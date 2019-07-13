Cory Booker courts N.H. voters
US Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is making a return visit to New Hampshire this weekend, one of a half-dozen 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls who will be crisscrossing the Granite State seeking to attract more voters as the winnowing process continues for the field of two dozen candidates.
Booker has been drawing big crowds in New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first presidential primary, since last year, before he announced his candidacy, but so far his campaign hasn’t caught fire in national polls or fundraising tallies.
His pitch to voters has been grounded in values of community and faith and a rejection of the politics of divisiveness; like many of the candidates in the Democratic field, Booker presents himself as someone who can unite a deeply divided nation.
His Saturday itinerary includes events in Manchester, Nashua, and Exeter, N.H., and on Sunday, Booker plans to attend house parties in Plymouth and Pelham, N.H.
Booker had planned to visit Boston on Friday to address the issue of gun violence and his proposals for enhanced federal gun control laws, but bad weather prevented the trip, so he hosted a conference call on gun violence instead.
In that call, the former Newark mayor touted his experience addressing the “nightmare” of gun violence and said that, in the wake of a dozen shootings in Boston over the long Fourth of July weekend, the conversation was “an opportunity for us to speak to a lot of the pain that people are feeling in the Boston community.”
