Kevin Harvick aims for third straight Cup win

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Harvick left everyone else behind the last two weeks in Atlanta and Las Vegas. He figures to be even harder to beat in Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway, the mile oval in the foothills outside Phoenix where he has a record eight victories.
Trying to become the first driver to win three straight NASCAR Cup races since Joey Logano in 2015, Harvick topped the speed charts for both practice sessions Saturday.
‘‘When things are going good, you need to hammer it home,’’ Harvick said.
Harvick’s victory last Sunday in Las Vegas was marred by penalties in part fueled by social media photos of his buckled rear windshield. NASCAR said inspectors at its research and development center in North Carolina found the Ford violated a rule requiring rear window support braces holding the glass rigid and another requiring the right rocker panel extension to be aluminum.
On Wednesday, Harvick was penalized the seven playoff points he earned for winning the race and the first two stages. He was docked 20 regular points and the team lost 20 owners’ points. Crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $50,000, and car chief Robert Smith suspended two races.
Defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole in the No. 78 Toyota. Hendrick Motorsports has the next three spots, with Kyle Larson second, Chase Elliott third and Tucson driver Alex Bowman fourth.
Brad Keselowski took the lead off a pit stop with 32 laps left and held off Justin Allgaier in the NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 200 Saturday at ISM Raceway in a race that was delayed two hours because of light rain.