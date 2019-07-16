Florida expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago park lagoon

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say an expert from Florida has captured an elusive alligator in a Chicago public lagoon.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the Humboldt Park gator was caught humanely early Tuesday and is in good health.

The reptile, nicknamed ‘‘Chance the Snapper,’’ was first spotted last week and photos soon started showing up online. Investigators don’t know why the animal, which is at least 4 feet (1.2 meters) long, was on the loose in Chicago.