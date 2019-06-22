Photos: Day in the off-the-grid life of the Hughes family

Ethan Hughes led a goat across the river as he and his family took the goats for a walk to munch on pine needles and ferns in the woods. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Sarah Hughes folded a pile of laundry fresh off the clothesline. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Etta sat on her bed and looked through a folder as Isla wandered into her room. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Ethan Hughes helped to launch a friend's kayak into the river behind his family's home. As his friends pulled into the driveway he joked about how people are always asking him how he and his family get by without social media. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Isla peeked into the hen house for eggs as she took care of the chickens. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Isla and Etta held newborn lambs as they visit the farm next door. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Isla set the table for lunch. They ate an egg frittata with foraged fiddleheads and homemade goat cheese cooked in a solar oven for lunch. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Sarah Hughes peeled parsnips as she cooked on the wood stove. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Isla played on the swing in the yard. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Ethan Hughes chopped firewood barefoot. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Etta joined hands with her sister, Isla, and their mother, Sarah as they sang before eating dinner together. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Isla played with her watch. The family doesn't have cellphones or screens so they tell time the analog way. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Isla curled up on her dad’s lap. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) After a long day Etta rested her head on the kitchen table as she and Isla played a card game by candlelight.
