climb on Eiger.” “But on the other hand you know exactly, ‘If I do a mistake, you fall off.’ ”

Steck scaled the 13,025-foot Eiger, in the Swiss Alps, in a mesmerizing 2 hours, 47 minutes. “A good moment,” he called it.

“Actually, he climbed the Eiger north face something like over 35 times,” said an admiring Webster, 61, from his home in Harpswell, Maine. “I mean, most climbers would give one of their eye teeth just to climb the Eiger north face once. To do it 35 times is sort of mind-bending, and then to climb it unroped and solo, and then to try to do it faster and faster and faster . . . to the point of doing it in around 2½ hours? Insane.”

But even the best in the world proved vulnerable. Something happened to Steck, something he couldn’t correct in a desperate blink of an eye, as he approached Nuptse’s peak of 25,791. Caught in gravity’s unmerciful grip, he slid and tumbled some 3,300 feet, his body later retrieved and taken via helicopter to Kathmandu.

“The last thing that any mountaineer expected was that he would die climbing,” said Webster. “Because he was so supremely self-confident and talented, that you felt that he was, you know, invincible. And I am sure that he felt he was invincible, as well.”

The climbing world, figures Webster, will pay heed, adjust. It is a group that lives to climb, and now the best of their lot, in the prime of his life, has met an end they never imagined. Every mountaineer knows the danger, none wants to acknowledge it follows them in lockstep every inch of the way.

“Climbers will continue their pursuits,” said Webster, “but with caution . . . with extra caution. He was the fastest mountaineer on the planet, and he was the best all-round mountaineer on the planet. He really was. There was absolutely no one else who could match Ueli for speed and competency. And bravery. Sheer bravery.”