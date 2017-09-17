The Patriots are taking on the Saints Sunday. Here's the latest:

2nd quarter: Patriots 20, Saints 10

It's officially a shootout. Drew Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a 5-yard touchdown pass as the Saints responded to the Patriots' early surge. The Saints went 80 yards on nine plays.

1st quarter: Patriots 20, Saints 3

Tom Brady's third touchdown pass of the first quarter went to Chris Hogan as the Patriots built a big lead early in New Orleans. Hogan caught a 13-yard pass at the goal line to cap a nine-play, 67-yard drive.

The Patriots have scored on their first three possessions. Through one quarter, Brady is 11 of 15 for 177 yards.

1st quarter: Patriots 13, Saints 3

Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski on a 53-yard touchdown pass play to add to the Patriots' lead. The Patriots covered 75 yards in five plays.

Brady was facing pressure in the pocket when he heaved the ball toward Gronkowski, who caught it at the 35 and shed a would-be tackler before finding the end zone.

Butch Dill/AP Rob Gronkowski pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Alex Anzalone.

1st quarter: Patriots 6, Saints 3

The Saints capped their first possession with a 46-yard field goal from Will Lutz. The Saints moved 34 yards in seven plays.

1st quarter: Patriots 6, Saints 0

Tom Brady connected with Rex Burkhead on a 19-yard touchdown pass to complete the Patriots' opening drive. Stephen Gostkowski's extra-point attempt hit the left upright and was no good.

The Patriots received the opening kickoff and needed 10 plays to find the end zone. Brady completed 6 of 7 passes for 58 yards on the drive.

Patriots make lineup changes

From Ben Volin: The Patriots made a few lineup changes to start Sunday’s game, with Eric Rowe replacing Malcolm Butler as the No. 2 cornerback and Adam Butler replacing Alan Branch at defensive tackle. Malcolm Butler, who visited the Saints in the offseason for a possible free agent signing or trade, played two of six snaps on the Saints’ first drive, and was not involved in a play. Butler has had an inconsistent start to the 2017 season, allowing multiple big plays in the preseason and committing a pass interference penalty in the season opener against the Chiefs. Butler did not appear in the Patriots’ locker room all week during media access as the team prepared for today’s game.

Branch, meanwhile, did not have one of his better games against the Chiefs, often getting pushed around in the run game.

Coin toss

The Saints won the coin toss (the Patriots incorrectly called heads) and elected to defer. The Patriots will receive the opening kickoff.

Inactives

Patriots: LB Dont'a Hightower, WR/ST Matthew Slater, WR Danny Amendola, DT Vincent Valentine, DB Nate Ebner, OL LaAdrian Waddle, OL Cole Croston.

Saints: OL Zach Streif, OL Terron Armstead, QB Taysom Hill, CB Ken Crawley, LB Stephone Anthony, WR Austin Carr, E Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Personnel notes

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has faced the Saints four times in his career, and is 3-1 in those contests. He has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 986 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions while averaging 246.5 yards passing per outing with a 93.1 rating. Brady has a completion percentage less than 60 against five teams: Arizona, Baltimore, Denver, Kansas City, and New Orleans.

Three former New England players are on the Saints roster: cornerback Sterling Moore, tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, and rookie receiver Austin Carr. It has been a couple years since the Hoo-man suited up for the Patriots. But it will be interesting to see if and how Carr is used in this offense.

Considering the Patriots are now thin at receiver, and that Carr has had a strong preseason and resilient story, a productive outing against them could make his release from New England sting. Moore played for the Patriots in 2011 and 2012. (UPDATE: Carr is one of the Saints' inactive players Sunday)

Welcome to gameday

A pair of teams looking to rebound from season-opening losses meet Sunday afternoon in the Superdome.

The Patriots and Saints go head-to-head Sunday at 1 p.m., and we’ll have updates here throughout the day Sunday. Our format for updates this week is different than just a stream of tweets as we try a new approach that we think will tell the overall story of gameday in a better fashion.

A few facts about the Patriots-Saints rivalry:

■ The Patriots lead the all-time series, 9-4

■ Since 2010, the Patriots and Saints are 1-2 in points scored. New England has 3,433, New Orleans has 3,103.

■ The Patriots won the last meeting, 30-27, in 2013.

Globe Patriots reporter Jim McBride broke down all the matchups within the matchup in his weekly scouting report. He also predicts a Patriots victory Sunday.

Game details:

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV, radio: CBS, WBZ-FM (98.5)

