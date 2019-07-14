Temperatures in the 80s and 90s are in the forecast this week

The sunny weather is expected to last until about 2 p.m., with the potential for rain until around 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said on its website. The temperature is forecast to drop to about 67 degrees Sunday night with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures could hit 88 degrees in Boston on Sunday, with a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Sammy Johnstone, 5, of Revere, got a spray of sunscreen from his aunt, Carolina Herrera, of Winthrop.

The warm weather will stick around through Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures soaring as high as 86 degrees, the weather service said. There’s a slight chance of showers before midnight Tuesday, with the temperature expected to drop to around 72 degrees.

Advertisement

Thunderstorms could hit the area after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, but temperatures are still expected to hit 91 degrees, the weather service said. The thunderstorms could return in the evening, as the temperature drops to about 75 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 86, the weather service said. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will loom over the city throughout the day Friday, with the temperature hitting a high of about 91 degrees, the weather service said. The sunny weather is expected to return Saturday, with the temperature again hitting a high of 91 degrees.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.