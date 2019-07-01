Fall River woman charged in Brockton road rage killing held without bail

A Fall River woman charged with fatally stabbing a Brockton woman in a road rage incident Friday afternoon has been ordered held without bail, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Jacqueline Mendes, 32, was arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday on charges of murder, assault and battery with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held without bail until her next court appearance on Aug. 8, Cruz’s office said in a press release.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday when Brockton police received multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing in the vicinity of 276 Belmont St. and the intersection of Grafton Street. First responders found the victim, later identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Landry of Brockton, bleeding profusely and suffering from a stab wound to the right side of her neck, the release said.