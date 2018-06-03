Blake Swihart has caught the scouts’ attention

HOUSTON — Alex Cora might have answered the most important question facing his depleted roster Saturday before Boston’s 5-4 win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park. When I asked him when Blake Swihart might start a game at catcher, Cora said it would probably be on the upcoming homestand.

Why is this breaking news? Because of Swihart’s status either as a keeper or as a trade chip.

If his catching passes muster with scouts, Swihart could become a major trade chip for the Red Sox. Teams really want to see him catch. They’re not as enamored with Swihart as a utility player, even though he’s done a very good job as a positional player.

Advertisement

But let’s face it, with the shortage of catching around the league, especially catchers who can potentially hit (and in this case as a switch-hitter), Swihart has a chance to become a valuable piece.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts in your inbox: Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

He could also be a valuable piece if the Red Sox elect to keep him.

Let’s say Swihart catches well, and suddenly becomes the Red Sox’ No. 1 catcher . . .

Out of the realm of possibility? Granted, it’s a long shot, but even after Christian Vazquez ended a horrible offensive drought with a long home run on Saturday night, you have to admit he hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire. Sandy Leon is hitting better these days as well.

Maybe a stray start won’t give us the answer to the question of how good Swihart is behind the plate, but every day I sit with scouts from other teams, and they all want to know one thing: Can Swihart catch?

Advertisement

Some of them watched Swihart as a minor league catcher, and most give him a good chance of being decent behind the plate.

The 26-year-old Swihart, who started in right field Sunday and went 1 for 4 with 1 RBI batting out of the No. 8 spot, certainly didn’t know the answer as to why Cora’s mind-set changed. Yet, as of pregame, Swihart had not been told he was catching this week.

“Maybe they’re trying to keep me ready, just in case,” said Swihart, who has caught knuckleballer Steven Wright quite a bit.

Wright will start Tuesday against the visiting Tigers, and Swihart could draw the start with him.

“I’ve caught [Wright] a lot,” Swihart said. “I pride myself on being an athlete. I just love playing baseball. Being a catcher you’re involved in every area of the game.”

Advertisement

One scout said while Swihart will never be mistaken for Pudge Rodriguez or Yadier Molina, he is intriguing, “He’s so athletic that he gives you a completely different look back there,” the scout said. “He never filled out and got stronger, like you see [with] a lot of catchers, but he’s just different.

“He’s maintained his athleticism, he can run, and he can hit. So if he gets to play, gets the experience, and shows the bat we all know he has, he’s going to be a guy that teams want. You just don’t see that athleticism in a catcher anymore.”

And that’s why it appears the Red Sox finally came to their senses.

We’re still not sure why the release of Hanley Ramirez finally triggered this new sentiment from Cora because for weeks he insisted he was not going to disrupt the catching tandem of Vazquez and Leon. Something happened, whether it was Dave Dombrowski sensing that teams needed to see Swihart as a backstop to properly evaluate him, or whether it’s being used as a threat or motivational tool to get Vazquez and Leon going. We’re not really sure, and I’m not sure we’ll ever know.

Swihart’s size (6 feet 1 inch, 200 pounds) is comparable to a Brad Ausmus-type backstop or even a Jonathan Lucroy. It’s expected the more he catches, the less speed he’ll have, but for a catcher to be able to run from first to third, score from second, and steal bases? Any team would love to have that.

There aren’t many of those all-around type catchers. Tampa Bay’s Wilson Ramos, San Francisco’s Buster Posey, Miami’s J.T. Realmuto are definitely those guys. New York’s Gary Sanchez is a brute – a power hitter who doesn’t have great defense attached to him, though he has a plus arm.

Listen, we all know what happened with Swihart. He injured his left ankle playing left field at Fenway, had surgery, and that set him back quite a bit. When he came back, he couldn’t catch until the ankle healed.

“I rushed myself back [from the ankle surgery], and I wasn’t ready. I had the surgery in 2016 and missed all but the last two months of ’17 when I started catching again,” Swihart explained. “I also went to the Dominican and caught. That was my choice.”

For a brief time, Swihart had trouble throwing the ball back to the mound, which he solved very quickly. So, it’s been a constant struggle for him to prove he is a catcher. He was fortunate in some ways he was out of options and the Red Sox had to carry him on the 25-man roster. But it was unfortunate he was never able to go to Pawtucket and just catch full time.

Ramirez’s release enabled Cora to finally find a role for Swihart, albeit not the one he preferred. Last month, Swihart’s agent asked Dombrowski to deal his client because he was in such limbo. And, if the truth be told, Dombrowski was about to designate Swihart for assignment in an effort to get teams to step up with their best offer.

Dombrowski admitted there was interest in Swihart, even though teams hadn’t seen him catch. But they weren’t willing to offer top-shelf prospects in return. So now if teams see Swihart catch, the Sox’ asking price skyrockets.

And let’s face it, the Red Sox know they don’t have the arsenal of prospects in their depleted farm system to make a deal for a major need. That will become very important by the end of July. You know the Yankees might acquire a starting pitcher. You know the Indians are bound to do something major to improve their bullpen. You know the Astros will obtain a closer or even add to their lineup with someone like White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, if they pass on Ramirez.

So yes, Cora’s stunning revelation Saturday Swihart would start a game at catcher this week was a big deal, for Swihart and his future, for the Red Sox’ future at the catcher position, and as a major chip in a possible deal.