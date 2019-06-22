scorecardresearch

Photos: Day in the off-the-grid life of the Hughes family

Ethan Hughes read to his daughter Etta, 11, at the family's permaculture homestead in Belfast, Maine.
Globe photographer Jessica Rinaldi spent a day with the Hughes family, who live off-the-grid in Maine. The family chooses to live without electricity or petroleum, and very little money on their 10 acres of land that they call The Possibility Alliance.

Isla Hughes, 7, (right) joked with her sister, Etta, as she milked the goats at the family's permaculture homestead in Maine. The sisters both do chores in the morning, Etta takes care of the goats, and Isla takes care of the chickens.
Isla collected chicken eggs at her family's homestead in Maine.
Sarah Hughes gathered clothes from the line at her family's home.
Ethan Hughes led a goat across the river as he and his family took the goats for a walk to munch on pine needles and ferns in the woods.
Sarah Hughes folded a pile of laundry fresh off the clothesline.
Etta sat on her bed and looked through a folder as Isla wandered into her room.
Ethan Hughes helped to launch a friend's kayak into the river behind his family's home. As his friends pulled into the driveway he joked about how people are always asking him how he and his family get by without social media.
Isla peeked into the hen house for eggs as she took care of the chickens.
Isla and Etta held newborn lambs as they visit the farm next door.
Isla set the table for lunch. They ate an egg frittata with foraged fiddleheads and homemade goat cheese cooked in a solar oven for lunch.
Sarah Hughes peeled parsnips as she cooked on the wood stove.
Isla played on the swing in the yard.
Ethan Hughes chopped firewood barefoot.
Etta joined hands with her sister, Isla, and their mother, Sarah as they sang before eating dinner together.
Isla played with her watch. The family doesn't have cellphones or screens so they tell time the analog way.
Isla curled up on her dad’s lap.
After a long day Etta rested her head on the kitchen table as she and Isla played a card game by candlelight.
