Man dies after Tewksbury crash
A 59-year-old man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Tewksbury Saturday morning, police said.
The Tewksbury man, who was not identified, was riding his motorcycle near 1928 Main St. when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by an unidentified 21-year-old Tewksbury man at 9 a.m., Tewksbury police said in a statement. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The 21-year-old driver was not injured in the crash, police said.
No further details were immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, State Police, and Tewksbury police.
