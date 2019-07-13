Cory Booker courts N.H. voters

US Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is making a return visit to New Hampshire this weekend, one of a half-dozen 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls who will be crisscrossing the Granite State seeking to attract more voters as the winnowing process continues for the field of two dozen candidates.

Booker has been drawing big crowds in New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first presidential primary, since last year, before he announced his candidacy, but so far his campaign hasn’t caught fire in national polls or fundraising tallies.

His pitch to voters has been grounded in values of community and faith and a rejection of the politics of divisiveness; like many of the candidates in the Democratic field, Booker presents himself as someone who can unite a deeply divided nation.