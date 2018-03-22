In an unexpected salary cap move, the New York Giants traded two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for draft picks. The Giants will get Tampa Bay’s third-round pick (69th overall) in this April’s draft. The teams also will swap fourth-round picks, with the Buccaneers moving up to the 102nd pick and the Giants selecting 108th. The trade only clears up a couple of million dollars in cap space this year, but sheds roughly $18 million in cap space in 2019 when safety Landon Collins and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be looking for new contracts. Pierre-Paul, who had 8½ sacks last season and 58½ in his career, is a former 2010 first-round draft pick whose career was interrupted by a fireworks accident in 2015 that severely damaged his right hand. The Giants also terminated the contract of wide receiver and special teams player Dwayne Harris, who missed the final 11 games with a broken foot.

Gore agrees to terms with Dolphins

NFL active rushing leader Frank Gore has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the deal won’t be final until Gore passes a physical. Gore, who turns 35 next month, rushed for 961 yards for Indianapolis last year. His 14,026 career yards rank fifth on the all-time list . . . A person familiar with the situation says All-America defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been given the OK by doctors to participate fully at Michigan's pro day. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the clearance wasn't announced. Hurst, a potential first-round pick, was held out of drills at the combine three weeks ago after doctors red-flagged a heart condition . . . Due to insufficient evidence, Los Angeles prosecutors said they are declining to bring charges against Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones, who was arrested Monday night after a naked, bloody argument with his brother, Minnesota Vikings wideout Cayleb Jones . . . The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back running back Mike Davis on a reported one-year contract. Promoted off the practice squad in November, Davis rushed for 240 yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry last season . . . The Oakland Raiders re-signed backup quarterback EJ Manuel for a second season and added veteran Breno Giacomini to compete for the starting right tackle job. Manuel made one start last season, throwing for 265 yards, one TD, and an interception in a loss to Baltimore. Giacomini played every game last year for the Houston Texans . . . The Minnesota Vikings signed guard Tom Compton, who spent last season with the Chicago Bears, where he played in 1s1 games with five starts. He has played 71 career games and has also spent time at center . . . The Chicago Bears gave a one-year contract to linebacker John Timu, who has made nine starts and has 53 tackles in three seasons with the team . . . The Atlanta Falcons re-signed defensive end Derrick Shelby to a one-year contract. The club had released Shelby on March 2 following his second season with the team. Shelby played all 16 games in 2017 and had 30 tackles with one sack . . . Free agent receiver Deonte Thompson signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Thompson had 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for Chicago, and 27 catches for 430 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo . . . According to reports, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel participated in the University of San Diego pro day with scouts from at least 13 NFL teams in attendance . . . Free agent safety Eric Reid said he is not planning to protest during the national anthem in 2018 but will remain active in protesting racial injustice. Reid was among the NFL's most visible protesters since ex-49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick decided not to stand for the national anthem in 2016.

COLLEGES

UConn names Hurley basketball coach

After six seasons coaching the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team, Dan Hurley agreed on Thursday to cross state lines and fill the vacant coaching position at Connecticut. Hurley succeeds Kevin Ollie, who was fired this month with the program under NCAA investigation amid reports of recruiting violations and suffering its second sub-.500 season in a row. UConn said Hurley agreed to a six-year deal and will receive a package worth $2.75 million in the first season. The school said further details would be released Friday. The base salary would be much less, with the difference made up through perks such as speaking engagements and media appearances, a UConn official told the Associated Press. The official, not authorized to discuss the deal, spoke on condition of anonymity. Hurley would be paid from athletic department funds, such as money from tickets and licensing, and not the school’s general budget, the official added. ‘‘This program, which is part of one of the top public universities in the country, has a championship history and wonderful support from a passionate fan base,’’ Hurley said in a statement. ‘‘I look forward to continuing this proud tradition.’’ Hurley was 113-82 in his six years with the Rams, who went 26-8 this year and won their first regular-season Atlantic-10 championship before falling to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Before taking over at URI, Hurley coached for two seasons at Wagner and led the school to 25 wins in 2011-12. He also was considered a leading candidate for the vacant coaching job at of Pittsburgh. The 45-year-old Hurley played at Seton Hall during its Big East rivalry with UConn in the 1990s. He is the son of Hall of Fame high school coach Bob Hurley Sr. and the brother of Arizona State coach Bob Hurley. URI athletic director Thorr Bjorn said the school made an ‘‘aggressive offer’’ to keep Hurley. He added that the school hopes to have a new coach in the next 2½ weeks, and Rams assistant David Cox is a candidate.

