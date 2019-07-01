Fall River woman charged in Brockton road rage killing held without bail
A Fall River woman charged with fatally stabbing a Brockton woman in a road rage incident Friday afternoon has been ordered held without bail, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
Jacqueline Mendes, 32, was arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday on charges of murder, assault and battery with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held without bail until her next court appearance on Aug. 8, Cruz’s office said in a press release.
The incident was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday when Brockton police received multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing in the vicinity of 276 Belmont St. and the intersection of Grafton Street. First responders found the victim, later identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Landry of Brockton, bleeding profusely and suffering from a stab wound to the right side of her neck, the release said.
She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then transferred by helicopter to Boston Medical Center in Boston, where she was pronounced dead at BMC on Saturday afternoon, the release said.
Approximately 15 minutes after the incident on Friday, Mendes arrived at Brockton Police Department and reported to police that she was “in an altercation with a motorist in the Belmont Street area, there was no accident, but there may have been a stabbing involved,” the release said.
Investigators determined that a traffic confrontation ensued between Mendes and Landry prior to the stabbing, and that Mendes allegedly stabbed Landry with a knife and then got back into her vehicle and fled the scene, the release.
