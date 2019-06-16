Man dies after Tewksbury crash

A 59-year-old man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Tewksbury Saturday morning, police said.

The Tewksbury man, who was not identified, was riding his motorcycle near 1928 Main St. when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by an unidentified 21-year-old Tewksbury man at 9 a.m., Tewksbury police said in a statement. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The 21-year-old driver was not injured in the crash, police said.