Dorchester’s Brown declares for draft

Miami announced that sophomore guard, and Dorchester native, Bruce Brown Jr. has declared for the NBA Draft but won't hire an agent, meaning he could return to school. Players have until April 22 to enter the draft and until June 11 to withdraw. The draft is June 21. Brown is considered a potential first-round pick despite a disappointing season that ended after 19 games because of surgery on his left foot. He averaged 11.4 points and shot 27 percent from 3-point range before the injury. Miami freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV also is considering turning pro and is a potential lottery pick . . . UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma took to Twitter to defend one of his former star players and assistant coaches fired by Cincinnati. The Bearcats fired Jamelle Elliott , a UConn assistant for 12 years, after her nine seasons working to revive their women's basketball program. Auriemma tweeted that the move was "positively disgraceful" . . . Former Colorado State assistant is returning Niko Medved is returning as the school’s men's basketball coach after coaching one season at Drake. Medved replaces Larry Eustachy, who agreed to step down amid the school's investigation into the program . . . Florida Atlantic hired Dusty May as its new basketball coach. May spent the past three years as an assistant at Florida under Mike White — the brother of new FAU athletic director Brian White. May replaces former NBA player Michael Curry, who was fired after five seasons.

BASEBALL

Ex-Sox manager Farrell going to ESPN

Former Red Sox manager John Farrell has joined ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” cast and will start his new job next Wednesday on a season preview show. He also will work Thursday’s pregame show for the start of the season. Farrell will often be paired with one of his former players, David Ross, and former Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira . . . Seattle Mariners right-handed reliever David Phelps will miss this season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm on the final pitch of his March 17 outing against the Angels. He will have Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined . . . New York Mets righthander Rafael Montero probably will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his pitching elbow. The club said he has a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament and will likely need Tommy John surgery . . . Texas Rangers team physician Keith Meister performed Tommy John surgery on Oakland Athletics righthander Jharel Cotton in Arlington, Texas, to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in Cotton’s pitching elbow . . . Indians manager Terry Francona said 37-year-old outfielder Rajai Davis, who finished last season in Boston, has made Cleveland's opening-day roster after signing a minor league deal in February . . . Righthander Dylan Bundy was named to start the Baltimore Orioles' season opener against Minnesota on March 29 . . . Atlanta, Oakland, and Seattle will open express entrances to members of CLEAR, which is available at 24 United States airports, to speed passage through security, expanding the fast-entry lanes to nine of the 30 big league ballparks. CLEAR opened at Yankee Stadium and Coors Field in 2015. It expanded to Marlins Park and Citi Field the following season and added Detroit's Comerica Park in 2017.

NBA

Antetokounmpo doubtful for Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks said All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is fourth in the league with 27.3 points per game, is doubtful for Friday night’s game at Chicago with a sprained right ankle suffered Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers when he appeared to trip over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under the Bucks’ basket . . . Hornets center Dwight Howard was suspended for Charlotte's game against Memphis on Thursday after picking up his 16th technical foul this season Wednesdsay gainst Brooklyn. NBA rules require an automatic one-game suspension without pay for a player or coach who receives 16 technical fouls during a regular season . . . The Chicago Bulls said guard Antonio Blakeney will miss the remainder of the season because of a broken bone in his left wrist sustained in Monday's loss at New York. He played Wednesday against Denver before an MRI confirmed the fracture.

