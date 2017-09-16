Harvard drops opener at URI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard marched inside Rhode Island’s 10-yard line three times during Saturday’s season opener, but those three trips yielded only 10 points as Harvard fell to the Rams, 17-10, in front of a crowd of 3,812 at Meade Stadium.

“We obviously didn’t execute our hot-zone offense particularly well today,” said Harvard coach Tim Murphy. “We just didn’t come away with points whenever we had an opportunity to.”

Advertisement

The loss, Harvard’s first season-opening defeat since 2011, was overshadowed by a frightening collision in which Crimson cornerback Ben Abercrombie suffered a neck injury.

Early in the second quarter, Abercrombie knocked Rams wideout Marven Beauvais out of bounds near midfield on the Harvard sideline and instantly dropped to the ground. Abercrombie did not appear to move. Surrounded by trainers and coaches, Abercrombie remained on the turf for six minutes before he was wheeled off the field on a stretcher.

Get Sports Headlines in your inbox: The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

“What we know is that it looks like he has a significant neck injury and he’s at Rhode Island Hospital right now,” Murphy said after the game. “Obviously we’re very, very concerned.”

On the next play, Rams quarterback Tyler Harris tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Parker, who left Harvard safety Tanner Lee scrambling in his wake.

Four of Harris’s completions went for more than 30 yards against a Crimson secondary that looked out of sorts. Harris was 12-for-19 passing for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

“That’s been their M.O,” Murphy said of the deep ball. “They had three long ones against Central Michigan. . . and we know they had big-strike capability and have some really fast athletic kids. That kid’s got a cannon.”

Harvard’s offense lacked rhythm. The Rams (1-2) sacked Harvard quarterback Joe Viviano five times, and the senior found himself under constant pressure. He was 17-for-32 passing for 192 yards.

“Offensively, we weren’t in synch enough, and there are no excuses for that — first game or not,” said Murphy.

The Crimson couldn’t find a solution to the problems that surfaced when they neared the Rhode Island end zone. Running back Charlie Booker III (13 carries, 139 yards) broke off a 50-yard run on the first drive that set the Crimson up at Rhode Island’s 4. But the Rams dropped Anthony Shampklin (7 carries, 45 yards) for a loss of 1 on the next play before sacking Viviano at the 20. A holding penalty pushed the Crimson back on a drive that culminated in Jack McIntyre’s 38-yard field goal.

The Crimson were penalized 10 times for 80 yards, which included six holds.

Down 10-3, Booker ripped off a run of 50 yards late in the second quarter that positioned the Crimson at the Rams’ 8. They didn’t waste time on this occasion — Shampklin bounced outside and scurried into the end zone untouched on the next play.

But it didn’t take the Rams long to reclaim the lead. Three minutes later, Harris and Parker connected again on a 39-yard pass that advanced the Rams to Harvard’s 22. Three runs set up the Rams at Harvard’s 1, where, on first down, Harris scrambled to his left and tumbled into the end zone on first down for a 17-10 lead.

Harvard had a chance to tie with less than six minutes left when it faced a fourth and 1 from Rhode Island’s 9. But Viviano botched an exchange with Booker, and Rams cornerback Momodou Mbye recovered the fumble at the 7.

The Harvard offense was gifted another opportunity with 2:51 left in the game when Lee (eight tackles) recovered a fumble at the Crimson 36.

Viviano fired a 15-yard pass to tight end Ryan Antonellis on fourth and 7 to keep the drive alive with one minute remaining. He then connected with Lavance Northington for 13 yards on third and 10 to advance to Rhode Island’s 25. But on the final play, Viviano heaved a pass to Antonellis that fell incomplete in the end zone.

Harvard will attempt to bounce back at home next Saturday at noon when it opens Ivy League play against Brown.

“The only way to improve, at least the only way that I know, is to work harder, and that’s got to be the message that we have for this week coming up against Brown,” said Harvard linebacker and captain Luke Hutton (five tackles). “It’s got to be water under the bridge and work harder.”