NHL

Jets’ Laine sidelined with bruised foot

Winnipeg Jets’ teenage phenom Patrik Laine is expected to miss the next two games because of a bruised left foot. The 19-year-old forward was hurt Tuesday while blocking a shot in an overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings. Jets coach Paul Maurice said Laine likely won’t play at home the Anaheim Ducks on Friday or the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Laine (43 goals, 25 assists) is second in the NHL in goals behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (44). His 15-game point streak (18 goals, eight assists), the longest by a teenager in NHL history, ended Tuesday . . . The Detroit Red Wings said defenseman Mike Green is scheduled to have season-ending surgery on his cervical spine on April 5 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City after aggravating the injury during Wednesday’s practice. Green missed seven games from Feb. 17-28 with the injury . . . Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said center Jonathan Toews will miss a few games with an upper-body injury he sustained in Tuesday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche, which eliminated Chicago from playoff contention.

FIGURE SKATING

American skater Chen leads Worlds

Americans Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou finished first and third in the men's short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Assago, Italy, while Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan missed a triple-triple combo and sits in fifth. Chen, the US champion, scored 101.94 points to lead after the short program while Zhou, the youngest in the field at 17, added more than 10 points to his personal best for a score of 96.78. Mikhail Kolyada of Russia is in second place with 100.08. Olympic champions Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany set a world record with 162.86 points to claim their first world championship as a pair with a flawless free program. Their total of 245.84 points also set a record. The silver went to Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia, with France’s Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres taking bronze.

MISCELLANY Halep toughs out victory in Miami

Top-ranked women’s tennis player Simona Halep struggled to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, second-round win over lucky loser Oceane Dodin at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Fla.. In the first career meeting between the players, Halep allowed the 98th-ranked Dodin to break her serve on six of seven opportunities in a match that lasted more than two hours. Halep broke Dodin's serve for the seventh time at 4-4 in the third set before closing it out. Tenth seed Angelique Kerber advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Johanna Larsson. Kerber, the former world No. 1 and 2016 Australian Open and US Open champion, is 19-4 this year and has reached at least the quarterfinals of all five tournaments she’s played. Three American women moved on to the third round: 13th-seeded Sloane Stephens downed Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-1, 6-3, Alison Riske upset seventh seed Caroline Garcia, 6-3, 6-1, and Christina McHale beat Barbora Strycova, 6-1, 6-4 . . . Two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a two-year contract with Major League Soccer to leave the English Premier League’s Manchester United and join the Los Angeles Galaxy. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 36-year-old forward is Sweden's career leader with 62 goals . . . Major League Soccer players will face Italian club Juventus in the league’s All-Star Game in Atlanta on Aug. 1. Neither Italy nor the United States made this year's World Cup in Russia, making it more likely that players from the two countries will appear in the game . . . Rene Houseman, a striker who won the 1978 World Cup with Argentina, died Thursday after fighting tongue cancer since last year. He was 64. The Argentine Football Association confirmed his death and praised Houseman for his skills and agility. Known as "Loco," or the "Crazy One," Houseman played in the 1974 and 1978 World Cups. He played 55 games for Argentina from 1973-79, scoring 13 times . . . Jose Flores, a renowned jockey who was among the winningest in Pennsylvania history died of injuries suffered when he was thrown from his horse Monday at Parx Racing in Bensalem. He was 56. Flores won 4,650 races in a career that spanned more than three decades and his mounts earned $64 million in nearly 29,000 career starts, according to the Equibase thoroughbred database . . . Frenchman Martin Fourcade won the biathlon World Cup sprint title for the seventh straight year after a victory in Tyumen, Russia. Fourcade went into the race trailing Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway by 31 points but ended up winning the title by two points. The United States, Canadian, and Czech teams, as well as Olympic gold medalist Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden, skipped the race, arguing that Russia was not fit to host the competition because of its doping scandals.